Adani Green Said in Advanced Talks for SoftBank’s SB Energy

Baiju Kalesh and Anto Antony
·1 min read
(Bloomberg) -- Adani Green Energy Ltd., majority-owned by Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, is in advanced talks to acquire privately-held SB Energy Holdings Ltd., according to people familiar with the matter.

A deal could value SB Energy, owned by SoftBank Group Corp. and Bharti Enterprises Ltd., at more than $650 million, said one of the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. Adani Green is exploring a buyout of the renewable energy company through an all-stock deal, another person said.

Shares in Adani Green climbed as much as 5% on Monday, touching their highest level in more than a month. They have risen nearly 400% in the past year, giving the company a market value of about $24 billion.

An announcement could come in coming weeks, the people said. Discussions could still be delayed or fall apart, they added. A representative for SoftBank declined to comment, while representatives for Adani Green and Bharti Enterprises didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

A deal could help Adani Green to reach its planned generation capacity of 25 gigawatts by 2025.

(Updates with change in share price in third paragraph.)

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

