Adani in Crisis as Bonds Hit Distressed Levels, Stock Sale Axed

(Bloomberg) -- Gautam Adani’s beleaguered empire is spiraling into crisis, as the fallout from a short-seller’s research report leads to ever more intense pressure on the indebted conglomerate’s securities.

Bonds of the Indian billionaire’s flagship firm plunged to distressed levels in US trading, and the company abruptly pulled a record domestic stock offering after shares in the Adani group suffered a $92 billion crash.

The turmoil is worsening day by day since short seller Hindenburg Research accused the Adani group of “brazen” market manipulation and accounting fraud last week. As the selloff picked up pace, Credit Suisse Group AG stopped accepting the firms’ bonds as collateral for margin loans to its private banking clients and banks including Barclays Plc have asked for more shares as collateral against loans.

Adani has repeatedly denied Hindenburg’s allegations, called the report “bogus,” and threatened legal action. Hindenburg’s report has also raised questions over India’s corporate governance, while Adani himself has called the report an attack on the country itself.

Matters escalated Wednesday with a record 28% plunge in Adani Enterprises Ltd. It subsequently abandoned a $2.4 billion follow-on share sale, even though it was fully subscribed with backing from prominent Indian and Gulf investors.

“Given these extraordinary circumstances, the company’s board felt that going ahead with the issue will not be morally correct,” it said in a statement. The company said it’s working with book-running lead managers to refund the proceeds received in escrow and to also release the amounts blocked in bank accounts for subscription to this issue.

“It’s unusual for a secondary offering like this to be canceled,” said Ben Silverman, director of research at VerityData. “Pulling an offering at the last minute doesn’t inspire a lot of confidence right now.”

Bonds issued by Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd. and Adani Green Energy Ltd. dropped the most in global secondary trading on Wednesday. Some notes of the two companies yield more than 30%, way over the average investment grade yield of 4.96% and junk bond yield of 8.14%.

Adani Ports’ 3.375% bond due July 2024 tumbled more than 20 cents on the dollar to 69.75 cents in investment-grade secondary trading, according to Trace data. At least four other Adani Ports bonds hit distressed levels, falling to 69 cents or lower.

Adani Green Energy’s 4.375% bond due Sept. 2024 declined more than 12 cents on the dollar to 66.75 cents in high-yield secondary trading, according to Trace data.

Adani has now lost the title as Asia’s richest person to rival billionaire Mukesh Ambani, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. In just one week, his eye-popping wealth gains from last year, some $44 billion, have evaporated.

Adani Enterprises had secured full subscription for India’s largest follow-on share sale on Tuesday, the final day for bids, amid a last-minute surge in interest by existing shareholders and institutional investors. The expected completion of the deal was seen as a victory for Adani.

Still, with the company stock closing Wednesday at 2,135.35 rupees, investors who had bought at the offer range of between 3,112 rupees to 3,276 rupees would sitting on immediate big losses.

India’s SGX Nifty 50 Index futures extended declines to 0.8% after Adani’s decision. The gauge was flat ahead of the announcement.

“The problem now is that the dynamics are becoming a self-reinforcing negative feedback loop and investors are now just dumping the shares and asking questions later,” said Peter Garnry, head of equity strategy at Saxo Bank A/S.

Loan Collateral

Credit Suisse’s private banking arm has assigned a zero lending value for notes sold by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., Adani Green Energy and Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd., according to people familiar with the matter. It had previously offered a lending value of about 75% for the Adani Ports notes, one of the people said.

When a private bank cuts lending value to zero, clients typically have to top up with cash or another form of collateral and if they fail to do so, their securities can be liquidated.

On Friday, Adani added about $300 million worth of shares for the $1 billion loan made by a group of banks, according to people familiar with the matter.

“The Adani family might need to pledge more shares given the drop in share prices, though they could still maintain a healthy headroom with the portion pledged at no more than 40%, based on our calculation,” Sharon Chen, credit analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, wrote in a note.

--With assistance from Filipe Pacheco.

