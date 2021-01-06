Adams, Dunlap find the playoffs in first seasons in Seattle

  • Seattle Seahawks strong safety Jamal Adams (33) reacts to a play with Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) in the background, during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Scott Eklund)
  • San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard (3) has his pass blocked by Seattle Seahawks defensive end Carlos Dunlap (43) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
  • Seattle Seahawks defensive end Carlos Dunlap (43) leave the field with cornerback Shaquill Griffin (26) after an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. The Seahawks won 26-23. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
1 / 3

Rams Seahawks Football

Seattle Seahawks strong safety Jamal Adams (33) reacts to a play with Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) in the background, during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Scott Eklund)
TIM BOOTH

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — When Jamal Adams and Carlos Dunlap each made it clear to their former employers they wanted out, part of the reason was so they could experience the postseason.

For Adams, he wanted to get there for the first time. For Dunlap, he wanted another chance at a playoff run in the latter stages of his career.

Both got their wish, leaving behind the Jets and Bengals respectively, and helped the Seattle Seahawks claim their first division title in four years going 12-4 this season. And now comes part of their reward: Saturday’s wild-card round playoff matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

For Adams, it will be the first playoff game of his career, assuming he’s able to play. Adams suffered a left shoulder injury in the second half of last Sunday’s win over San Francisco. Seattle coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday he was hopeful Adams would be able to play, but his status wouldn’t be determined until later in the week.

For Dunlap, it will be his first playoff game since 2015 with Cincinnati. But in his five career playoff games, Dunlap has yet to experience a victory.

“It’s been five years. So it’s been a long time coming,” Dunlap said. “But these guys here have been there many times before so they know what to do when they get here. So I’m just wanting to play my part and contribute to what they asked me to do.”

Dunlap and Adams both left behind losing situations when they were traded from New York and Cincinnati to Seattle. They’ve each proven to be major contributors to a defense that has made a complete turn from earlier in the season. Over the final eight games of the regular season, no team allowed fewer points than the Seahawks.

Adams set an NFL record for the most sacks by a defensive back with 9½ in the regular season, although sacks have only been an official stat since 1982. Dunlap’s arrival seemed to help ignite Seattle’s pass rush. He has 4½ sacks in eight games with Seattle, but his presence seemed to bring legitimacy to the Seahawks defensive front.

“The fact he comes into the building, we get credibility,” Seattle defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. said. “He comes off the ball, now he makes everybody else across the board better on the (defensive) line.”

Adams seems to be especially enjoying his first trip to the postseason, although the sore shoulder and question of if he’ll be able to play may be tempering some of the excitement.

Adams yelled in celebration after the Seahawks clinched their playoff berth with a win over Washington and lit up a victory cigar at the podium when Seattle clinched the division by beating the Rams two weeks ago.

“I don’t want to be too happy because I don’t want people to say he’s dramatic or he hasn’t been here before,” Adams said after the win over the Rams.

Even though both players are veterans, Seattle coach Pete Carroll said he views some of his more experienced players going to the postseason for the first time with the Seahawks through the same prism as rookies.

He may not have individual conversations this week, but the message to the whole group is the same: Don’t make the event too big.

“It doesn’t mean it’s always just the young guys. It can be the guys that have never had it before, and now they’ve been dreaming about it, and now it’s this monstrous opportunity and ordeal and they don’t play like they’re capable because they make it into something it isn’t,” Carroll said.

“It’s just football, and they need to be reminded of that. It doesn’t mean it isn’t the best experience of your life and the most fun you ever had and all that kind of stuff, but they’ve got to remember to keep the perspective in the proper place, and that’s my job.”

NOTES: Adams and DT Jarran Reed (oblique) both did not practice on Tuesday. Carroll said Reed was feeling better, but still uncertain about his status for Saturday. ... Seattle activated RT Brandon Shell off the reserve/COVID-19 list and he’s expected to start vs. the Rams. Shell was placed on the list after a close contact. .. RB Carlos Hyde returned to practice after missing last week because of a non-COVID illness. ... Rookie DE Darrell Taylor was designated to return to practice Tuesday after missing the entire regular season because of a setback from offseason leg surgery.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Latest Stories

  • Ted Cruz suggested the Senate hold a 'commission' to investigate election results. Bipartisan senators immediately tore him apart.

    In his opposition to the counting of electoral votes for President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) suggested Congress "follow the precedent" of another disputed election.In 1877, just a few years after the end of the Civil War, a disputed election was resolved with a bipartisan electoral commission that put former Republican President Rutherford B. Hayes in the White House, but also ended most of the Reconstruction efforts aimed at enforcing the end of slavery and white supremacy in the South. The 1877 commission allowed Jim Crow laws to take hold in the South and remain for nearly a century later. But without much regard for that racist history, Cruz suggested today's Congress follow 1877's lead.> "I would urge that we follow the precedent of 1877," says Senator Ted Cruz.> > The bipartisan electoral commission that Cruz speaks of was widely regarded as a disaster https://t.co/azXMO0zfYw pic.twitter.com/dLSuPLrvcO> > — Bloomberg Opinion (@bopinion) January 6, 2021Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) followed with a complete teardown of Cruz's argument, questioning why Cruz wasn't also disputing the elections of dozens of House members elected on the same ballots. And then came Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.), a Republican from a swing state Biden won. Despite supporting and campaigning for Trump, Toomey also wasn't siding with the Republican opposition, instead questioning just how much good a "commission" would do for the undisputed count.More stories from theweek.com Trump aides reportedly conclude he is 'mentally unreachable' Mick Mulvaney resigns from the Trump administration: 'I can't stay here' Congress, Pence certify Joe Biden's presidential victory

  • Woman killed in Capitol riot shooting identified as US Air Force veteran, reports say

    Circumstances of shooting still unclear and DC police are investigating

  • Lindsey Graham dismisses fellow Republicans' Electoral College objections with a history lesson

    "Count me out" of the plan to object to the Electoral College certification, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) told his colleagues on the Senate floor Wednesday night. Graham was never really on board, but had previously suggested he was at least willing to listen to his fellow Republicans, like Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), who wanted to challenge President-elect Joe Biden's victory because of unfounded allegations of widespread voter fraud. By the time he spoke, though, Graham had reached the conclusion that "enough is enough."Graham provided the chamber with a brief history lesson, arguing that the objectors were making a mistake by citing the 1876 election between Samuel Tilden and Rutherford B. Hayes as precedent for their actions. That year, there were disputed results in four states -- Oregon, Louisiana, Florida, and Graham's home state of South Carolina. So, a 15-member Electoral Commission, similar to what Cruz and others want to see now, was formed. Hayes, the Republican, eventually received the votes he needed to become president.But, Graham noted, the commission wasn't the real reason the matter was settled. Behind the scenes, Republicans met with Democrats, who agreed not to accept a Hayes victory as long as federal troops were pulled from the South, bringing an end to the Reconstruction era. The deal, which became known as the Compromise of 1877, paved the way for Jim Crow. "If you're looking for historical guidance," Graham said, "this is not the one to pick." > Graham: "It didn't work. Nobody accepted it. The way it ended is when Hayes did a deal with these 3 states- you give me the electors, I'll kick the Union Army out. The rest is history. It led to Jim Crow. If you're looking for historical guidance, this is not the one to pick."> > -- Michael McAuliff (@mmcauliff) January 7, 2021More stories from theweek.com Trump aides reportedly conclude he is 'mentally unreachable' Mick Mulvaney resigns from the Trump administration: 'I can't stay here' Congress, Pence certify Joe Biden's presidential victory

  • Man facing hate crime in Wisconsin crash found incompetent

    A Mexican American man from Wisconsin charged with homicide as a hate crime because prosecutors say he intentionally crashed his pickup truck into a white motorcyclist has been committed to a psychiatric facility. Daniel Navarro, 27, of Fond du Lac, was charged with first-degree intentional homicide with a hate crime enhancer for the July 3 crash that killed Phillip Thiessen in Fond du Lac County.

  • Top China adviser among White House resignations after Capitol violence

    White House deputy national security adviser Matt Pottinger has resigned, joining a number of officials who are leaving the administration of President Donald Trump following the storming of Capitol Hill by his supporters. Pottinger, a leading figure in the development of Trump's China policy, resigned on Wednesday in response to Trump's reaction to a mob of protesters who breached the U.S. Capitol, a senior administration official told Reuters.

  • Inside Fashion Designer Brian Atwood’s Vibrant Apartment 64 Floors Above Manhattan

    The Hudson Yards aerie, which Atwood shares with his physician husband Jake Deutsch, is literally “a glass box in the sky.”Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Kim Jong-un says North Korea's economic plan failed

    It comes after a year of border closures with China and storms that have devastated homes and crops.

  • Trump lawyer Giuliani was pushing senators to block Biden victory even after riots began, misdialed voicemail reveals

    Donald Trump’s lawyer tried to block the count of the Electoral College votes as Capitol was still recovering from violence

  • What does ‘Status Not Available’ mean on stimulus tracking site? Here’s what IRS says

    Stimulus checks started arriving through direct deposit last week, the IRS said.

  • Ashli Babbitt: Air Force veteran from California shot dead by plain-clothes police during US Capitol riots

    The woman who was shot dead by police as she stormed the US Capitol building has been named as Ashli Babbitt, a Trump Supporter from San Diego, California who had served in the United States Air Force. Ms Babbitt, 35, who undertook four tours of duty in 14-years according to her husband Aaron, was shot in the chest by a plain clothes officer after trying to enter the House chamber, said Washington Police Chief Robert Contee. During chaotic scenes inside the Capitol building, Ms Babbitt was part of an angry mob which ran amok, attempting to derail the certification of Joe Biden as the next President of the United States. "I really don't know why she decided to do this," her mother-in law told Fox News. Witnesses say that she was shot while attempting to climb through a window and enter the congressional chambers.

  • Trump has reportedly been 'ranting about Pence,' who could still effectively fire him

    President Trump cannot fire Vice President Mike Pence. But Pence could play a big part in immediately ending Trump's term.Removing Trump via the 25th Amendment, "a move, long dismissed as a liberal fantasy," is one of a handful of options being considered by shaken Trump allies, Axios said Wednesday night, confirming earlier reports. Republicans are furious with Trump for "fomenting an attack on American democracy" by sending a mob to sack the U.S. Capitol, as well as his leading role in ending GOP control of the Senate, and "there's concern about whether the country can withstand another two weeks with Trump at the helm."Republicans are also discussing censuring Trump, which would do little, and removing him via impeachment, Axios says. "The 25th Amendment route would require buy-in from Pence and a majority of Trump's Cabinet. But many of those Cabinet members also have been loyalists to the president and serve in acting capacities, so it's not clear that support or will exists." On the other hand, "Trump has been ranting about Pence" and his ceremonial role in finalizing President-elect Joe Biden's win, sources tell Axios.If removed under the never-used Section 4 of the 25th Amendment, "Trump can't just take his powers back immediately and fire all the Cabinet officers who sought to sideline him," George Conway explained.> ... to sustain the VP's and cabinet's judgment. Congress has 21 days to act. > > Since Trump now has less than 14 days left in his term, Congress can just run out the clock with Pence in place until Biden is sworn in.> > -- George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 7, 2021The idea of removing Trump with 13 days left in his term is not yet being embraced by House or Senate GOP leaders, Axios says,"and it's too soon to know whether those talking about them are just letting off steam after a shock to the democracy, or whether a critical mass exists to proceed." But Pence looked pretty irritated and maybe even a little presidential when he reconvened the congressional count of Biden's electoral victory after police removed the pro-Trump mob from the Capitol."I've known Mike Pence forever," Sen James Inhofe (R-Okla.) told the Tulsa World on Tuesday night, after a day of public abuse by Trump. "I've never seen Pence as angry as he was today. I had a long conversation with him," he added. "He said, 'After all the things I've done for (Trump).'"More stories from theweek.com Trump aides reportedly conclude he is 'mentally unreachable' Mick Mulvaney resigns from the Trump administration: 'I can't stay here' Congress, Pence certify Joe Biden's presidential victory

  • Nigeria aims to get 42 million COVID-19 vaccines through COVAX scheme

    Nigeria hopes to get 42 million COVID-19 vaccines to cover one-fifth of its population through the global COVAX scheme, said Faisal Shuaib, head of the country's primary healthcare agency, on Tuesday. Shuaib said the batch of vaccines would come as part of Nigeria's plan to inoculate 40% of the population this year, with another 30% in 2022. By the end of January, 100,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are expected to arrive, he said.

  • China is desperate to control the narrative of Covid-19's origin - whatever the cost

    International experts from the World Health Organisation trying to investigate the origins of the coronavirus in China, a year after it first emerged in the central city of Wuhan, continue to run into roadblocks. The delay for the WHO mission – already plagued by politics and posturing – adds to persistent worries that China will whitewash and frustrate the investigation. Indeed, a two-person WHO team on a three-week mission last August, aimed at laying out plans for further study, sat through a 14-day quarantine upon arrival and never visited Wuhan. This comes as Beijing engages in a relentless propaganda campaign to distract from its cover-up and rewrite the narrative – all aimed at claiming the coronavirus originated outside China. Officials have seeded a number of conspiracy theories, including blaming the US military for infecting China. The most recent theory flouted is to label imported frozen seafood as the culprit. Foreign minister Wang Yi has gone so far as to claim the virus emerged in many countries, and that China was simply the first to spot it. “We raced to report the epidemic first,” he told state media. Mr Wang’s comments are a far cry from the experiences of doctors, including the late Li Wenliang and Ai Fen, both of whom were reprimanded by Chinese authorities after discovering coronavirus infections in December 2018 and seeking to warn colleagues.

  • Romney calls the riot at the U.S. Capitol an 'insurrection'

    On the Senate floor Wednesday night, Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, said the violence at the Capitol was “heartbreaking” and called on his colleagues to complete the electoral vote count.

  • House nearly devolves into a brawl during the objection to Pennsylvania electors

    Tempers flared on the House floor early Thursday during speeches for and against an objection to recognizing President-elect Joe Biden's electoral win in Pennsylvania — the final hurdle in the counting of Electoral College votes, delayed by the occupation of the Capitol on Wednesday by a mob supporting President Trump. Rep. Conor Lamb, a moderate Democrat from Pennsylvania, lit into his Republican colleagues, telling them their objections have no merit and "don't deserve an ounce of respect. A woman died out there tonight, and you're making these objections."There was a commotion from the GOP side after Lamb said the people storming the Capitol would have been arrested if they weren't white, prompting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-N.Y.) to call for order. "Enough has been done today already to try to strip this Congress of its dignity, and we don't need to do any more," Lamb said, adding that some of his colleagues had fueled the mob by repeating lies about the election. A few moments later, Rep. Andy Harris (R-Md.) objected, saying Lamb was calling him a liar. Pelosi shot down the objection, and then things nearly came to blows.> "There will be order in the House."> > Watch tensions rise on House floor during debate on Pennsylvania ElectoralCollege Vote Objection.> > Note: C-SPAN does not control cameras in the House. pic.twitter.com/sQ1vAIxc0t> > — CSPAN (@cspan) January 7, 2021The benches cleared, and the deputy sergeant at arms got involved. PBS's Lisa Desjardins explains what happened off-camera:> 6\. Democrats got on feet, from other side of the chamber many (a dozen?) started moving quickly, almost running thru rows to where Harris was. > 7\. Republicans started doing same. > 8\. A staffer - it may have been the Sgt. at Arms moved even more quickly to separate them.> > 2/> > — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) January 7, 2021"We want this government to work more than they want it to fail," Lamb said after the fight was defused, then ceded the floor.More stories from theweek.com Trump aides reportedly conclude he is 'mentally unreachable' Mick Mulvaney resigns from the Trump administration: 'I can't stay here' Congress, Pence certify Joe Biden's presidential victory

  • ‘Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’: Democrats including Hillary Clinton and AOC rejoice over Georgia as Trump goes wild on Twitter

    President launches all-caps Twitter tirade as Democrats celebrate electoral upset victories

  • Concerns grow for trapped minke whale in Japan's 'The Cove'

    A minke whale that has been trapped in a small cove in Japan for 15 days is visibly distressed and weakening because it has been unable to feed, according to an animal rights activist, who is calling for the local government to force fishermen to release the creature. The adolescent minke whale is surrounded by nets off the town of Taiji in Wakayama Prefecture, a community that was thrust into the spotlight for its controversial annual dolphin hunt with the release in 2009 of the Oscar-winning documentary “The Cove”. The animal was unintentionally caught for local fishermen on Christmas Eve, said Ren Yabuki, director of the animal rights organisation Life Investigation Agency. “It is clear to see that the whale is distressed and it must be hungry by now as it has hardly been able to eat anything for the entire time it has been in the nets," Mr Yabuki told The Telegraph. “We did hear that the fishermen were planning to kill the whale yesterday morning but we have heard that they did not go ahead with that plan due to pressure from the governor of Wakayama,” he added.

  • White House counsel reportedly concerned Trump was committing treason

    After supporters of President Trump stormed the Capitol on Wednesday, several White House staffers worried that they were unwitting participants in a coup, Vanity Fair's Gabriel Sherman reports. The mob was incited by Trump, who wants to overturn the results of the presidential election. One staffer told a friend that White House Counsel Pat Cipollone was warning officials to stay away from Trump, so they wouldn't appear to be assisting or enabling his actions, Sherman reports. By steering clear of the president, "they could reduce the chance they could be prosecuted for treason under the Sedition Act," he explained.One Republican close to the White House told Sherman that several business leaders, horrified by what they saw happening at the Capitol, tried to call Trump to ask him to call off the mob, but he refused to take any calls. Some members of the GOP turned to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to see if he would intervene, but he also wasn't returning text messages or phone calls.More stories from theweek.com Trump aides reportedly conclude he is 'mentally unreachable' Mick Mulvaney resigns from the Trump administration: 'I can't stay here' Congress, Pence certify Joe Biden's presidential victory

  • Microsoft employees slam the company for urging Congress to accept Biden's win while also donating to senators who want to overturn the election result

    Microsoft president Brad Smith said the company believes in "democratic principles," but employees publicly accused him of hypocrisy.

  • Protester pictured with his feet up on Nancy Pelosi's desk is Trump supporter from Arkansas

    A Capitol protester pictured with his feet up in the offices of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been identified as Richard Barnett, a Trump supporter from Arkansas. Mr Barnett, 60, who was one of several protesters who stormed into Ms Pelosi's office, wrote her a "nasty note" and took a letter from her office addressed to a Republican Congressman. After then fleeing outside, he waved the letter around and gave a foul-mouthed interview to a waiting reporters, where he complained of having been squirted with mace spray by police trying to protect the building. He mockingly denied stealing the envelope, saying he had left some loose change on Ms Pelosi's desk by way of payment. “I didn’t steal it. I bled on it because they were macing me and I couldn’t f—ing see,” Mr Barnett said, according to video posted on Twitter by a New York Times reporter. “So I figure ‘well, I’m in her office, I got blood in her office, I’ll put a quarter on her desk even though she ain’t f—ing worth it." He added: "When the police came in with pepper spray, “I said, ‘I paid for this, it’s mine,’ and I left."