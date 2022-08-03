Adams Street shooting victim taken to hospital

Mansfield police were on the scene of a shooting at 141 S. Adams St. on Wednesday afternoon.

Assistant Mansfield police Chief Jason Bammann confirmed someone had been shot.

No details are available, but the victim did not appear to have life-threatening injuries, Bammann said. The suspect had not been captured as of 3:30 p.m.

The victim was transported to OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Mansfield police investigating shooting on Adams Street