Adams headed for showdown with City Council over closing Rikers Island

TechCrunch

Space robotics startup Gitai has closed an additional $15 million in funding, a little over three months after announcing a $30 million Series B extension round to advance its technology for the moon. The new funding will enable the company to increase its California-based headcount and grow its relationships with NASA, commercial space companies based in the U.S. and the Department of Defense, Gitai CEO Sho Nakanose said. Gitai, which also has offices in Japan, aims to provide the labor force for space: inexpensive robots capable of constructing and maintaining space colonies and other infrastructure.