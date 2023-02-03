Adani’s $108 Billion Crisis Shakes Investors’ Faith in India

Adani’s $108 Billion Crisis Shakes Investors’ Faith in India
1
Bloomberg News
·8 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Just 10 days ago, Gautam Adani and his sprawling energy-to-ports empire looked invincible. Now, a damning short-seller attack has left the billionaire battling the worst crisis of his corporate life — and is raising bigger, darker questions about India’s credibility as a global growth engine and a destination for international investors.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Adani Group has shed $108 billion in market value since Hindenburg Research accused it of stock manipulation and accounting fraud in a Jan. 24 report. But it was only when the tycoon scrapped a $2.4 billion share sale this week that the potential for lasting impact became clear. Adani’s rebuttal had failed to reassure investors. Once ranked No. 2 among the world’s wealthiest, he has tumbled to No. 21 on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The small, but famed, US short seller has revived old doubts about corporate governance at the Adani conglomerate. The fallout from its almost 100-page report threatens to undermine investor confidence in India more broadly, and in the nation’s regulatory framework — whether its claims ultimately prove to be true or not.

“Things are moving very fast in the market, with a potentially major reassessment of the risks of investing in Indian equities by international investors,” said Singapore-based Gary Dugan, chief executive officer of Global CIO Office, an asset manager and financial advisory firm. “That reassessment includes governance, corporate transparency, nepotism and indebtedness.”

Adani, 60, has been close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for decades. And his business — with investments in capital-intensive projects such as airports, power plants and data centers — is at the heart of Modi’s growth agenda. As a national champion, the tycoon has aligned his business interests with Modi’s development goals, often stepping in where the state lacks resources or competence, helping create thousands of jobs.

Read more on the short seller report and the impact:

  • Adani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 Billion, Bonds Sink

  • Who Is Adani and What Are Hindenburg’s Allegations?: QuickTake

  • Short Seller Attack Shows Risks of Going Global for Adani Empire

If the slide in asset prices continues and further shakes investor confidence in Adani’s empire, that would be a setback for India’s growth story at a pivotal time. Banks like HSBC Holdings Plc and companies like Apple Inc. are expanding in India to hedge their exposure to China, where a government crackdown on businesses and an erratic pandemic policy have turned investors wary.

“The truth is that Adani’s scandal is not coming at the best of all times for India as China is reopening,” said Alicia Garcia Herrero, chief economist for Asia Pacific at Natixis SA. “Foreign investors are clearly watching.”

Hindenburg, in its report, alleged that Adani used offshore shells for money laundering and siphoned from listed companies. The short seller, which took a position in offshore Adani securities, characterized the group’s meteoric rise as “the largest con in corporate history.” While many of the claims have circulated among the Indian investing class and media for years, their emergence in the global conversation seemed to trigger a crisis of confidence. Hindenburg has repeatedly declined to comment on its short positions on Adani.

In a 413-page response, Adani said Hindenburg’s conduct was “nothing short of a calculated securities fraud under applicable law.”

But the damage was done.

Eight of the 10 worst-performing stocks in the MSCI Asia Pacific Index this year are now Adani firms, while bonds issued by the Indian billionaire’s flagship company have fallen to distressed levels in US trading.

The turmoil has not only hammered Adani Group shares but is also hitting banks that have given loans to the companies. Government-controlled State Bank of India has tumbled 11% since the Hindenburg report came out. Foreign institutional investors pulled a net $2 billion out of India’s stock market from the country Jan. 27 through Jan. 31, the biggest three-day selloff since March, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“The Adani-related headlines are generating a high level of negative attention, which could dampen investor appetite for Indian stocks,” said Jian Shi Cortesi, a fund manager at Zurich-based GAM Investments, which oversees more than $80 billion in assets. “While we don’t see Adani dragging down the whole Indian stock market, we think this could lead to India underperforming other Asian markets such as China.”

However, some veteran emerging-market investors like Mark Mobius remain unfazed by the meltdown and dismissed chances of a broader contagion.

“This does not reflect the overall viability of the Indian market and economy,” said Mobius, co-founder of Mobius Capital Partners LLP. “We don’t make decisions based on the index but on the viability of individual companies over the long term.”

Hugh Young, Asia chairman of abrdn Plc, which managed more than $600 billion in assets as of June, said his fund is waiting to dive in after the declines.

Adani’s Defense

But it’s apparent even to casual observers that the declining fortunes of the Adani empire has the potential to shake the fundamentals of the Indian economy in a way few other corporate crises can. In fact, Adani’s key line of defense is to braid together the fate of his conglomerate with that of Asia’s third-largest economy.

Hours after pulling the share sale, Adani reiterated in a televised speech that the fundamentals of the company are strong, the balance sheet is healthy and the decision won’t affect existing operations and future plans. Clad in traditional attire, he signed off with two words at the end of his televised speech Thursday: “Jai Hind,” meaning “Victory to India.”

Days earlier, Chief Financial Officer Jugeshinder Singh stood in front of a fluttering Indian flag to reject Hindenburg’s allegations.

For years, Adani companies have delivered the sort of infrastructure projects India has needed. His integrated businesses touch hundreds of millions of Indians each day, from the chain of ports that deliver coal from Adani mines to company power plants running electricity to households through his transmission units.

Along with developing more than 3,100 miles of the country’s road network, Adani Group is the largest private operator of India’s sea and airports, controlling 33% of Indian air cargo traffic and 24% of its shipping capacity, according to company presentations. The conglomerate plans to plow some $70 billion into renewable energy projects that are key to Modi achieving India’s Net Zero goals.

Read more: Asia’s Richest Man Sells the World a Green Dream Built on Coal

The group’s expansion has been fueled by leverage, with net debt at about 1.6 trillion rupees ($19.7 billion) — another concern that’s been dogging investors. The conglomerate has no dollar debt maturing until 2024. In a sign its debt servicing capacity in the near term looked safe, an Adani unit made a payment for scheduled coupons Thursday.

Having just reported a rather ambitious budget on Feb. 1, the central government now faces questions on whether its infrastructure project plans could be derailed along with Adani, one of its most critical investors.

“There is no doubt that Adani’s star is tethered closely to Modi’s own political trajectory — the conflation of the Adani Group’s interests and India’s national interest is striking,” said Milan Vaishnav, director of the South Asia Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Adani’s beginnings were far from remarkable. A college dropout from the western state of Gujarat, he dabbled in diamond trading in Mumbai before returning home to set up the family’s polymers import-export business that would later become Adani Enterprises.

His ascent thereafter coincided with the rise of Modi, who was elected Gujarat’s chief minister in 2001. Their ties were cemented when Adani defended Modi after the latter was accused of failing to prevent one of India’s worst sectarian riots that killed more than 1,000 people, most of them Muslims, the following year. The charges, consistently denied by Modi, were later dismissed by the nation’s top court. The businessman then helped found a biannual Vibrant Gujarat forum that helped burnish Modi’s image as a dynamic development-focused leader who got things done. In a highlight of the friendship, Modi attended a party Adani threw for the wedding of his son Karan in 2013, a year before Modi was elected as India’s prime minister.

Read what our columnists wrote on Adani:

  • Hindenburg Gives a Masterclass. Adani Flunks: Andy Mukherjee

  • How ‘Madoffs of Manhattan’ Can Unravel Adani’s Empire: Shuli Ren

  • India Can’t Afford to Get the Adani Affair Wrong: Mihir Sharma

Since Modi came to power, Adani has become the poster child for his administration’s use of private capital to boost infrastructure and domestic manufacturing. Now that the conglomerate’s ability to keep delivering is coming into question, the market crash has spilled into politics, with Modi’s rivals sensing weakness.

The fracas overshadowed the delivery of India’s budget on Wednesday as opposition parties chanted the billionaire’s name. It caused another uproar on Thursday, with lawmakers demanding a probe into the Adani Group following the Hindenburg claims.

“It will have some impact on foreign investment,” said Mohan Guruswamy, a former adviser to the country’s finance ministry. “There will be a loss of confidence in Modi now.”

By Chris Kay, Michelle Jamrisko, Ishika Mookerjee and Abhishek Vishnoi

--With assistance from Vrishti Beniwal, Ruchi Bhatia, Rakesh Sharma, Emily Cadman, Bhuma Shrivastava, Spe Chen and Jin Wu.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Hindenburg bet against India's Adani puzzles rival U.S. short sellers

    (Reuters) -When Hindenburg Research revealed a short position in Adani Group last week, some U.S. investors said they were intrigued about the actual mechanics of its trade, because Indian securities rules make it hard for foreigners bet against companies there. Its allegations, which the Indian conglomerate has denied, have wiped out more than $80 billion of market value from its seven listed companies and knocked billionaire Gautam Adani from his perch as the world's third-richest man. On Wednesday, a $2.5 billion sale of shares by one of its companies Adani Enterprises was called off.

  • Cyberattack Sends Derivatives Trading Back to the 1980s

    (Bloomberg) -- Derivatives shops, used to clearing hundreds of billions of dollars in trades every day, found themselves in a dramatically different era this week: the old days of manually processing deals.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysAdani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 BillionPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000How Extreme Bets Fueled an $11.4 Billion FortuneHong Kong to Give Away 500,000 Air Tickets to Re

  • ‘We’re Google’s lowest-paid workers, but we play a vital role’ — Google search raters protest pay of less than $15 an hour

    In an effort that could affect thousands of workers in Alphabet Inc.'s multitiered workforce, raters converged at the company's Mountain View headquarters.

  • Adani Group: Your Guide to the Indian Company’s Stock Market Rout

    Gautam Adani, an Indian businessman, is one of the richest people in the world. Here is what you need to know about the Adani saga. There are seven India-listed companies bearing the Adani name, including firms in power transmission, green energy and port operation.

  • Mistaken identity: Dublin Greek restaurant criticized, mistaken for Kentucky restaurant

    The Kentucky restaurant has received criticism for an event it hosted that discussed the botched raid that left Breonna Taylor dead.

  • Gautam Adani in talks to prepay share pledges to boost confidence - Bloomberg News

    The move would see lenders release some of the stock in Adani Group companies that was pledged as collateral, Bloomberg reported, citing a person with knowledge of the matter. The group hasn't faced margin calls on these pledges and is seeking the prepayment proactively, according to the report. The key priority is to remove any concern about margin calls and Adani officials will speak with investors in coming days and will make all payments on time, Bloomberg reported.

  • Peltz seeks to rally Disney shareholders against board director Froman

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Activist investor Nelson Peltz's hedge fund Trian Fund Management wrote to Walt Disney Co shareholders on Thursday to make the case for replacing the media and entertainment conglomerate's board director Michael Froman. Trian, which owns a roughly $1 billion stake in the home of Mickey Mouse, has asked Disney shareholders to drop Froman — a former U.S. Trade Representative — from the company's 12-member board and elect Peltz instead. Trian did not spell out in the letter why it had picked Froman to target among the Disney directors, but suggested that Peltz was more qualified to serve.

  • Gautam Adani's statement on withdrawing $2.5 billion share sale

    India's Adani Enterprises called off its $2.5 billion share sale on Wednesday, citing market conditions, amid an ongoing rout in the wider Adani Group's stocks sparked by a U.S. short-seller's critical report. Despite the volatility in the stock over the last week, your faith and belief in the Company, its business and its management has been extremely reassuring and humbling.

  • Grupo Mexico Lines Up Debt for Over $7 Billion Banamex Offer

    (Bloomberg) -- Grupo Mexico SAB is close to lining up financing to back a more-than $7 billion bid for Citigroup Inc.’s Mexican retail bank Banamex, according to people familiar with the talks. Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000Plenty of Americans Are Drinking Bleach, Still for Sale on AmazonAdani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 Billion, Bonds SinkNational Archives Releases Reco

  • Adani selloff worsens after cancellation of $2.5 billion share sale

    Shares of Adani Enterprises were last down 8.8%, a day after the stock fell more than 28% in its biggest one-day loss since listing in 1998.

  • Google suffered ‘pullback’ in ad spending over holidays, Alphabet stock falls after earnings

    Alphabet Inc.'s stock slipped nearly 5% in extended trading Thursday after the tech giant missed slightly on revenue and earnings in ho-hum quarterly results.

  • Tank for a Franc? Swiss Weigh Fire Sale of Arms Over Debate on How to Help Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- In a bunker in mountainous eastern Switzerland, nearly 100 Leopard 2 tanks have been mothballed for almost a decade, destined for decommissioning in the belief that armored warfare in Europe was a thing of the past.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysAdani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 BillionPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000How Extreme Bets Fueled an $11.4 Billion FortuneHong Kong to Give Away 5

  • Amazon’s Slowing Cloud-Computing Sales Expected to Linger

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. tempered a recent feel-good period for investors by reporting that consumer demand remains soft and sales in its lucrative cloud-computing division will continue to slow through the year. The shares fell in extended trading.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysAdani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 BillionPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000How Extreme Bets Fueled an $11.4 Billion Fortun

  • Elon Musk Says Investors Should Avoid This Costly Mistake in Times of Crisis

    The billionaire went into debt to acquire Twitter but he regrets this decision which put him in a not very enviable financial situation.

  • Pakistan inflation hits 48-year high as IMF visits

    Inflation has risen to a 48-year high in crisis-hit Pakistan, according to government data released Wednesday, as IMF officials visit for urgent talks on a stalled bailout package.On Tuesday, a delegation from the International Monetary Fund arrived in Islamabad to revive negotiations over a stalled bailout package with the government, which had long held out from meeting the global lender's tough conditions.

  • Warren Buffett’s right-hand man Charlie Munger, who once called crypto ‘rat poison,’ says we should follow China’s lead and ban cryptocurrencies altogether

    “A cryptocurrency is not a currency, not a commodity, and not a security,” Munger said Wednesday in a WSJ op-ed. “It’s a gambling contract."

  • Cathie Wood pours millions into these 2 stocks — this is what makes them attractive buys

    January has now been and gone and turned out to be a nice gift for investors. Battered by 2022’s bear, the tech-heavy Nasdaq, in particular, put in an excellent showing, seeing out the month ~11% into the green, in what amounted to its best start to a year since 2001. That signals the appetite for risk is on again and that will be good news for Cathie Wood, the ARK Investment CEO, whose investing style heavily favors disruptors - equities that are naturally positioned at the risky end of the sca

  • History Suggests the Nasdaq Could Soar In 2023 -- 1 Stock-Split Stock Wall Street Says to Buy Hand Over Fist

    The Nasdaq-100 index, which hosts 100 of the largest tech stocks listed on the Nasdaq exchange, sank 33% in 2022, which has left many portfolios battered and bruised. See, the Nasdaq-100 almost never falls two years in a row. Since the Nasdaq-100 is already up 10% year to date in 2023, history might be set to repeat.

  • Retirees Can Double Their Money in 5 Years With These 3 Time-Tested Stocks

    These highly profitable, industry-leading businesses can deliver triple-digit total returns for retired investors.

  • Is This Stock's 8% Dividend Yield Due for a Cut?

    If you're investing in a stock with a dividend that yields 8% or more, you should be careful and take a close look at its business. While monster-sized payouts may look attractive, the danger is that they may not end up lasting.