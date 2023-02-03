Adani: How the billionaire's empire lost $100bn in days

6
Meryl Sebastian - BBC News
·5 min read
Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani speaks during the Invest Rajasthan Summit 2022, in Jaipur in October 2022
Gautam Adani has fallen out of the world's top 10 richest people

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani has sought to reassure investors after his company pulled a surprise by calling off its share sale.

On Wednesday, Adani Enterprises said it would return $2.5bn (£2bn) raised from the sale to investors.

The decision will not impact "our existing operations and future plans", Mr Adani has said.

The move caps an eventful week which began with a US investment firm making fraud claims against Adani Group firms.

Adani denies the allegations.

But the group's companies have seen $108bn wiped off their market value over the past few days.

Mr Adani himself has lost $48bn of his personal wealth, and is now 16th on the Forbes real-time billionaires list.

How did this happen?

Less than two weeks ago, Mr Adani was the world's third richest man.

Shares of Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of his ports-to-energy conglomerate, were due to go on sale on 25 January in India's largest ever secondary share offering.

But a day before that, US-based investment firm Hindenburg Research published a report accusing the Adani group of decades of "brazen" stock manipulation and accounting fraud.

Hindenburg specialises in "short-selling" - betting against a company's share price in the expectation that it will fall.

The Adani Group responded by calling the report "a malicious combination of selective misinformation and stale, baseless and discredited allegations", but that wasn't enough to stem investor fears.

Adani Enterprises group board members (L-R) executive vice president Raghwendra Pande, corporate finance head Anupam Misra (C) and head of finance of Adani airport Rakesh Tiwari attend a news conference on the FPO
Adani Enterprises' shares went on sale on 25 January in India's largest ever secondary share offering

Mr Adani's group has seven publicly traded companies which operate across a wide range of sectors, including commodities trading, airports, utilities, ports and renewable energy. Many Indian banks and state-owned insurance companies have either invested in or loaned billions of dollars to companies linked to the group.

Was that all?

No. As the market rout continued, the Adani Group issued a detailed rebuttal - running into more than 400 pages - and called the Hindenburg report a "calculated attack on India".

It said that it had complied with all local laws and had made the necessary regulatory disclosures. It also accused the report of being intended to enable Hindenburg "to book massive financial gain through wrongful means at the cost of countless investors".

Hindenburg, however, stood by the report and said that the Adani Group had "failed to specifically answer 62 of our 88 questions".

What was the market's reaction?

When the Adani Enterprises share sale began on 25 January, it received a muted response. Only 3% of its shares had been subscribed by the second day as retail investors stayed away.

But foreign institutional investors and corporate funds supported the group - on 30 January, Abu Dhabi's International Holding Company, backed by a member of the UAE royal family, invested $400 million in the share sale.

A graph showing the decline in Adani Enterprises's share value since 2002
Adani's companies have seen $108bn wiped off their market value over the past few days

In a last-minute push, Indian tycoons Sajjan Jindal and Sunil Mittal also subscribed to the share sale in their personal capacities, Bloomberg reported.

Analyst Ambareesh Baliga told Reuters after the share sale that the group had been unable to fulfil its aim to "broadbase the shareholding".

Shares of the group's various companies also continued to fall.

So what's next?

Reports by Reuters and Bloomberg say that India's central bank has asked the country's lenders for details of their exposure to the group.

In his statement to India's exchanges, Mr Adani said, "Our balance sheet is very healthy with strong cashflows and secure assets, and we have an impeccable track record of servicing our debt."

But Edward Moya, an analyst at brokerage OANDA, told Reuters that the withdrawal of the share sale was "troubling" because it was "supposed to show the company is still believed in by its high net-worth investors".

American investment bank Citigroup's wealth arm has stopped accepting securities of the Adani group as collateral for margin loans while Credit Suisse has stopped accepting the group's bonds. Ratings agency Moody's unit ICRA has said it was monitoring the impact of recent developments on Adani Group stocks.

Motorists ride past a signage of an upcoming residential project by Adani Realty, a company under Adani Group
Retail investors stayed away from the Adani Enterprises share sale

But Vinayak Chatterjee, founder and managing trustee of the Infravision Foundation, was optimistic, calling the current situation "a short-term blip".

"I have observed this group for a quarter century as an infrastructure expert. I see varied operating projects from ports, airports, cements to renewables which are solid, stable and are generating a health cash flow. They are completely safe from the ups and downs of what happens in the stock market," he told the BBC's Arunoday Mukharji.

However, Hemindra Hazari, an independent research analyst, said that he was surprised that "we haven't heard anything from the market regulator SEBI or the government till now".

"They should have spoken out to soothe the nerves of investors," he told the BBC.

The issue has also set off a political row.

Mr Adani is perceived as being close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has long faced allegations from opposition politicians that he has benefited from his political ties, which he denies.

On Thursday, opposition parties demanded a discussion in parliament about the risk to Indian investors from the fall in Adani company shares. They have also asked for an investigation into Hindenburg's allegations.

Additional reporting by Arunoday Mukharji

Read more BBC stories about Gautam Adani:

Recommended Stories

  • IPL will become 'world's biggest domestic sporting event', says Strauss

    Former England captain Andrew Strauss forecast Wednesday the Indian Premier League would eclipse American football's NFL to become "the biggest domestic sporting event in the world" as he praised it for sparking one of cricket's "great steps forward"."As the Indian economy grows, it is expected that by the time it reaches parity with the size of the USA in 2040, the value of the IPL is likely to be six times what it is today -- this is going to be the biggest domestic sporting tournament in the

  • Gmail creator predicts A.I. bots like ChatGPT will destroy search engines within 2 years

    Paul Buchheit said we're only "one or two years away from total disruption."

  • Watch: Indian Billionaire Gautam Adani Halts Stock Sale of His Flagship Company

    Gautam Adani released a video statement after his company, Adani Enterprises, canceled a stock sale of up to $2.5 billion on Feb. 1. The move came after the Adani Group was accused of fraud in a report by U.S. short seller Hindenburg Research. The Adani Group has denied the charges. Photo: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg News

  • Elon Musk Locks His Twitter Account to Test Engagement Impact

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk temporarily locked his Twitter account in the early hours of Wednesday morning, in an effort to check whether it would affect engagement on his tweets. Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysAdani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 BillionPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000Hong Kong to Give Away 500,000 Air Tickets to Revive TourismHow Extreme Bets Fueled an $11.4 Billion FortuneTwitter Inc.’s ch

  • Mortgages: What happens if I miss a payment?

    Homeowners are worried about higher mortgage costs, but lenders must help those struggling.

  • Elon Musk said Twitter will launch an early version of its program allowing creators to get paid for tweets as soon as next week

    Elon Musk said Twitter is reviewing ad-revenue shares for ads in creator's tweets so they can "create an interesting thread and get paid for it!"

  • India's Adani scraps $2.5B share sale after fraud claims

    Indian conglomerate Adani Enterprises called off its $2.5 billion share offering after it lost tens of billions of dollars in market value due to fraud claims by a U.S.-based short-selling firm. Billionaire Gautam Adani 's company said Thursday it will review its plans for raising capital after it canceled the share sale late Wednesday, citing “market volatility.” Adani stocks sank after Hindenburg Research, which has a track record of sending stock prices of its targets tumbling, accused the group of “brazen” stock market manipulation and accounting fraud, among other financial abuses.

  • Billionaire Adani's Empire Loses $107 Billion

    The damage to Gautam Adani's conglomerate, caused by accusations of fraud, price manipulation, money laundering and problems of governance from the New York short-seller Hindenburg Research, is deepening. Credit Suisse and Citigroup no longer accept certain securities issued by the entities that make up the Adani empire as collateral for margin loans to private clients, according to Bloomberg News. The central bank of India has also asked the country's financial institutions to disclose their exposure to the conglomerate, which holds mines, ports, power plants and data centers in India.

  • Amazon is having a sale on Apple AirPods, and they're even cheaper than Black Friday

    These popular earbuds rarely go on sale, so shop them while you can.

  • CATL to raise $5 billion, NYSE investors seek glitch compensation, Adani selloff continues

    Notable business headlines include EV battery maker CATL planning to raise $5 billion in Swiss listings, investors seeking NYSE compensation, and the continuation of the Adani Group selloff.

  • Factbox-India budget highlights: old vs new personal tax regimes-what's changed?

    India's federal government has changed some of its personal income tax rules in an attempt to move taxpayers to a new regime introduced in 2020, which has so far not found favour with a large number of people. To make the new scheme more attractive, the government, in its budget for 2023/24, modified the rules in the new tax regime and said it would become the default scheme. Ques: What are the tax slabs in the new regime?

  • Modi’s Budget Woos Indian Middle Class, Women Ahead of Polls

    (Bloomberg) -- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wooed hundreds of millions of middle class voters and women with incentives such as tax rebates and savings plans to ensure their backing in national elections next year. Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000Plenty of Americans Are Drinking Bleach, Still for Sale on AmazonNational Archives Releases Records Tied to Trump Classified Documen

  • Cathie Wood pours millions into these 2 stocks — this is what makes them attractive buys

    January has now been and gone and turned out to be a nice gift for investors. Battered by 2022’s bear, the tech-heavy Nasdaq, in particular, put in an excellent showing, seeing out the month ~11% into the green, in what amounted to its best start to a year since 2001. That signals the appetite for risk is on again and that will be good news for Cathie Wood, the ARK Investment CEO, whose investing style heavily favors disruptors - equities that are naturally positioned at the risky end of the sca

  • History Suggests the Nasdaq Could Soar In 2023 -- 1 Stock-Split Stock Wall Street Says to Buy Hand Over Fist

    The Nasdaq-100 index, which hosts 100 of the largest tech stocks listed on the Nasdaq exchange, sank 33% in 2022, which has left many portfolios battered and bruised. See, the Nasdaq-100 almost never falls two years in a row. Since the Nasdaq-100 is already up 10% year to date in 2023, history might be set to repeat.

  • Jeff Erdmann Says Focus on Dividend-Growing Stocks; Here Are 2 Names That Analysts Like

    This year has started with a ‘bang’ for stocks, a January rally that saw the S&P gain 6% and the NASDAQ jump 11%, a welcome change in mood from the volatile declines we saw in 2022. Even so, there is still a degree of caution. Last year’s headwinds are still with us, in the form of stubbornly high inflation and interest rates at decadal highs. For the average investor, charting a course through these waters is a daunting task. It is in times like this that some expert advice might provide a clea

  • Should You Hold Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) For Long-Term?

    Legacy Ridge Capital Management, LLC recently published its “Legacy Ridge Capital Partners Equity Fund I” fourth quarter 2022 investor letter, which can be downloaded here. In 2022, the fund returned 12.5% gross and 10.3% net of performance fees compared to a -18.1% return for the S&P 500 Index. In addition, please check the fund’s top five […]

  • Disney Activist Wants to ‘Restore the Magic’ and Calls for This Director’s Ouster

    Trian Fund Management asked Disney investors to elect Nelson Peltz to the board to replace Michael Froman, who has been a Disney director since 2018.

  • Retirees Can Double Their Money in 5 Years With These 3 Time-Tested Stocks

    These highly profitable, industry-leading businesses can deliver triple-digit total returns for retired investors.

  • Is This Stock's 8% Dividend Yield Due for a Cut?

    If you're investing in a stock with a dividend that yields 8% or more, you should be careful and take a close look at its business. While monster-sized payouts may look attractive, the danger is that they may not end up lasting.

  • Billionaire Charlie Munger Reveals The Reason Berkshire Hathaway Is Sitting On $88 Billion in Cash

    The S&P 500 dipped by 19% in 2022, but stocks still don’t seem cheap to Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s billionaire partner at Berkshire Hathaway. “In my whole adult life, I have never hoarded cash, waiting for better conditions,” Munger said in an interview in late 2022. “I’ve just invested in the best thing I could find.” Yet he acknowledged that Berkshire Hathaway is sitting on billions of dollars in cash. The reason isn’t that Buffett and Munger think they can wait for stocks to get even ch