Adams’ NYPD pal pleads guilty to spearheading 2021 campaign straw donor scheme

Dwayne Montgomery, a former NYPD inspector who has been friends with Mayor Adams for years, pleaded guilty Monday to charges that he masterminded a scheme to funnel illegal donations into the mayor’s 2021 campaign coffers.

Montgomery entered the guilty plea to one count of conspiracy during a morning hearing in Manhattan Supreme Court, a spokeswoman for District Attorney Alvin Bragg confirmed.

The terms of Montgomery’s plea weren’t immediately available.

Montgomery’s admission comes after two of his co-defendants, brothers Shahid and Yahya Mushtaq, also pleaded guilty to participating in the scheme. As part of their deal, the Mushtaqs agreed to cooperate with Bragg’s investigators as their probe into the scheme remains ongoing.

According to prosecutors, Montgomery and his co-defendants gave thousands of dollars to Adams’ campaign in the names of other individuals — an illegal practice known as straw donating. By giving money in the names of others, Montgomery and his co-defendants violated contribution caps and generated illicit public matching funds for Adams’ campaign.

The mayor has not been accused of wrongdoing in the probe.

