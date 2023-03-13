Adams Township police looking for man they say may have driven off with a dog

The Adams Township Police Department is looking for a man they say might have tethered a dog to a vehicle and driven off with it.

Officers say the man is white and was driving a black 2016-2019 Mercedes GLC300.

Police said the car had a golden doodle dog either chasing after it or tethered to it while leaving the Adams Township Park on Saturday at around 12:50 p.m.

The dog and the vehicle were still missing as of 10:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Adams Township police did not specify why they are looking for the driver and said they do not have any reason to believe the dog was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Adams Township Police Department at 724-282-1221.

