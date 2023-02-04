Adani Flagship Shelves $122 Million Bond Plan After Market Rout

Saikat Das and P R Sanjai
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Adani Enterprises Ltd. has shelved a plan to raise as much as 10 billion rupees ($122 million) via its first-ever public sale of bonds following a market rout, according to people familiar with the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The flagship firm of Indian billionaire Gautam Adani’s empire had planned the public note issuance for January, working with Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd., AK Capital, JM Financial, and Trust Capital, Bloomberg had reported in December. But activity has now stopped, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private.

The development is the latest in a sudden reversal of fortune for the conglomerate, after US-based shortseller Hindenburg Research late last month accused it of stock manipulation and accounting fraud. While the group has vigorously denied the allegations, its stock and bond prices have slumped.

The turmoil last week forced Adani Enterprises to abruptly pull a record 200 billion-rupee follow-on public offer of shares, and marks a stunning contrast to just a few months ago when the conglomerate was looking to raise funds to finance expansion plans. In a sign of just how prohibitively expensive any attempted debt financing for group firms could now be, the yield on an Adani Green Energy Ltd. bond spiraled over 36% last week.

Edelweiss declined to comment, while the other three financial firms that were on the planned Adani Enterprises note offering didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. There was no response from a spokesperson for Adani Group to an emailed request for comment.

The market rout will likely reduce the group’s ability to raise money for capital expenditure projects or to refinance debt over the next year or two, according to Moody’s Investors Service.

--With assistance from Divya Patil.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Adani Enterprises shelves $122 million bond plan - Bloomberg News

    The flagship firm of Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's empire had planned the public note issuance for January, working with Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd, AK Capital, JM Financial, and Trust Capital, but activity has now stopped, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. Adani Enterprises called off its $2.5 billion share sale in a dramatic reversal on Wednesday this week, after a rout sparked by a U.S. short-seller's criticisms wiped billions more off the value of the Indian tycoon's stocks. A spokesperson for Adani Group did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

  • Pinterest engagement, layoffs in focus ahead of earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live looks ahead to what to expect from Pinterest's earnings report due out next week.

  • ‘Teflon’ Elon Wins Again as Jury Rejects Tweet Fraud Claims

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk proved once again that he’s difficult to beat in court.Most Read from BloombergWhat You Need to Know About the Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon Floating Over the USTrump Offers $1 Million Bond to Appeal Clinton Suit SanctionsGeorge Santos Produced Broadway’s Ill-Fated Spider-Man Musical. At Least, He Claims He DidThe Fed Delivered a Message. Markets Didn’t Hear ItUS Postpones Blinken China Visit in Uproar Over Alleged Spy BalloonOn Friday, a federal jury in San Francisco to

  • Luxury Yachtmaker Ferretti Seeks Approval for Milan Listing

    (Bloomberg) -- Italian luxury yachtmaker Ferretti SpA is seeking Hong Kong regulatory approval for its planned Milan share sale, in what’s set to be the first-ever dual listing between the two cities, people with knowledge of the matter said. Most Read from BloombergWhat You Need to Know About the Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon Floating Over the USTrump Offers $1 Million Bond to Appeal Clinton Suit SanctionsGeorge Santos Produced Broadway’s Ill-Fated Spider-Man Musical. At Least, He Claims He Did

  • Inside the 19-Hour Meltdown That Junked Adani’s Share Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- A beaming Gautam Adani stood beside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday, looking relaxed as hundreds of people gathered for the ceremonial signing at the Haifa Port, which the Indian billionaire is co-developing. Most Read from BloombergWhat You Need to Know About the Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon Floating Over the USTrump Offers $1 Million Bond to Appeal Clinton Suit SanctionsGeorge Santos Produced Broadway’s Ill-Fated Spider-Man Musical. At Least, He Claims He D

  • Russian attacks across 9 Ukrainian oblasts kill 6, injure 19 over past 24 hours

    Russian attacks were reported in Donetsk, Kherson, Kharkiv, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Luhansk oblasts in the east, south, and north of Ukraine.

  • Nvidia Stock Soars In 2023 — Is It A Buy After Latest Breakout?

    Nvidia is a giant in data centers and gaming, but semiconductor companies are bracing for a bumpy 2023. Is Nvidia stock a buy right now? Recently, World Semiconductor Trade Statistics predicted that chip sales will decline 4.1% in 2023.

  • Retirement Advice For DINKs (Dual Income No Kids)

    For DINKs—Dual Income, No Kids—the retirement rules are different. Advice that works for couples with kids doesn't always apply to DINKs. Learn what you can ignore.

  • Gautam Adani’s Net Worth Drops by $58 Billion in 10 Days

    The Indian industrialist’s net worth has declined by $58 billion since the publication of a report by a U.S. short seller.

  • China plays down Blinken's canceled visit over balloon

    China played down the cancellation of a visit by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken after a large Chinese balloon suspected of conducting surveillance on U.S. military sites roiled diplomatic relations, saying that neither side had formally announced any such plan. “In actuality, the U.S. and China have never announced any visit, the U.S. making any such announcement is their own business, and we respect that," China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement Saturday morning. Blinken was due to visit Beijing on Sunday for talks aimed at reducing U.S.-China tensions, the first such high-profile trip after the countries' leaders met last November in Indonesia.

  • Ukraine won't surrender Bakhmut, says Zelensky as Russia advances near

    President Volodymyr Zelensky says Ukraine "won't hand over Bakhmut.

  • The vote against Ilhan Omar does a disservice to Jews – and the fight against antisemitism

    Republicans hope to smear Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar as antisemitic, not to make a statement against hate. To let them do so is a grave moral mistake.

  • Trump says Nikki Haley is 'overly ambitious,' won't promise to support the GOP nominee in 2024

    When Trump ran in 2016 he said he would support the eventual 2016 nominee, but then he took it back.

  • Why C3.ai Stock Jumped Today

    As of 12:59 p.m. ET, the stock was up 21.9%. Last night, DA Davidson analyst Gil Luria raised his rating on the AI-focused software-as-a-service (SaaS) stock to "buy," saying C3.ai is "a truly scarce asset in a critical software arena," and that the generative AI could be a "killer app" for artificial intelligence. The analyst endorsement was the latest piece of good news for C3.ai, whose shares have surged this week as investors look for ways to get exposure to the artificial intelligence boom.

  • How Adani Selloff Stacks Up Against the Biggest Stock Collapses

    (Bloomberg) -- The magnitude of the plunge in stocks tied to Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is rivaled by only a handful of short-seller campaigns in history.Most Read from BloombergWhat You Need to Know About the Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon Floating Over the USTrump Offers $1 Million Bond to Appeal Clinton Suit SanctionsGeorge Santos Produced Broadway’s Ill-Fated Spider-Man Musical. At Least, He Claims He DidThe Fed Delivered a Message. Markets Didn’t Hear ItUS Postpones Blinken China Visit

  • Judicial candidate Jason Kolkema caught on camera allegedly belt-whipping girlfriend

    Women's rights activists are fighting to prevent a lawyer accused of beating his girlfriend from becoming judge.

  • ANZ Bank Chief Sees a ‘Lot More Rate Rises’ Coming in Australia

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergWhat You Need to Know About the Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon Floating Over the USTrump Offers $1 Million Bond to Appeal Clinton Suit SanctionsGeorge Santos Produced Broadway’s Ill-Fated Spider-Man Musical. At Least, He Claims He DidThe Fed Delivered a Message. Markets Didn’t Hear ItUS Postpones Blinken China Visit in Uproar Over Alleged Spy BalloonThe chief of one of Australia’s largest commercial banks warned the strength of the nation’s economy suggests

  • Indian tycoon Adani hit by more losses, calls for probe

    Shares in troubled Adani Enterprises gyrated Friday, tumbling 30% and then rebounding after more than a week of heavy losses that have cost it tens of billions of dollars in market value. The company, the flagship of India’s second-largest conglomerate, canceled a share offering meant to raise $2.5 billion earlier this week after U.S. short-selling firm Hindenburg Research issued a report accusing it of market manipulation and other fraudulent practices. Adani denies the allegations.

  • Ex-FTX US President Harrison Shocked at Fraud Allegations

    Former FTX US President Brett Harrison says he and other senior executives were deliberately misled and left out of key decisions being made about the company. Harrison has not been charged with any wrongdoing and won't say if helping in a fraud investigation of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried. He speaks exclusively to Bloomberg's Sonali Basak. Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on... Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en

  • DraftKings (DKNG) Stock Moves -0.88%: What You Should Know

    DraftKings (DKNG) closed at $16.87 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.88% move from the prior day.