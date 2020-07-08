Adamson University Selects Blackboard Learn Ultra to Drive Student and Institutional Success

Integrated LMS cloud-based solution gives academics and staff the capability to deliver efficient and flexible online learning to its students

MANILA, Philippines, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackboard announced today that Adamson University in the Philippines has selected Blackboard Learn Ultra as its new learning management system (LMS). The university selected Learn Ultra following an extensive review of the most relevant LMS in the market.

To date, Adamson University has operated on an in-house LMS and whilst this served its purpose initially, the university's ten colleges have ultimately outgrown the legacy platform and its features. With the demand to provide a flexible and efficient online learning experience for its students, the university recognised the value in the ability to leverage the dynamic and responsive features of a cloud-based LMS solution. These features include the compatibility with an outcomes-based education, seamless integration with third-party academic applications and the ability to support the university's goals for transparency and management of learner progress, performance and assessment.

"We compared the leading LMS solutions available and Blackboard immediately stood out," said Fr. Marcelo Manintim CM, President of Adamson University. "The simple yet powerful features and ease of system integration weren't the only factors considered by the university. Also attractive was engaging a partner who could offer true local support and Blackboard ticked this box among others. Their solution allows us to give our students an unparalleled learning experience that aligns with our institution's mission in providing a holistic education to our community."

"Our new partnership with Adamson University further demonstrates our position as the market leader in providing a best-in-class cloud-based LMS that helps institutions drive and achieve student and institutional success," said Philip Murray, Regional Vice President of Asia at Blackboard. "We are extremely pleased to partner with the university and look forward to providing a digital foundation that will allow them to grow through innovation today and into the future."

