Adamstown man accused of trying to take loaded handgun onto plane

May 23—The Transportation Security Administration said it stopped an Adamstown man from bringing a loaded handgun onto an airplane at Washington Dulles International Airport on Monday.

Marc Curtis Roberts, 51, had a 9 mm handgun with four bullets in his carry-on bag, according to a news release from the TSA.

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police confiscated the gun and cited Roberts on a weapons charge. He also faces a civil penalty for carrying a weapon, the release said.

Roberts could not be reached for comment on Tuesday.

When Roberts entered the security checkpoint on Monday, the release said, his carry-on went through the X-ray unit. The unit alerted on his bag.

TSA notified police, who then secured and confiscated his weapon, the release said.

According to the release, 6,452 firearms were caught at 262 of 430 airport security checkpoints nationwide in 2022. Of those firearms, 88% were loaded.

At Dulles, security checkpoints caught 25 firearms in 2022. As of Monday, 11 firearms have been caught for 2023.

TSA may impose civil penalties of up to $14,950 per person, according to its website. A person with a loaded handgun found at a checkpoint faces a penalty of between $3,000 and $10,700 and a criminal referral.

Passengers are allowed to travel with firearms, so long as the firearms are unloaded, packed in a hard-sided locked case and in a checked bag. The checked bag must also be declared.

Firearms are not permitted in carry-ons since passengers should not have access to a firearm during a flight, the release said. This also applies to people with concealed carry permits.

"I recommend that when packing for a flight, it is best to start with an empty bag so you know what is packed inside of it," Scott Johnson, TSA's federal security director, said in the press release.

