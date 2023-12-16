Adams Township treasurer retires after 45 years

ADAMS TWP. — After 45 years of Patricia Williams serving as the township treasurer, North Adams recently swore in David McCumber as its new treasurer.

“We are all very appreciative of what she’s done for the township for the last 45 years,” McCumber said of Williams.

Williams will continue to serve the town as the deputy treasurer, a role that McCumber has filled for many years.

“I was deputy for the last 20 years or so,” McCumber said. “So, I’ve helped out a few times and when she mentioned wanting to retire, I said I’d be interested in taking that position.”

McCumber has lived in Hillsdale County for the last 26 years with his family. He said being deputy allowed him to gain some understanding of the different roles the treasurer fills.

“The job itself requires integrity and being honest,” McCumber said. “We will be accountable for the funds that we are to oversee for the tax collections, and I will do my best to serve the township.”

Williams said the job has changed a lot in her time.

“I started out working from my home, when we had no office other than the Township Hall, which was not big and we did it all by ledger. Then we went to computers and I moved into the old Township Hall uptown,” she said. In later years, we built the new Township Hall and I’ve had an office there for the past 12 years.

Williams said she has been glad for the opportunity to serve the community for the last few decades, both in her role as treasurer, and as the chief clerk of the Hillsdale County Drain Committee for 19 years.

“I’ve enjoyed my job,” she said. “I’ve got to meet a lot of beautiful people.”

