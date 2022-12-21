Adams and Hochul held private strategy session on bail and recidivism

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams quietly huddled last week to hash out a targeted approach to changing the state’s controversial bail laws next year, according to multiple people with knowledge of the closed-door meeting.

The state’s two most prominent executives, both moderate Democrats, met with their staff last week to develop a criminal justice agenda that might pass a Democratic-led Legislature reluctant to undo a 2019 law that largely eliminated cash bail in all but the most serious cases.

But with crime topping voters’ concerns in midterm elections that resulted in a loss of three House seats to Republicans in New York, the question of how to improve public safety will be central to the agenda in Albany next year.

“Public safety remains a priority, and we look forward to continuing ongoing conversations next year,” Hochul spokesperson Hazel Crampton-Hays said in a statement to POLITICO.

The governor and mayor discussed pushing for more discretion for judges in setting bail as well as targeting recidivism among a small group of people charged with crimes and then released, only to commit another chargeable offense, according to four officials in Albany and New York City familiar with the conversation.

They also explored the idea of “a remand statute” that would allow judges to hold people without prosecutors requesting bail, particularly in cases where the suspect committed multiple offenses over a short period of time, said several officials who were briefed on the talks.

"The mayor’s been very public about holding accountable recidivists and the catch repeat release system,” said Fabien Levy, the mayor's press secretary, in an interview. He declined to discuss details about the private meeting.

The mayor emphasized one of the two prongs of their approach in an interview Monday with POLITICO about city crime during his first year in office.

"We have a real recidivism problem,” Adams said. “There’s a pocket of people in this city that have made up their minds: I don’t care how many times you arrest me, I’m going to commit a crime; your criminal justice system is a joke,” Adams said.

Story continues

“How do we go after the small number of people, out of 8.8 million people, there’s a 1,600 number that they are repeated offenders. And I must show them — this does not get in the way of what you wanted to do around bail, or what you wanted to do around criminal justice reform,” he said.

Earlier this year, Adams’ and Hochul’s calls for sweeping changes to the state’s bail system were partially rebuffed by legislative leaders who said there was no data linking the bail overhaul to increased crime.

The duo will receive similar pushback next year, as lawmakers already shot down Hochul’s attempt to shoehorn the issue into a special legislative session scheduled for Thursday.

In talks with legislative leaders about the special session, Hochul cited statistics that suggest what Adams has also highlighted: a crop of fewer than 2,000 people in the city who are repeatedly arrested and released.

Lawmakers weren’t interested in addressing bail during what is expected to be a short session: They will raise the pay for the incoming Legislature and leave within hours.

The prospective horse-trading left some legislators feeling queasy.

“Senators seem to agree that exchanging changes in bail for a salary increase would be like selling their souls to the devil for $20,000 to $30,000 a year,” one Democratic senator said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.

The conversation last week was part of regular talks between Hochul’s and Adams’ teams and included discussions over how to address the city’s migrant issue.

Addressing crime continues to dog Democrats after several House seats were lost on Long Island and the Hudson Valley that were heavily focused on the issue, helping to propel Republicans to the House majority in 2023.

But in Albany, the impetus might not be the same: Democrats were able to maintain their supermajority in the Senate and Assembly, despite the barrage of Republicans’ attacks on bail and crime.

So state lawmakers continue to take a wait-and-see approach, noting that data doesn’t suggest bail laws fueled crime surges. The next fight over bail will likely come as part of budget negotiations in late March.

“I would like for any conversation that we have to begin with the facts, and also the data,” Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said in an interview with POLITICO last month.

“I’ve always said we’ve never been a one-and-done conference, but we did a lot of tweaking based on the facts. If you give me more data that cries out for something, I’ve never been opposed to listening and acting.”

Julia Marsh contributed to this report from New York.