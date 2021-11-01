Adams Township man arrested in pharmacy after break-in, police say

Nov. 1—ST. MICHAEL, Pa. — An Adams Township man was taken into custody minutes after gaining access to Forest Hills Pharmacy in St. Michael with a rock, police said.

Michael Peters, 30, was rummaging behind the pharmacy's counter when he saw Adams Township police Officer John Heming staring back at him, police Chief Kirk Moss said.

"Officer Heming motioned Mr. Peters to come over to the door ... and turn himself in, and that's just what he did," Moss said.

Adams Township police were investigating the incident Sunday, but the crime is viewed as drug-related. Pain medication and the rock he allegedly used were both found in Peters' possession, Heming wrote in a criminal complaint.

Police from Cambria, Richland and Summerhill townships were also dispatched to the burglary at the Locust Street pharmacy. Forest Hills Pharmacy owner Ron Lattanzio credited all four departments for their swift response.

"With the security system we have, he set off alarm sensors every time he went through a door, so he didn't stand a chance," Lattanzio said, noting that the man had to break through two separate double-pane doors to gain access. "But police did a great job making sure he didn't go anywhere."

He said the pharmacy will be doing an inventory check Monday to determine what was removed or damaged — but he's thankful, regardless, that the situation wasn't worse.

"Thank goodness we were closed and no one was injured," Lattanzio said.

Surveillance cameras captured footage of the break-in, Moss said.

Moss said Peters "became combative" after he was taken into custody and placed into a police cruiser.

In a criminal complaint, Heming said Peters appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance.

He "repeatedly" kicked a cruiser door and pushed an officer who tried to calm him down. Then, he partially exited the vehicle, Heming wrote.

At that point, Peters was hit with a stun gun several times and officers added additional restraints to get him to calm down, he said.

Peters was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown for treatment.

He was transported to Cambria County Prison early Sunday evening for arraignment on burglary, criminal trespass and theft-related charges, as well as resisting arrest, Moss said.

Moss said the main damage to the pharmacy involved two shattered entry doors and an interior door which was "kicked in."

He credited Heming's "quick action" for leading to a swift arrest.

"It's also one of the benefits of having a local officer on duty," Moss said.