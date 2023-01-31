Adani Share Sale Fate Hangs in Balance as Rout Hits $75 Billion

Adani Share Sale Fate Hangs in Balance as Rout Hits $75 Billion
Filipe Pacheco and Abhishek Vishnoi
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The selloff in Adani Group shares continued on Tuesday as Asia’s richest man seeks to complete a $2.5 billion equity sale by its flagship firm amid the turmoil triggered by short-seller Hindenburg Research.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Adani Total Gas Ltd. plunged by 10% daily limit to lead losses in most of the group’s stocks. Flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd. was up about 2% in early trading in Mumbai, but remained below the floor price set for its follow-on share sale. Ten of the conglomerate’s companies have seen about $75 billion in market value erased as the rout entered a fourth session.

Overall subscription for the equity offering, largest of its kind in India, stood at just 3% as of end Monday, signaling that demand likely took a hit due to allegations from Hindenburg Research that the Indian conglomerate used a web of companies in tax havens to inflate revenue and stock prices as debt piled up.

That’s caused some analysts following the share sale to be skeptical about whether there will be enough demand under the current terms even after a $400 million investment from International Holding Co. IHC, which is controlled by a key member of Abu Dhabi’s ’s royal family.

“IHC’s participation may lend some tactical sentiment support but they have been investors in the group before the FPO too,” said Nitin Chanduka, an analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence. “Markets will look for more clarity on the allegations before a meaningful uptick in the group’s stocks,” he said on the broader outlook.

Adani is seeking to execute the landmark share sale to repay some of the group companies’ debt just as it refutes allegations made by Hindenburg last week. The rapid decline in share prices has eroded the billionaire’s personal wealth and also weighed on India’s stock market, where some of his companies were the top performers last year.

There will be no change to the pricing and the share sale will proceed as scheduled, Adani Group CFO Jugeshinder Singh told news channel CNBC TV-18 in an interview earlier.

While investors in Indian public offerings typically wait until the last day of the sale — Tuesday — to place bids, other large-size follow-ons before Adani’s have had much stronger adherence after two days of books open.

One such offering by Yes Bank Ltd. in July 2020, which raised $2 billion, had subscription of about 24% of shares on sale on the first day of the offering, according to a report by Mint newspaper at that time. The percentage rose to 53% on day two, before finally hitting 95% at the end of the offering.

For Adani’s sale, retail investors had bid for 4% of the shares on offer to them, while the company’s employees bid for 13% of the shares for their category. The non-institutional part that includes wealthy individuals had been taken up 5%. Qualified institutional investors bid for 4,576 shares, a fraction of the 12.8 million on offer.

On the positive side, Adani Group companies rebounded in the dollar bond market after some dropped to record lows the day before.

--With assistance from Ashutosh Joshi.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Adani Dollar Bonds Rally From Record Lows After UAE Royal Boost

    (Bloomberg) -- Adani Group companies rebounded in the dollar bond market after some dropped to record lows the day before, following a vote of confidence in the Indian conglomerate from Abu Dhabi’s International Holding Co.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Is Losing Out to Amateur Buyers in the Housing SlumpTrump Sues Journalist Bob Woodward for Releasing Interview RecordingsAdani Rout Hits $68 Billion as Fight With Hindenburg IntensifiesEven on $100,000-Plus, More Americans Are Living Paychec

  • Malaysia's Maybank says no financial impact from subscription to Adani's share offering

    Malaysia's Maybank does not face any financial impact from its subscription to Indian conglomerate Adani Enterprises' share offering, the bank said on Monday. Marquee investors Maybank Securities and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority picked up a stake in Adani Enterprises' $2.45 billion secondary share offering on Wednesday, which coincided with a short-seller report that slammed the shares of Adani group companies. The demand from anchor investors comes despite Hindenburg Research disclosing a short position in Adani Group, accusing it of improper use of offshore tax havens and flagging concerns about high debt that eroded $11 billion in investor wealth.

  • Adani firms lose $65 billion in value as U.S. short-seller battle escalates

    Most Adani Group shares fell sharply on Monday as the Indian conglomerate's rebuttal of a U.S. short-seller's criticism failed to pacify investors, deepening a market rout that has now led to losses of $65 billion in the group's stock values. Led by Asia's richest man Gautam Adani, the Indian group has locked horns with Hindenburg Research and on Sunday hit back at the short-seller's report of last week that flagged concerns about its debt levels and the use of tax havens. Adani said it complied with all local laws and had made the necessary regulatory disclosures.

  • NXP Semiconductor stock falls as outlook comes up short of expectations

    NXP Semiconductors NV shares dropped in the extended session Monday after the chip maker's quarterly forecast fell short of Wall Street expectations.

  • Food Giant Wilmar Vows to Stand By Venture With Adani Group

    (Bloomberg) -- Food giant Wilmar International Ltd. will continue to support its joint venture with India’s under-fire Adani Group, saying a report from short-seller Hindenburg Research had not raised any issues specific to the unit. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Is Losing Out to Amateur Buyers in the Housing SlumpTrump Sues Journalist Bob Woodward for Releasing Interview RecordingsAdani Rout Hits $68 Billion as Fight With Hindenburg IntensifiesEven on $100,000-Plus, More Americans Are Liv

  • Emerging markets growth slowdown bottomed out in 2022, but risks remain - IMF

    The International Monetary Fund on Monday raised its output growth estimate on emerging markets for this year, with projections now showing the economic slowdown in the region may have bottomed out in 2022, on the back of China reopening, a resilient India and unexpected growth in Russia. For 2024, the projection is for a 4.2% expansion.

  • Financials lead Indian shares lower; Adani stocks, econ survey in focus

    The Nifty 50 index was down 0.45% at 17,569.40 as of 9:48 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.46% to 59,229.62. The index fell 0.4%, continuing its drop in the wake of the short-seller report on Adani Group stocks. While most of the Adani Group stocks resumed their slide, once again the flagship Adani Enterprises rose 1.73% on the last day of its crucial $2.5 billion follow-on share offering.

  • TikTok faces a daunting calendar ahead in Washington

    TikTok will have a lot on its plate in the months ahead in Washington D.C.

  • Longtime professor tapped as interim MJC president after abrupt firing of last leader

    The Modesto community college has had 16 presidents since 2000, with the highest turnover rate in the state.

  • Pet of the Week: Hamlin on road to recovery

    Our Pet of the Week is Hamlin from the Beaver County Humane Society. The little pup is on the road to recovery after being found malnourished in a wooded area of Beaver County.

  • Judge grants motion to separate sentencing phase for Tree of Life suspect

    The decision requires the prosecution to first argue why Robert Bowers is eligible for the death penalty before a second phase to present victim impact testimony.

  • Firefighters shoot 6,000 gallons of water at ‘spontaneously’ burning Tesla on California highway

    The incident follows several headline-making disasters involving the electric vehicle manufacturer’s fleet

  • China factory output rebounds on zero-Covid relaxation

    China's factory activity expanded in January after months of contraction, official data showed Tuesday, as the world's second-largest economy stirs back to life after Beijing ended strict Covid curbs.But it is now showing signs of a rebound, with a key gauge of factory output rising this month and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) upgrading its 2023 growth forecast to 5.2 percent.

  • Canada province experiments with decriminalising hard drugs

    Cocaine, heroin and fentanyl will be allowed in small quantities in Vancouver and its surrounding province.

  • MMA Junkie’s Submission of the Month for January: Gabriel Bonfim joins brother as award winner

    Gabriel Bonfim wins MMA Junkie's Submission of the Month after his older brother claimed KO of the Month honors.

  • Hunt for missing Australia radioactive capsule steps up as nuclear body joins search

    MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Australia’s nuclear safety agency said on Tuesday it had joined a week-long hunt for a tiny radioactive capsule missing in the west of the country that sparked a radiation alert. The Australian Radiation Protection and Nuclear Safety Agency (ARPANSA) is working with the Western Australian government to locate the capsule, it said in a statement. The capsule, believed to have fallen from a truck, was part of a gauge used to measure the density of iron ore feed which had been entrusted by Rio Tinto Ltd to a specialist contractor to transport.

  • Toyota defends title as world's top-selling automaker in 2022

    Toyota Motor Corp sold 10.5 million vehicles in 2022, it said on Monday, defending its title as the world's top-selling automaker for a third straight year. Global sales for the group, including truck unit Hino Motors and small-car maker Daihatsu, inched down 0.1% as record overseas sales of 8.6 million vehicles helped offset a 9.6% dip in its home market to 1.9 million. Second-ranked rival Volkswagen Group earlier this month reported its lowest sales in over a decade, of 8.3 million vehicles, as COVID-19 lockdowns in China and the war in Ukraine upended supply chains.

  • BlackRock's Seth: Buy the Corrections in Asian Credit

    Neeraj Seth, managing director and head of Asian credit at BlackRock Inc., discusses why he's cautious on Asian credit, what he considers an entry point and his outlook for the market. He speaks on Bloomberg Television.

  • Labor officials found that Apple execs infringed on workers' rights

    The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) found merit to complaints that high-level executives at Apple violated national labor law. This finding comes after the NLRB also found that Apple illegally interfered with labor organizing at retail stores in New York City and Atlanta. In an email to TechCrunch, Gjøvik explained that Apple employment policies "coercively silence Apple employees and chill them from engaging in protected activity through over-broad and vague terms, as well as through an implication of constant surveillance."

  • First Mover Asia: Centralized Exchange Tokens Post Solid Gains in January Despite SEC Interest; Bitcoin, Ether, in the Red.

    The tokens of Binance, Crypto.com and KuCoin are all comfortably in the green over the past month.