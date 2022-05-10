Adamsville man, 42, sentenced on child sexual abuse charges

ZANESVILLE — A 42-year-old Adamsville man will go to prison after pleading guilty in a case involving child sexual abuse that involved two victims.

Marc Worden was sentenced to four years in prison this week after he pleaded guilty to two counts of gross sexual imposition, second-degree felonies.

The case came to the attention of law enforcement when one of the teen victims left a note that read “Stay away from Marc Worden. He’s a perv.”

Investigators later learned from the victim that Worden had minors over to his house after the Adamsville Homecoming Celebration, provided them with alcohol and followed the victim into the bathroom where Worden took sexual advantage of the intoxicated minor.

Another victim was discovered on Worden’s phone. He had photographed a nude minor.

He was orginally charged with rape but only sentenced on the gross sexual imposition charges after making a plea agreement in which the rape charge was dropped. The victims didn't want to go forward with a trial, according to the Muskingum County Prosecutor's Office.

