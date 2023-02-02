Adani in Crisis as Bonds Hit Distressed Levels, Stock Sale Axed

Abhishek Vishnoi, Josyana Joshua and P R Sanjai
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Gautam Adani’s beleaguered empire is spiraling into crisis, as the fallout from a short-seller’s research report leads to ever more intense pressure on the indebted conglomerate’s securities.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Bonds of the Indian billionaire’s flagship firm plunged to distressed levels in US trading, and the company abruptly pulled a record domestic stock offering after shares in the Adani group suffered a $92 billion crash.

The turmoil is worsening day by day since short seller Hindenburg Research accused the Adani group of “brazen” market manipulation and accounting fraud last week. As the selloff picked up pace, Credit Suisse Group AG stopped accepting the firms’ bonds as collateral for margin loans to its private banking clients and banks including Barclays Plc have asked for more shares as collateral against loans.

Adani has repeatedly denied Hindenburg’s allegations, called the report “bogus,” and threatened legal action. Hindenburg’s report has also raised questions over India’s corporate governance, while Adani himself has called the report an attack on the country itself.

Matters escalated Wednesday with a record 28% plunge in Adani Enterprises Ltd. It subsequently abandoned a $2.4 billion follow-on share sale, even though it was fully subscribed with backing from prominent Indian and Gulf investors.

“Given these extraordinary circumstances, the company’s board felt that going ahead with the issue will not be morally correct,” it said in a statement. The company said it’s working with book-running lead managers to refund the proceeds received in escrow and to also release the amounts blocked in bank accounts for subscription to this issue.

“It’s unusual for a secondary offering like this to be canceled,” said Ben Silverman, director of research at VerityData. “Pulling an offering at the last minute doesn’t inspire a lot of confidence right now.”

Read More: Adani Abruptly Pulls $2.4 Billion Offering

Bonds issued by Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd. and Adani Green Energy Ltd. dropped the most in global secondary trading on Wednesday. Some notes of the two companies yield more than 30%, way over the average investment grade yield of 4.96% and junk bond yield of 8.14%.

Adani Ports’ 3.375% bond due July 2024 tumbled more than 20 cents on the dollar to 69.75 cents in investment-grade secondary trading, according to Trace data. At least four other Adani Ports bonds hit distressed levels, falling to 69 cents or lower.

Adani Green Energy’s 4.375% bond due Sept. 2024 declined more than 12 cents on the dollar to 66.75 cents in high-yield secondary trading, according to Trace data.

Adani has now lost the title as Asia’s richest person to rival billionaire Mukesh Ambani, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. In just one week, his eye-popping wealth gains from last year, some $44 billion, have evaporated.

Adani Enterprises had secured full subscription for India’s largest follow-on share sale on Tuesday, the final day for bids, amid a last-minute surge in interest by existing shareholders and institutional investors. The expected completion of the deal was seen as a victory for Adani.

Still, with the company stock closing Wednesday at 2,135.35 rupees, investors who had bought at the offer range of between 3,112 rupees to 3,276 rupees would sitting on immediate big losses.

India’s SGX Nifty 50 Index futures extended declines to 0.8% after Adani’s decision. The gauge was flat ahead of the announcement.

“The problem now is that the dynamics are becoming a self-reinforcing negative feedback loop and investors are now just dumping the shares and asking questions later,” said Peter Garnry, head of equity strategy at Saxo Bank A/S.

Loan Collateral

Credit Suisse’s private banking arm has assigned a zero lending value for notes sold by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., Adani Green Energy and Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd., according to people familiar with the matter. It had previously offered a lending value of about 75% for the Adani Ports notes, one of the people said.

When a private bank cuts lending value to zero, clients typically have to top up with cash or another form of collateral and if they fail to do so, their securities can be liquidated.

On Friday, Adani added about $300 million worth of shares for the $1 billion loan made by a group of banks, according to people familiar with the matter.

“The Adani family might need to pledge more shares given the drop in share prices, though they could still maintain a healthy headroom with the portion pledged at no more than 40%, based on our calculation,” Sharon Chen, credit analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, wrote in a note.

--With assistance from Filipe Pacheco.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • US consumer confidence lags as 2023 gets under way

    American consumers are kicking off 2023 a bit less confident than they were at the end of last year as inflation and the possibility of a recession loom. The Conference Board reported Tuesday that its consumer confidence index slipped to a still-optimistic 107.1 in January, down from 109 in December. The business research group’s present situation index — which measures consumers’ assessment of current business and labor market conditions — rose to 150.9 from 147.4.

  • What is Hindenburg Research, firm accusing Adani of fraud?

    Hindenburg Research, the financial research firm with an explosive name and a track record of sending the stock prices of its targets tumbling, is taking on one of the world’s richest men. Hindenburg is back in the headlines after last week accusing Indian conglomerate Adani Group of “a brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme.” It cited two years of research, including talks with former Adani senior executives and reviews of thousands of documents.

  • Hindenburg bet against India's Adani puzzles rival U.S. short sellers

    When Hindenburg Research revealed a short position in Adani Group last week, some U.S. investors said they were intrigued about the actual mechanics of its trade, because Indian securities rules make it hard for foreigners bet against companies there. Its allegations, which the Indian conglomerate has denied, have wiped out more than $80 billion of market value from its seven listed companies and knocked billionaire Gautam Adani from his perch as the world's third-richest man. On Wednesday, a $2.5 billion sale of shares by one of its companies Adani Enterprises was called off.

  • Meta Soars After Sales Beat, Rosy Forecast as Facebook Grows

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. posted quarterly sales that topped estimates, gave a rosy revenue forecast and indicated Facebook and Instagram still have room to grow, signaling it’s on course for a turnaround after its most difficult year.Most Read from BloombergNational Archives Releases Records Tied to Trump Classified DocumentsPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,0008,000 Layoffs Don’t Exactly Scream Family ValuesAdani Stock Crash at $92 Billion as Collateral Worr

  • Crypto Investors Can Purchase Bankruptcy 'Put Options' to Protect Funds on Binance, Coinbase, Kraken

    Investors can purchase the options to protect their funds on Binance, Coinbase and Kraken for a monthly fee and will receive full payment if the centralized exchanges file for bankruptcy locking up their crypto.

  • Nasdaq jumps 2% to end at highest since September after Fed raises rate by a quarter-point, Powell signals few more hikes to go

    U.S. stocks finish higher on Wednesday, reversing earlier losses after the Federal Reserve raised its policy interest rate by 25 basis points, as widely expected, while pointing to potentially only a few more on the horizon.

  • Newsmaker: Gautam Adani, one of India's most powerful men, suffers a rare defeat

    India's Gautam Adani, the school dropout who rose to become one of the world's richest men, suffered a stunning defeat on Wednesday when his flagship firm withdrew a blockbuster share sale after an attack by a small U.S. investment firm over his business practices. The move came after Adani's companies lost nearly $86 billion in the stock market as investors bailed out on the tycoon who built a conglomerate spanning ports, coal mines, food businesses, airports and lately media. On Tuesday, the Adani group appeared to have fought back the attack by the New York-based short-seller Hindenburg and rallied investors behind the $2.5 billion share issue of flagship firm Adani Enterprises.

  • Cathie Wood pours millions into these 2 stocks — this is what makes them attractive buys

    January has now been and gone and turned out to be a nice gift for investors. Battered by 2022’s bear, the tech-heavy Nasdaq, in particular, put in an excellent showing, seeing out the month ~11% into the green, in what amounted to its best start to a year since 2001. That signals the appetite for risk is on again and that will be good news for Cathie Wood, the ARK Investment CEO, whose investing style heavily favors disruptors - equities that are naturally positioned at the risky end of the sca

  • Retirees Can Double Their Money in 5 Years With These 3 Time-Tested Stocks

    These highly profitable, industry-leading businesses can deliver triple-digit total returns for retired investors.

  • As Fed raises rates by a quarter point, here’s where financial advisers are telling their clients to invest — and store — their money

    The Federal Reserve boosted its influential interest rate yet again Wednesday, even as more signs indicate that inflation is cooling. It hiked the benchmark’s key rate by a quarter of a basis point, bringing it to the 4.5%–4.75% range. One basis point is equal to one hundredth of a percentage point.

  • AMD Soars After Profit Beat; Intel Cuts Worker Benefits

    AMD shares skyrocketed Wednesday after its earnings and guidance reassured analysts spooked by rival Intel's gloomy forecast and plan to cut benefits.

  • Billionaire Charlie Munger Reveals The Reason Berkshire Hathaway Is Sitting On $88 Billion in Cash

    The S&P 500 dipped by 19% in 2022, but stocks still don’t seem cheap to Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s billionaire partner at Berkshire Hathaway. “In my whole adult life, I have never hoarded cash, waiting for better conditions,” Munger said in an interview in late 2022. “I’ve just invested in the best thing I could find.” Yet he acknowledged that Berkshire Hathaway is sitting on billions of dollars in cash. The reason isn’t that Buffett and Munger think they can wait for stocks to get even ch

  • Seeking at Least 7% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Inflation made the headlines through most of last year, for all the worst reasons: it ran far too high, peaked above 9% in June, and the inflationary pressures pushed down hard on stock markets. The Fed jacked interest rates up their highest level in over a decade, risking recession to fight the rise in prices. Today, inflation is still in the headlines, although the tone has shifted. The annualized rate is trending downward; the December number came in at 6.5% year-over-year. While this is good

  • 3 Rock-Solid Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Hold for the Next Decade

    Well-chosen dividend stocks can supply you with just such an income stream, as well as valuable share price appreciation. To help you in your pursuit of these wealth-creators, here are three outstanding dividend stocks that are particularly attractive buys today. The aptly named Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE: BIP) (NYSE: BIPC) excels in this lucrative sector, and it's poised to deliver handsome gains to its investors in the coming decade.

  • Forget ChatGPT — an AI-driven investment fund powered by IBM's Watson supercomputer is quietly beating the market by nearly 100%

    The $102 million AI Powered Equity ETF is up 11% so far this year, while the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index is up 5.67%.

  • Struggling Billionaire Gautam Adani Scores Crucial Victory

    The empire of Asia's richest man's is facing fraud allegations from a short-seller. These caused a market rout of the shares of the group's entities.

  • A battle may be shaping up between the two richest men in the world over who controls the luxury electric car market

    The English sports car brand Lotus plans to float its shares on the Nasdaq stock market in the latter half of this year through a reverse merger with a SPAC firm backed by Bernard Arnault.

  • Intel Slashing CEO, Managers’ Pay in a Bid to Preserve Cash

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp., struggling with a rapid drop in revenue and earnings, is cutting management pay across the company to cope with a shaky economy and to preserve cash for an ambitious turnaround plan. Most Read from BloombergNational Archives Releases Records Tied to Trump Classified DocumentsPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,0008,000 Layoffs Don’t Exactly Scream Family ValuesAdani Stock Crash at $92 Billion as Collateral Worries GrowStocks Rally as Powell Se

  • ChatGPT Completely Changed My Mind About This Growth Stock

    ChatGPT has the potential to change the learning process for students worldwide. That's terrible news for the education technology company Chegg (NYSE: CHGG). This video explains why I am changing my recommendation on this growth stock.

  • 11 Most Undervalued Blue Chip Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will take a look at the top 11 most undervalued blue chip stocks to buy according to hedge funds. You can skip this part and go to 5 Most Undervalued Blue Chip Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The stock market crash of 2022 plunged US equities to new lows. […]