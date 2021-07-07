Adams secures Democratic nomination for New York City mayor as No. 2 Garcia concedes

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Joseph Ax
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Joseph Ax

(Reuters) - Former New York City sanitation chief Kathryn Garcia conceded the Democratic mayoral nomination on Wednesday to Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, a day after newly released vote results showed Adams maintaining a narrow lead.

Adams, a former police captain who put public safety at the heart of his campaign, is poised to become the next mayor of the most populous U.S. city. He is heavily favored in November's election against the Republican nominee, Curtis Sliwa, the founder of the civilian patrol Guardian Angels.

The next mayor will oversee a steep recovery from the coronavirus pandemic while also confronting deep-seated issues such as wealth inequality, a lack of affordable housing, struggling public schools and concerns over public safety.

"There's a real message, I believe, for the entire country," Adams said on CNN on Wednesday. "I think the Democratic Party in particular, they're ready for real change for everyday working-class Americans."

Maya Wiley, the former MSNBC analyst who emerged as the leading liberal contender, was in third place after Tuesday's results. She had not yet conceded the race but was scheduled to deliver remarks at 11:30 a.m. (15:30 GMT) on Wednesday.

Garcia, who ran as a technocrat based on her long service in city government, made brief remarks at the Women's Rights Pioneers Monument in Central Park on Wednesday.

"For 400 years, no woman has held the top seat at City Hall," she said. "This campaign has come closer than any other moment in history to breaking that glass ceiling and selecting New York City's first female mayor. We cracked the hell out of it, and it's ready to be broken."

Adams, a moderate, would be the second Black mayor of New York City, after a Democratic campaign that saw the most diverse field of candidates in history.

(Reporting by Joseph Ax; Additional reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Eric Adams poised to be New York's next mayor after winning Democratic nomination

    (Reuters) -Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams won the Democratic nomination for New York mayor on Tuesday, positioning the former police captain who stressed enhancing public safety to become the next leader of America's largest city. Updated vote tallies posted online on Tuesday evening based on the city's new ranked-choice voting system showed Adams with what appeared to be an insurmountable lead over his nearest rivals, two weeks after Election Day. With fewer than 8,000 absentee ballots left to count, Adams was ahead of the city's former sanitation chief, Kathryn Garcia, by 1 percentage point, or 8,426 votes.

  • Eric Adams poised to be New York's next mayor

    Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams is poised to be the next mayor of New York City, after winning the Democratic nomination on Tuesday.In a tweet, Adams wrote that he was "honored" to be the Democratic nominee, and thanked voters for their support.The Associated Press called the race Tuesday evening with fewer than 8,000 absentee ballots left to count, after results showed Adams with a clear lead over his opponents Kathryn Garcia and Maya Wiley.The results come one week after the city's Board of Elections botched its calculations using the new ranked-choice voting system, posting and then removing incorrect totals after mistakenly including test ballots.Garcia did not comment on the results, and her campaign said she would hold a news conference soon.Meanwhile, Wiley issued a statement criticizing the elections board but stopped short of conceding the race.The election offered an early preview at how Democrats may approach the hot topic of policing during next year's congressional elections.Adams centered his campaign on boosting public safety, trying to strike a balance between addressing rising crime rates, and eliminating racial bias from the police department.Adams is strongly favored to win the heavily-Democratic city's general election in November, where he will face Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa.

  • Eric Adams Has Won New York City's Democratic Mayoral Primary

    The Brooklyn Borough president will likely be the next mayor of the country’s largest city.View Entire Post ›

  • Eric Adams projected winner of NYC Democratic mayoral primary

    Eric Adams projected winner of NYC Democratic mayoral primary

  • Texas governor revives GOP's thwarted new voting laws

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday revived the GOP's thwarted efforts to pass new voting laws in America's biggest red state after Democrats temporarily derailed a restrictive bill with a late-night walkout in the state Capitol in May. As expected, Abbott made new election laws one of nearly a dozen items — including border security and other GOP lightning rod issues — that he is instructing lawmakers to revisit over the next 30 days in a special session that begins Thursday. The two-term governor, who is up for reelection next year and has not ruled out a presidential run in 2024, offered no immediate guidance about what changes he wants in Texas' elections laws.

  • Biden seeks to strengthen options for workers with new order

    President Joe Biden plans to sign an executive order that will reduce the ability of employers to prevent workers from going to rival firms and remove some of the state occupational licensing requirements that make it harder to land a job. The order is designed to improve workers' leverage in the economy, increase their chances of employment and generate more competition among U.S. employers, a person familiar with the order said Wednesday, insisting on anonymity ahead of its release. It also enables Biden to show in the 2022 congressional elections how Democratic policies are focused on workers, a key argument as Republicans have increasingly tried to frame their party as backing the working class.

  • Dutch crime reporter's shooting "nightmare come true" - son

    The shooting of journalist Peter R. de Vries is "a nightmare come true" for his family, his son said on Wednesday as support flooded in for the top Dutch crime reporter who was critically injured in an attack. De Vries, 64, was shot on an Amsterdam street on Tuesday evening.

  • QUOTES 2-Surging US Treasuries drop benchmark 10-year yield to 1.3%

    A rally in U.S. Treasuries gathered speed on Wednesday, with 10-year yields dropping to a new 4-1/2-month low around 1.30% as doubts over the strength of global economic recovery and the possibility of a COVID-19 resurgence drew in buyers. Traders said the moves represented an unwinding of large short positions that had built up in U.S. Treasury markets, as many had been betting that the economic rebound would boost bond yields, which move inversely with prices.

  • UK's Morrisons defends buyout in letter to business minister

    Supermarket group Morrisons has written to Britain's business minister and other politicians seeking to head off any opposition to its agreed 6.3 billion pound ($8.7 billion) takeover by private equity firm Fortress Investment Group. Newspaper reports have said business minister Kwasi Kwarteng wants a meeting with Morrisons to seek reassurances over jobs, pensions and other matters, although a person with knowledge of the matter said there had been no request so far. Morrisons backed the offer from SoftBank-owned Fortress on Saturday, which topped a 5.52 billion pound proposal from U.S. private equity company Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) that was rejected on June 17.

  • When These Big Companies Are Planning To Return To the Office

    When the pandemic started and major companies abruptly transitioned to a remote workforce, there was no way to anticipate just how long this new working reality would last. With nearly half of the U.S. population now fully vaccinated, take a look at when major companies like Amazon, Facebook and Google are planning to return to the office. Google confirmed in late June that it would be reopening its offices in July, ahead of the previously planned September reopening, CBS SF BayArea reported.

  • Fed minutes may provide clues on bond-taper timeline, inflation outlook

    At its June policy meeting the Federal Reserve edged towards a debate over when and how to reduce its support for a U.S. economy healing from the coronavirus pandemic, and the release of the minutes later on Wednesday may provide insight on how fast that discussion is evolving amid an unexpectedly large jump in inflation. The Federal Open Market Committee's June 15-16 meeting saw the U.S. central bank shift towards a post-pandemic view of the world, dropping a longstanding reference to the coronavirus as a constraint on the economy and, in the words of Fed Chair Jerome Powell, "talking about talking about" when to shift monetary policy as well. The start of that discussion, along with interest-rate projections showing higher borrowing costs as soon as 2023, has caused investors to anticipate that the Fed will move faster than expected to end its support for an economy still afflicted by high levels of unemployment and, now, rising inflation.

  • Darius Slay recruiting free agent CB Steven Nelson to the Eagles

    Eagles star CB Darius Slay is recruiting a top free-agent cover guy to Philadelphia

  • IATA airlines head sees transatlantic re-opening in weeks

    The head of global airline body IATA said he was cautiously optimistic about demand for travel in the second half of the year, adding that he expects transatlantic flying between Britain and the United States to re-open in the coming weeks. Schedules are expanding as airlines sense consumer demand for travel rising and progress with COVID-19 vaccinations means shuttered routes could resume, International Air Transport Association Director General Willie Walsh told reporters. "I think we have to be optimistic that we will see a relaxation in relation to transatlantic flying during the coming weeks," Walsh said on Wednesday.

  • Russia to Introduce Rules for Confiscating Crypto: Report

    The country's prosecutor general said crypto is increasingly used for bribes.

  • Expect Charlotte flight delays as Elsa nears, FAA warns. Here’s the updated forecast.

    Heavy rain could form, dissipate and re-form in the Interstate 77 corridor in Mecklenburg and surrounding counties, NWS says.

  • WeChat, Alipay apps remove Didi for new users

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman break down the latest with Didi, which took another blow when China removed Didi for new users on WeChat and Alipay.

  • Dutch COVID-19 cases spike, gov't reviews options

    The Dutch government on Wednesday said it will consider whether it needs to take fresh action following a swift rise in new COVID-19 cases after the country's pandemic lockdown ended. "I think the sharp rise in infection numbers are a reason to request urgent advice from the outbreak management team", Health Minister Hugo de Jonge told reporters in The Hague. The Netherlands lifted most lockdown measures on June 26, as cases were falling and around two-thirds of the population has received at least one vaccination shot.

  • Don’t expect 49ers to explore trade for WR N’Keal Harry

    It's hard to imagine the San Francisco 49ers getting involved in a trade with the New England Patriots for WR N'Keal Harry.

  • Missouri mayor who required masks at height of COVID-19 pandemic faces recall vote

    The town is located south of Springfield, where hospitals are overflowing with COVID-19 patients.

  • Sandra Lee, 55, Shared New Details About Her 25-Pound Weight Loss Journey

    “If you are not happy and healthy, nothing in your life will be as happy or healthy as it can be."