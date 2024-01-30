Adams pleads with NYC Council to revise ‘How Many Stops Act’ if veto override passes

If the City Council overrides his veto of the “How Many Stops Act” on Tuesday, Mayor Eric Adams hopes members of the legislative chamber will consider amending an aspect of the police transparency bill before it’s implemented this summer.

“You don’t have to implement the bill until July,” the mayor said on 1010WINS as part of a Tuesday morning blitz of media appearances, addressing Council members directly. “I say if you’re going to override my veto, let’s use that moment of time to sit down and let’s address just one aspect of the bill.”

The mayor’s final push against the How Many Stops Act came just hours before the Council was expected to vote to override his veto of the legislation in an afternoon session.

The bill, which passed the Council last month with overwhelming support from the chamber’s Democratic supermajority, would require NYPD officers to log basic information, like race, age and gender, into a department database about every civilian they have an investigative encounter with. That’s an expansion of current law, which only requires cops to log information about “Level 3” encounters, in which they stop an individual reasonably suspected of a crime.

The portion of the bill Adams took issue with in Tuesday’s media appearances relates to Level 1 stops.

Such stops do not require any suspicion of a crime, and Adams said it could, for instance, involve an officer asking a civilian on the street if they’ve seen a missing person.

In order to document every such interaction, Adams, a retired NYPD captain, argued officers will either have to work more overtime — the NYPD’s overtime budget has already skyrocketed under his administration — or be distracted from doing actual police work.

“We cannot in any way take seconds, or minutes away from police ensuring that we catch people who are doing harmful things to innocent people,” he said on CBS New York.

The mayor said he’s OK with the bill’s proposal to require reporting on Level 2 stops, which involve a “founded suspicion” of criminal activity and aren’t currently subject to any documentation.

City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams, who has expressed confidence her chamber will be able to override the mayor’s veto, says taking out Level 1 stops from the bill is a nonstarter for her members.

The speaker and other Council Democrats have accused the mayor of exaggerating how big of a bureaucratic burden the bill would place on officers, saying it shouldn’t take them more than a few seconds on a cellphone app to report a Level 1 stop. They’ve also argued the push for increased transparency is critical at a time that the NYPD’s federal monitor reports that the mayor’s signature modified plainclothes cop units are conducting a disproportionate number of unconstitutional stops of Black and brown New Yorkers.

Addressing the mayor’s request for amending the bill after an override, a Democratic Council member questioned why his team didn’t engage more with the Council before the legislation passed in December.

“The mayor’s team chose the media as their battlefield on this bill,” the member told the Daily News, speaking on condition of anonymity for fear of angering the mayor. “I never got a single phone call from his team to discuss the bill.”