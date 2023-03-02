Adani Stocks Extend Rebound Amid Series of Block Trades

1
Ashutosh Joshi and Hemal Savai
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Shares of Adani Group companies climbed on Thursday as block trades in some of the conglomerate’s stocks suggested institutional investors were buying after a prolonged rout.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd. erased an early loss of 10% as 36.8 million shares, equaling 3.2% of its equity, changed hands in two block trades. A series of block deals also punctuated early trading in other group stocks like Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. and Adani Green Energy Ltd., according to exchange data.

“The block deals point to some trades between foreign institutional investors or promoters because only they hold such large amounts of shares,” said Deepak Jasani, head of retail research at HDFC Securities Ltd. “In the meantime, the negative newsflow for the group has reduced and some investors may be finding valuations attractive at this point.”

All 10 Adani Group stocks closed higher on Wednesday, the first such occurrence since the explosive report by US short-seller Hindenburg Research in late January sparked an unprecedented rout in the conglomerate’s shares. They were all up again as of 11:54 a.m. in Mumbai.

Adani Enterprises surged more than 30% in the previous two sessions as the embattled group conducted investor meetings in Singapore and Hong Kong to shore up confidence.

Adani stocks held the advance as India’s top court on Thursday ordered setting up of a six-member panel to probe US short-seller Hindenburg’s allegations of accounting fraud against the conglomerate. It also asked the local markets regulator to investigate any manipulation in the Adani stocks and apprise the court and the expert panel of its findings within two months.

The Adani Group welcomes the order, which will “bring finality in a time bound manner,” Chairman Gautam Adani said via a Twitter post. Adani Group has repeatedly denied allegations made in Hindenburg’s report.

The court-appointed panel is also tasked with assessing if there has been regulatory failure in this situation and to suggest measures for strengthening regulatory framework.

The 10 companies part of billionaire Gautam Adani’s ports-to-power empire added about $9 billion in market value in the last two sessions, trimming the combined loss since Hindenburg’s Jan. 24 report to $143 billion.

“These block deals are clear indication that institutional buyers are coming into play,” said Kishor Ostwal, CEO of Mumbai-based investment advisory firm CNI Research Ltd.

--With assistance from Ishika Mookerjee.

(Updates details on court verdict in paragraph 6-8.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Is Albireo Pharma (ALBO) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

    Here is how Albireo Pharma (ALBO) and Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

  • Sibling aggression and abuse go beyond rivalry – bullying within a family can have lifelong repercussions

    Hurting a sibling is not the same thing as healthy rivalry. Glasshouse Images/The Image Bank via Getty ImagesNearly 80% of U.S. children grow up with a sibling. For many, brothers and sisters are life companions, close confidants and sharers of memories. But siblings also are natural competitors for parents’ attention. When brothers and sisters view parents’ love and attention as limited – or lopsided in favor of their sibling – rivalry may ensue. Rivalry can motivate children to develop unique

  • All Adani Stocks End Higher First Time Since Hindenburg Report

    (Bloomberg) -- All 10 Adani Group stocks closed higher, the first such occurrence since the explosive report by US short-seller Hindenburg Research in late January sparked an unprecedented rout in the conglomerate’s shares.Most Read from BloombergHow to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawaySorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.Lightfoot Is First Chicago Mayor to Lose Reelection in 40 YearsWorld’s Rich Take Advantage as $1 Trillion Property Market CratersElo

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: This Tech Stock Could Crush the Nasdaq When It Does

    The stock market has cycled between periods of fear and greed throughout history. So it's very likely that a new bull market will come, even if it doesn't seem possible after what's been a tough 18-month stretch.

  • Drone attacks on Russia underline its vulnerability

    A spate of drone strikes that Russian authorities blamed on Ukraine targeted areas in southern and western Russia, reflecting the Ukrainian military's growing reach. While the attacks apparently did not inflict any significant damage, their number and scope posed a new challenge to Russia as the war dragged into a second year. One assault came as close as 100 kilometers (60 miles) from Moscow.

  • Wall Street's Most Important Number Hit 4% Wednesday - And That's Bad News For Stocks

    The market's most important data point just hit a level last seen in November. That's bad news for stocks.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Join Apple, Microsoft, and Alphabet in the $1 Trillion Club

    Artificial intelligence, electric vehicles, and the metaverse could catapult these companies to trillion-dollar valuations.

  • How much has India's largest insurer suffered in the Adani fiasco?

    Hindenburg Research’s allegations of fraud against the Adani group have scorched the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).

  • Rivian shares fall as supply chain snarls hamper production forecast

    (Reuters) -Rivian Automotive Inc on Tuesday forecast 2023 production well below analysts' estimates as it grapples with lingering supply chain bottlenecks, and announced a recall of more than 12,700 vehicles, sending its shares down more than 8%. The recall, Rivian's third since it went public in November 2021, was triggered by an issue with a sensor in the front passenger seat-belt system. "The issue we have is that the supply constraint is, by far and away, the biggest constraint," Chief Executive R.J. Scaringe said in a conference call with analysts.

  • Credit Suisse Leveraged-Finance Banker Jeb Slowik to Join Mizuho

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG’s global co-head of leveraged-finance origination and restructuring, Jeb Slowik, has resigned for a senior role at Mizuho Financial Group Inc., according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergSorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.How to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawayWorld’s Rich Take Advantage as $1 Trillion Property Market CratersMusk Was Right About Tesla Rivals Losing BillionsLightfoot

  • CBO director informs House Republicans that the US debt situation is dire: sources

    Congressional Budget Office director Phillip Swagel told members of the House Republican Study Committee that the $31.4 trillion national debt presented a dire challenge.

  • This Dividend Growth Stock Seemed Stable, But Just Suspended Its Payouts

    It can be tempting to think that because a company has a strong track record of paying and increasing dividends the trend will continue. A great example of that is what happened with Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ: HCSG) in February. Healthcare Services' business centers around housekeeping and dining services it offers to healthcare facilities.

  • Tesla Stock Could Take a Big Hit After Investor Day

    Tesla shareholders often react to the news that CEO Elon Musk reveals at its quarterly or annual meetings. The electric vehicle manufacturer's shares often decline after its meetings and today's 2023 investor meeting may yield the same result. Shares of Tesla are down by 1.4% today, but rose by 11.8% during the past month.

  • Billionaire Investor Bill Ackman Is Raking In $97 Million In Annual Dividend Income From These 2 Stocks

    Bill Ackman's fund Pershing Square Capital Management only owns six stocks, but a few of them generate passive income.

  • Could an FDA Approval Send This Stock Flying?

    For a small-cap stock, getting approval from the Food and Drug administration (FDA) for a drug can be the game changer that sends its value soaring. One stock investors should be watching closely right now is Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TVTX). At a valuation of only $1.4 billion, it's a modestly sized healthcare company.

  • Will Bitcoin mint more millionaires or is this just a 'dead cat bounce'? Here are Warren Buffett's 3 reasons for why he believes crypto 'will come to a very bad ending'

    The Oracle of Omaha never saw a future in cryptocurrency.

  • Li Auto, XPeng, and NIO Stocks Soared. EV Deliveries Aren’t Why.

    Chinese electric-vehicle stocks started out rallying Wednesday, buoyed by optimism that the economic impacts of Covid-19 lockdowns in China have begun to fade. The economic news was initially enough to overcome weak combined delivery results from EV makers Li Auto (ticker: LI), XPeng (XPEV), and NIO (NIO). Buoying sentiment over Chinese names was the official manufacturing purchasing managers index, or PMI, data out Wednesday, which indicated that economic growth in China was ramping up faster than anticipated after a slow 2022.

  • Goldman Sachs Sees at Least 70% Gains in These 2 Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Soar

    With signs suggesting inflation is finally being tamed, 2023 opened with hope the Fed will take a less aggressive stance in its efforts to tame it and will start cutting interest rates. However, don’t get too hopeful that is about to actually happen this year, says Lotfi Karoui, Goldman Sachs’ chief credit strategist. "No pivot. Certainly no cuts in 2023," Karoui recently said, claiming the earliest the Fed will consider lowering rates could be in the first or second quarter of 2024. It’s not al

  • 2 Dividend Stocks With Yields Above 11%. Are They Buys Now?

    Shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC) have been beaten down so far that the stocks now offer eye-popping dividend yields above 11%. Medical Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns 444 hospitals and acute care facilities spread across 31 states and 10 countries. Rather than run its own hospitals, this REIT generally has hospital operators sign long-term net leases that transfer the variable costs of building ownership away from the REIT and onto the operator.

  • Is Medical Properties Trust Stock a No-Brainer Buy After Its Big Sell-Off?

    This healthcare REIT faces some stiff headwinds. But there are reasons to be optimistic about its future.