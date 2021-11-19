Adams sentenced to life in prison

Nov. 19—In an emotional hearing Thursday afternoon, Matthew A. Adams was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the 2018 death of Erica Owen.

Owen, 25, was killed in her home on Placid Place by Adams, an ex-boyfriend, on July 3, 2018. Adams strangled Owen after breaking into her home, then left in her vehicle. He later told Owensboro police officers he believed he had killed Owen.

Adams, 29, of Utica, could have faced the death penalty, but pleaded guilty to murder in October, after the case was mediated.

Adams also pleaded guilty to a number of other charges related to Owen's death and to vandalizing her home prior to July 3, including first-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking (auto) over $10,000, tampering with physical evidence and violation of a protective order.

Adams requested to be immediately sent to prison when he pleaded guilty, but Daviess Circuit Judge Jay Wethington granted Commonwealth's Attorney Bruce Kuegel's request for a sentencing hearing, allowing family members to make statements for the record.

Lisa Greer, Owen's mother, told Wethington that Thursday's sentencing "will officially end our 3 1/2-year battle to bring justice for Erica."

Greer, in her victim impact statement to the court, said Adams had been welcomed by the family while he and Owen were a couple.

"This is the same man we have included as part of our family for many years," Greer said. "We showed him love and support.

"He absolutely knew taking her life killed a part of me that day as well."

Owen, who was a registered nurse at Owensboro Health, was happy with her life without Adams, Greer said.

"She texted me and said, 'Mom, I'm living my best life, and I'm happier than ever,' " Greer told Wethington.

"Erica had a rare, instinctive gift for making everyone she met feel important and welcome," Greer said.

The impact of Owen's death, "continues to last a lifetime," Greer said.

Story continues

"On July 3, 2018, we couldn't protect her from Matt's evil, and that's a heavy burden," said Greer, who later added, "All she wanted was to be left alone, but Matt could not accept that."

At the time Owen was killed, she had a domestic violence order against Adams.

Also, Adams had an active arrest warrant for violating the terms of his probation in a 2016 case.

The arrest warrant was issued on June 18, 2018, after Adams was charged with felony criminal mischief and theft for vandalizing Owen's home and stealing some of her property, but the warrant wasn't served on Adams until he was under arrest for Owen's death.

"It wasn't really a failure of the system," Rece Owen, Erica Owen's father, said. "It was a failure of individuals within the system that wanted to treat the situation as though nothing would ever happen. Now, we have lost our daughter."

Rece Owen said his daughter was very mature as a child and was always was busy helping her younger brother.

"I always thought Erica would be a teacher," Owen said. "She had such a loving and guiding personality.

"I was always so close to Erica, and always to proud of her. ... There are days I think about calling her or stopping by to see her, and then realize this will never happen."

Owen's family has been active in domestic violence prevention since her death and also started a nursing scholarship at Owensboro Community & Technical College, where Owen did some of her studies. The family will continue working to prevent domestic violence, Greer said.

"We will continue to share her light," Greer said.

Wethington told Greer and Owen that their statements "underscore the deep loss this community has suffered as well, from the loss of Erica."

Adams did not speak at the hearing, and his defense team had no requests, other than relaying Adams' wish to be transferred to a state prison as quickly as possible. Until he is transferred, Adams will remain at the Daviess County Detention Center.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse