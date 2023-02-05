Adani’s Crisis Points to the Big Risk in India’s Net Zero Plan

1
Stephen Stapczynski, Rajesh Kumar Singh and Rakesh Sharma
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The crisis facing billionaire Gautam Adani has revealed a potential pitfall in India’s ambitious plan to reduce emissions: its reliance on the country’s most affluent and powerful private citizens.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Led by Adani’s $70 billion pledged investment in green energy infrastructure, India’s tycoons have so far committed to spend far more than the government on the energy transition. Reliance Industries Ltd.’s Mukesh Ambani and JSW Group’s Sajjan Jindal, along with energy giants like Tata Group, have also rushed to champion the shift to a cleaner future.

But Hindenburg Research’s allegations about companies linked to Adani Group have raised doubt on the firm’s future, including its massive green energy investment. It’s also created problems for Adani Green, the group’s renewable energy arm. The storm engulfing Asia’s now second-richest man also threatens to spread to the other conglomerates; Hindenburg Research has raised questions about the country’s corporate governance.

Read more: Adani’s $108 Billion Crisis Shakes Investors’ Faith in India

Because Adani group is a dominant player in India’s clean energy industries, the pace of investment might slow, said Ashiwni Swain, fellow at New Delhi-based Centre for Policy Research. “We cannot bank on two or three companies to reach our goals. We need a populated sector,” he said. “There are other players and many more will join to take the journey forward.”

India’s national climate blueprint sets 2070 as a goal for net zero emissions, 10 years after China and two decades behind Europe. India will continue to expand its coal power fleet to alleviate energy shortages, prompting the government last month to defend its use of fossil fuels while in the same breath vowing to to remain committed to decarbonization.

To meet its goal, India requires investment of $160 billion annually through 2030, roughly triple today’s levels, according to the International Energy Agency. Foreign direct investment, while growing, remains a fraction of current commitments. Adani’s rapid downfall may undermine investor confidence in India more broadly, threatening to curb capital flows into the nation for green financing.

The gap highlights the government’s dependence on its private sector to hit its green goals. While private capital will be needed to fight climate change all over the world, the sheer size of India’s challenges makes it more reliant on its richest citizens and most sprawling companies.

Executives have so far been happy to oblige, as the prize is a top-spot in the lucrative industries of tomorrow. Adani and Reliance’s Ambani are vying to become the single biggest investor in India’s green sector, with the billionaires constantly one-upping each other with fresh announcement of giant manufacturing plants and some of the world’s largest projects.

Adani has often aligned his businesses with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s development goals and is characterizing Hindenburg Research’s charges of fraud as an attack against his home country. At the same time, Power Minister Raj Kumar Singh told reporters in New Delhi on Thursday that there are more than a dozen large firms that can push India’s agenda forward.

Adani, who made his billions on the back of his coal empire, positioned himself as one of the leading advocate for new and experimental green technology. He is planning enormous solar and wind manufacturing centers across the country, and developing a supply chain for the world’s cheapest green hydrogen aimed at positioning India as an exporter of the clean fuel.

But some environmental advocates point out that Adani and his company were never that green to begin with. Adani doubled down on coal production last year as Modi promised to bring reliable electricity to more Indians amid a global fuel supply crunch. The group’s mining operations account for at least 3% of global CO2 emissions from coal, according to SumOfUs, an activist group that runs campaigns intended to apply pressure to powerful corporations.

“India is lot more than Adani. Their role in India’s energy transition is disputable,” said Assaad Razzouk, chief executive officer of Singapore-based renewable firm Gurin Energy. “It is very dangerous to confuse the energy transition in India with one group’s perspective or market power.”

India plans to decrease the share of fossil fuels in the nation’s electricity mix to 50% by 2030, down from more than 57% today. India still relies heavily on coal for power generation, with demand for the dirtiest fossil fuel expected to inch higher through 2025, and critics say the government needs to do more to limit global warming.

The most immediate near-term consequence of the current Adani rout is that it will be more difficult for the billionaire to raise money to fuel its green expansion. There’s also an open question about the debt at Adani Green Energy Ltd., the unit that is developing renewable projects. The debt-to-capital ratio for the firm soared to 95.3% in the previous fiscal year ended March, according to Bloomberg calculations. It has since declined to 88.5% but remains higher than its peers.

Adani Green has the highest funding risk of the group companies due to its weak balance sheet, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analysts, adding that the firm has $1.25 billion worth of bonds due next year. “Adani Green Energy’s cash as of September cannot cover short-term debt maturities,” the analysts said.

“Will this damage Adani? Categorically. It should have already,” said Tim Buckley, the director of the Sydney-based Climate Energy Finance think tank and a long-time observer of the billionaire. “You’ll find a lot of Western capital will now avoid the Adani group. It is going to put Adani’s ability to access global western capital, and in particular green capital and ESG capital,” at risk.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Indian watchdog tells investors markets stable despite Adani rout

    MUMBAI (Reuters) -India's market regulator moved to calm investor concerns on Saturday, saying that its financial markets remain stable and continue to function in a transparent and efficient manner, despite recent dramatic stock falls in Adani Group companies. Shares in Adani Group firms, controlled by billionaire tycoon Gautam Adani, have dropped by $100 billion, or half their market value, since U.S-based short-seller Hindenburg Research made allegations of stock manipulation and unsustainable debt. "During the past week, unusual price movement in the stocks of a business conglomerate has been observed," the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said in a statement, without naming any specific entity.

  • Pervez Musharraf: Pakistan leader's love-hate relationship with India

    Pervez Musharraf possibly came closest to improving ties with India, but Delhi remained divided over him.

  • India Opposition Attacks Modi on Silence Over Adani Allegations

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s main opposition party ramped up the pressure on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his silence on the Adani turmoil and planned a nationwide protest on Monday to highlight the risk to small investors. Most Read from BloombergChina Moves From Contrite to Confrontational Over US BalloonUS Downs Chinese Balloon, Prompting Protests from BeijingTrump Offers $1 Million Bond to Appeal Clinton Suit SanctionsWhat You Need to Know About the Alleged Chinese Spy Balloon Shot Down by th

  • The White House Is Concerned About Crypto

    The White House published a statement warning about the risks of cryptocurrencies, pointing to last year’s various collapses. I spoke to an administration official about the statement and what it means.

  • Venezuela Condemns US for Shooting Down Chinese Balloon

    (Bloomberg) -- Venezuela condemned what it called an “attack by the United States against an unmanned civilian aircraft of Chinese origin,” taking a clear side in the growing international dispute after a similar balloon was reported over Latin America.Most Read from BloombergChina Moves From Contrite to Confrontational Over US BalloonUS Downs Chinese Balloon, Prompting Protests from BeijingTrump Offers $1 Million Bond to Appeal Clinton Suit SanctionsWhat You Need to Know About the Alleged Chine

  • Countries Where Bitcoin Is Legal and Illegal

    Many countries are beginning to regulate Bitcoin, while several have banned it from use. Find out more about Bitcoin's legality worldwide.

  • Ford Has Good News For Fans of Its EVs

    Elon Musk's electric vehicle manufacturing company Tesla remains the U.S. leader in EV production and sales and has grand plans to ramp up production of its vehicles by the end of the decade. Tesla set a record in producing 1.37 million of EVs in 2022 and delivering 1.31 million, but Musk and the company are not satisfied with that volume. Tesla's four EV manufacturing plants located in the U.S, China and Germany currently have a combined 1.9 million units vehicle capacity, but will have to crank up development of several new manufacturing plants if it plans to reach Musk and Tesla's goal of producing 20 million EVs by 2030.

  • Trump may ‘get the nomination’ but cannot beat Biden: Gov. Chris Sununu

    ABC News’ Jonathan Karl interviews Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H., on “This Week.”

  • Two Wall Street Powerhouses Hit by the Fall of Billionaire Adani's Empire

    Indian billionaire Gautam Adani saw his net worth melt by tens of billions of dollars in a matter of days. Last September, Adani became by far the richest man in Asia and the second richest man in the world behind Elon Musk with a fortune estimated at $150 billion. This fortune is currently valued at $59 billion as of Feb. 4, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index. It has melted a total of $91 billion in six months.

  • These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Just Keep Raising Their Dividends. Time to Buy?

    Lower share prices are increasing dividend yields, and many of these dividend payers are solid companies that are earning enough to keep boosting those dividends even in this uncertain economy. Three dividend stocks that continue to increase their payouts despite lowered share prices are Life Storage (NYSE: LSI), Realty Income (NYSE: O), and Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR).

  • Game of Thrones' Kit Harington & Rose Leslie Expecting Baby No. 2

    During his "Tonight Show" appearance, Kit Harington tells Jimmy Fallon that he and his wife, "GOT" co-star Rose Leslie, are expecting their second child. Watch!

  • 7 Times AI Was Just Armies of Hidden Humans

    In what feels like just a few short years, advancements in generative artificial intelligence have seemingly transformed “AI” from a buzzword slapped onto boring business to attack investor capital into an an actual tool with clear, real -world use cases. Writer and business have already begun using image generator system like DALL-E and Stable Diffusion to create their own, low-cost in house art department. Open AI’s ChatGPT chatbot, on the other hand, gave users a glimpse into a possible futur

  • Quite a few insiders invested in Comms Group Limited (ASX:CCG) last year which is positive news for shareholders

    When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase...

  • Yen Slides After Amamiya Said to Be Approached as BOJ Governor

    (Bloomberg) -- The yen slumped after Nikkei reported that Masayoshi Amamiya was approached by the government for the role of Bank of Japan governor, a choice that would be seen as likely to extend the current incumbent’s ultra-easy policy.Most Read from BloombergChina Moves From Contrite to Confrontational Over US BalloonUS Downs Chinese Balloon, Prompting Protests from BeijingTrump Offers $1 Million Bond to Appeal Clinton Suit SanctionsWhat You Need to Know About the Alleged Chinese Spy Balloon

  • After losing 30% in the past year, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) institutional owners must be relieved by the recent gain

    Every investor in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AMD ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups...

  • India's G-20 energy meet to balance renewables, fossil fuels

    Over 500 energy industry heavyweights and 30,000 participants will descend on the southern Indian city of Bengaluru on Monday to discuss the future of renewables and fossil fuels at India Energy Week — the first big ticket event of the country's presidency of the Group of 20 leading economies. Speakers, including India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Saudi Arabia's energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and the International Energy Agency’s executive director Fatih Birol, will discuss the need to ramp up the transition to clean energy.

  • ChatGPT has captured investors' imagination, but Tesla is among the 'hidden gems' of artificial intelligence, Cathie Wood says

    "We believe that the hidden gems that will benefit the most from artificial intelligence are those companies with proprietary datasets."

  • Those who invested in Vmoto (ASX:VMT) five years ago are up 570%

    For many, the main point of investing in the stock market is to achieve spectacular returns. And highest quality...

  • They shared their layoff heartbreak on LinkedIn. Then it went viral.

    Laid-off workers take us inside the pseudo-confessional world of the LinkedIn Layoff post: "It’s cringe, but it’s effective."

  • 37-year-old man killed in East St. Louis in second fatal shooting in eight hours

    The first shooting left a 29-year-old man dead.