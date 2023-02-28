Adani Continues Investor Roadshow in Hong Kong to Win Back Trust

Ameya Karve
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The crisis-ridden Adani Group is moving an investor roadshow to Hong Kong Tuesday, continuing its charm offensive to ease concerns about its financial health and corporate governance induced by a short-seller’s allegations.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The two-day roadshow in Hong Kong follows a series of investor meetings on Monday in Singapore, where executives said the Indian conglomerate has enough money to repay debt due over the next three years in addition to an $800 million credit facility.

This week’s meetings in the Asian financial hubs mark the latest effort by billionaire Gautam Adani’s group to reassure investors after US-based Hindenburg Research accused it of accounting fraud and stock manipulation. While a suite of rescue moves, from cutting expenses to early debt repayment, have helped pull most Adani bonds from distressed territory, they remain below levels seen before the short-seller’s Jan. 24 report. A stock selloff also has extended.

The ports-to-power conglomerate has repeatedly denied the allegations.

Even as many of the group’s at least 15 dollar bonds have rebounded from recent lows, they are still about 5% to 18% lower than where they were before Hindenburg released its report, amounting to a combined loss of about $800 million, according to Bloomberg-compiled data.

Monday’s meetings took place at a hotel in Singapore, with help from about a dozen global banks. Attendees were offered a more-than-10-page presentation on topics ranging from earnings to the debt maturity profile, according to documents obtained by Bloomberg. Some of those in attendance raised concerns over some of the debt and the recent volatility of bond prices, the investors said.

At least two of the investors in attendance told Bloomberg they’ve been buying Adani bonds, citing the group’s credit quality backed by cash-generating assets. Two others, however, said they were cautious about new debt investments in the group until corporate governance issues were resolved.

The roadshow will continue in Hong Kong on Tuesday and Wednesday, at the office of Barclays Plc.

Separately, the asset management unit of JPMorgan Chase & Co. has wiped its ESG portfolios clean of their exposure to the Adani empire.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Adani Group Is Said to Stress Ample Cash on 1st Day of Roadshow

    (Bloomberg) -- Adani Group executives emphasized the company’s ability to honor its obligations in coming years and generate cash, according to investors attending the first day of an Asia roadshow.Most Read from BloombergNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Goldman Turns to ‘Make-or-Break’ Unit as Solomon Put to TestCovid-19 Pandemic Most Likely Came From

  • Incoming BOJ deputy head Uchida brushes aside near-term tweak to easy policy

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Incoming Bank of Japan (BOJ) Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida on Tuesday brushed aside the chance of an immediate overhaul of ultra-loose monetary policy, suggesting that any review of its policy framework could take about a year. Uchida, a career central banker, said the BOJ should not modify its ultra-easy policy just to address the side-effects of prolonged stimulus such as market distortions caused by the bank's heavy intervention to defend its yield cap. If the BOJ were to conduct a comprehensive review of its policy framework, it could take one to one-and-a-half years if the experience of U.S. and European counterparts is anything to by, Uchida said.

  • China Considers Ways to Curb Youths’ ‘Excessive’ Video Use

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese media regulators are studying measures to curb addiction among youths to short videos, the format popularized by tech giants from ByteDance Ltd. to Tencent Holdings Ltd.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Goldman Turns to ‘Make-or-Break’ Unit as Solom

  • Billionaire Adani's Empire Loses $154 Billion in a Month

    Adani Group is on a roadshow to reassure international investors after the short-seller Hindenburg Research launched allegations of fraud.

  • Honda teases CR-V Hybrid race car's raucous exhaust note before Feb. 28 debut

    Honda teases the exhaust note of its 800-horsepower CR-V Hybrid race car before the debut on February 28.

  • Australia to limit tax breaks on multi-million dollar retirement savings

    The Australian government said on Tuesday it would limit tax breaks for members with pension balances of more than A$3 million ($2 million) in the face of mounting pressure on the federal budget and protracted deficits. The decision comes just days after the centre-left Labor government launched a consultation on reforming superannuation - retirement funds - saying it wanted the country's pension system to become sustainable and equitable. The high-income earners will come under a tax rate of 30%, up from 15% now and the government's decision is expected to impact around 80,000 people, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said during a media briefing.

  • Rashida Tlaib, 'Squad'-linked committees pushed large sums to anti-Israel activist's consulting firm

    Two Rashida Tlaib committees and the Squad Victory Fund dished out nearly $270,000 to a firm owned and operated by an anti-Israel activist during the 2022 midterm elections.

  • How Warren Buffett came to be worth $106 billion

    Yahoo Finance’s Josh Schafer joins the Live show to discuss the growth of Warren Buffett’s portfolio and Berkshire Hathaway stock.

  • Dead Hong Kong model Abby Choi's ex-husband, former in-laws detained on murder charges

    The ex-husband and former in-laws of Abby Choi have been detained and charged in the murder of the Hong Kong model after a skull and parts of her body were found dismembered.

  • Waymo to test driverless rides with employees in Los Angeles

    Waymo will begin testing its autonomous Jaguar I-Paces without a human safety operator in Los Angeles in the next couple of weeks. This is the company's next step on its path to commercializing robotaxi services in its second California city. To start, only employees will be able to hail rides in the driverless robotaxis.

  • Eyeing a new lunar economy, ispace plans to land on the moon at the end of April

    Tokyo-based ispace said Monday that its Hakuto-R lunar lander is on track to reach the moon at the end of April. Ispace launched the lander on board a Falcon 9 in December; since then, the spacecraft has traveled around 1,376 million kilometers, the farthest a privately funded, commercial operating spacecraft has ever journeyed into deep space. The company anticipates completing all deep space orbital maneuvers by mid-March, followed by insertion into lunar orbit in late-March.

  • El Paso police pursuit ends with man who pointed gun at officer arrested at Bassett Place

    An El Paso police pursuit ends at Bassett Place after a driver allegedly points a gun at an officer during a traffic stop.

  • Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates

    Occidental (OXY) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -12.02% and 3.95%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Stock buyback opponents are silver-tongued demagogues, says Warren Buffett, who was a Hillary Clinton campaigner and Joe Biden voter

    The Berkshire Hathaway CEO says economic illiterates and silver-tongued demagogues oppose all stock buybacks

  • Ultra-conservative Israeli minister quits, will back Netanyahu in parliament

    An ultra-conservative Jewish politician on Monday said he was resigning from his role in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government after failing to advance his agenda, but that he would still support the coalition in parliament. Avi Maoz, whose Noam party had one of the Knesset's 120 seats, was made a deputy minister in Netanyahu's office as part of the coalition sworn in on Dec. 29, with responsibilities for encouraging stringent observance of Jewish law in the country. His inclusion shook Israel's once-dominant secular liberals, who have been holding weekly mass-demonstrations against reforms sought by Netanyahu to curb the power of the Supreme Court.

  • RRR: South Korean embassy's Naatu Naatu dance delights Indians

    A viral video shows the South Korean ambassador to India and embassy employees dancing to Naatu Naatu.

  • North Korea's Kim convenes meeting to improve economy amid fears of food shortages

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un kicked off a meeting of ruling party officials to discuss improving the country's economy and agricultural sector, state media reported on Monday, as fears of food shortages and a humanitarian crisis grow. International experts say food insecurity has worsened in the isolated nation amid sanctions and COVID-19 lockdowns. Kim oversaw the seventh enlarged plenary meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea on Sunday as it reviewed rural development projects, state news agency KCNA reported.

  • This Bear Market Predictive Tool Hasn't Been Wrong in 77 Years: Here's Where It Says Stocks Head Next

    As much as we'd like the stock market to only move higher, history shows that stock market corrections are a normal, and relatively common, part of the investing cycle. Since the beginning of 1950, there have been 39 separate double-digit percentage declines in the benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), according to data from sell-side consultancy firm Yardeni Research. The 30-component Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and growth-focused Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) have an extensive history of double-digit drops, too.

  • Down More Than 40%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The current economic situation is turbulent for investors, to say the least. From the threat of a looming recession to high inflation, current market conditions mean that it is becoming increasingly difficult for investors to predict what’s happening next. Wall Street’s analysts, however, are up to the task, and from BMO, chief investment strategist Brian Belski has noted some important factors that investors will need to consider. First, in Belski’s view, is the fact that bear markets typically

  • This Baby Berkshire Might Be the Cheapest Stock in America Right Now

    Many companies have tried to copy the conglomerate model run by Warren Buffett at Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B). It is extremely difficult to beat the market consistently over multiple decades the way Berkshire has. The stocks that succeed at it can create life-changing returns for shareholders.