Adani Group Has $35 Million in Bond Coupons Due This Week

5
Harry Suhartono
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The conglomerate backed by Indian tycoon Gautam Adani has $34.7 million of coupon payments due this week on its dollar bonds, most of which have plunged as fallout spreads from a US short seller’s allegations of fraud and market manipulation.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd. must pay a combined $24.7 million in interest on three bonds Thursday. Next up is Adani Transmission Ltd. with a $10 million coupon payment Friday.

There’s been no suggestion that either company would struggle to make the payments, but traders alarmed by the crisis engulfing the conglomerate have dumped the group’s debt securities. All 15 of the dollar bonds dropped on Thursday, according to Bloomberg-compiled data.

Adani Ports “is a strong business generating positive cash flow with a history of operating profitability, along with larger cash reserves,” said Kaveh Namazie, a credit strategist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd.

“The levels at which the bonds are trading could have value,” he said, referring to the group’s dollar bonds in general.

Here’s a list of the upcoming dollar bond interest payments:

The turmoil was set off by allegations made late last month by short seller Hindenburg Research, which accused the Adani group of market manipulation and accounting fraud. Adani Group has vigorously rebutted the claims, which company executives labeled “bogus” in a call with bondholders last week.

A spokesperson for Adani Group didn’t respond to a request for comment regarding its debt payment plans.

--With assistance from P R Sanjai.

(Updates with bond prices, analyst quote from third paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Equities Extend Fed Rally; Adani Assets Sink Lower: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US and Europe stock futures climbed with Asian shares, building on Wall Street’s advance after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank had made progress in its battle against inflation.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000Plenty of Americans Are Drinking Bleach, Still for Sale on AmazonNational Archives Releases Records Tied to Trump Classified Documents8,

  • What Is NAFTA? History & Purpose

    NAFTA is the North American Free Trade Agreement—an agreement between the United States, Canada, and Mexico to keep trading costs low and bolster the North American market.

  • GM salaried workers should expect smaller bonuses: How formula works

    GM revealed to its white-collar workforce the formula for the 2022 bonus payouts and while it is not as high as 2021, many say it is still good.

  • Adani market losses snowball to $100 billion on shelved share sale

    India's Adani group shares sank on Thursday after market turmoil forced the conglomerate to axe a crucial $2.5 billion stock offer, deepening its market losses to more than $100 billion and sparking worries about the potential systemic impact. The withdrawal of Adani Enterprises' share sale marked a dramatic setback for Gautam Adani, the school dropout-turned-billionaire whose fortunes rose rapidly in recent years, but have fast dwindled due to a U.S.-based short-seller's critical research report released on Jan. 24. Adani late on Wednesday called off the share sale as a stocks rout sparked by short-seller Hindenburg's criticisms intensified, despite the offer being fully subscribed on Tuesday.

  • Adani Bonds Hit Distressed Levels After Stock Sale Is Pulled

    (Bloomberg) -- Bonds of firms related to Gautam Adani’s flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd. plunged to distressed levels after the company pulled a large stock offering, the latest fallout from a short-seller’s research report that accused the group of fraud. Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000Plenty of Americans Are Drinking Bleach, Still for Sale on AmazonNational Archives Releases Record

  • Analysis: Fed feeds Wall Street's soft landing hopes, though recession fears still loom

    A more dovish-than-expected message from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell stands to further boost hopes of slowing rate hikes and a so-called economic soft landing that have fueled a powerful rebound in U.S. stocks. For weeks, hopes that easing inflation and cooling growth will allow the Fed to pull back from its hawkish monetary policy outlook have boosted stocks and other risk assets after a brutal 2022. Many on Wall Street remain convinced that a widely expected recession is likely to roil markets once again sometime this year.

  • Indian tycoon Gautam Adani has abandoned a $2.5 billion fundraising effort in his latest setback following a short seller attack on his business empire

    Adani Group's listed companies have lost more than $92 billion in market cap since Hindenburg Research released a scathing report last Tuesday.

  • Deutsche Bank Q4 profit surges in 3rd year of annual profit

    Deutsche Bank's fourth-quarter profit surged, exceeding expectations and contributing to a third consecutive year of profit that was helped by higher interest rates and buoyant trading but damped by a slump in dealmaking that has shaken the industry. Net profit attributable to shareholders was 1.803 billion euros ($1.99 billion) in the three months ending Dec. 31, figures published on Thursday showed. It was a tenth consecutive quarter of profit, making for the longest streak in the black in at least a decade.

  • Biden accused of twisting Pope Francis' words on abortion: 'Fake Catholicism'

    President Biden claimed that Pope Francis does not want an end to taxpayer-funded abortion in the U.S., directly contradicting the pontiff's firm stance against the practice.

  • This Debt-Ceiling Fight Is Different. Democrats Should Negotiate.

    The latest battle over the debt ceiling is different from the rest. Surprisingly it’s the first time Americans are siding with the Republicans on the issue. Debt-ceiling showdowns are always games of chicken, and this time voters want Democrats to blink first.

  • Adani selloff worsens after cancellation of $2.5 billion share sale

    Shares of Adani Enterprises were last down 8.8%, a day after the stock fell more than 28% in its biggest one-day loss since listing in 1998.

  • Energy Transfer LP (ET) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Energy Transfer LP (ET) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Citigroup Wealth Unit Halts Margin Loans on Adani Securities

    (Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc.’s wealth arm has stopped accepting securities of Gautam Adani’s group of firms as collateral for margin loans as banks ramp up scrutiny of the Indian tycoon’s finances following allegations of fraud by short seller Hindenburg Research. Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000Plenty of Americans Are Drinking Bleach, Still for Sale on AmazonNational Archives Relea

  • Cathie Wood pours millions into these 2 stocks — this is what makes them attractive buys

    January has now been and gone and turned out to be a nice gift for investors. Battered by 2022’s bear, the tech-heavy Nasdaq, in particular, put in an excellent showing, seeing out the month ~11% into the green, in what amounted to its best start to a year since 2001. That signals the appetite for risk is on again and that will be good news for Cathie Wood, the ARK Investment CEO, whose investing style heavily favors disruptors - equities that are naturally positioned at the risky end of the sca

  • Meta stuns Street with lower costs, big buyback, upbeat sales

    (Reuters) -Meta Platforms Inc's stricter cost controls this year and a new $40 billion share buyback sent shares soaring on Wednesday, as CEO Mark Zuckerberg called 2023 the "Year of Efficiency." The parent of Instagram and Facebook, which has fallen on hard times amid a broad post-pandemic slump in digital ads, is focused on improving its content recommendations powered by artificial intelligence and its ad targeting systems to keep users clicking. Meta stock surged nearly 19% in after-hours trade.

  • NY judge jails ex-gynecologist who abused 100s of women

    An ex-gynecologist convicted of sexually abusing hundreds of patients was ordered to spend the next two months in jail as he awaits sentencing, a federal judge in New York City ruled Wednesday. After hearing statements from some of the victims during the bail hearing, U.S. District Court Judge Richard Berman tersely shot down defense attorneys seeking to allow the doctor, Robert Hadden, to remain free while awaiting an April sentencing hearing. “I’m done, and you’re done,” Berman was quoted by the New York Daily News as saying.

  • Adani Shares Plummet in Wake of Scrapped Share Sale

    Shares of companies linked to Indian billionaire Gautam Adani continued to slide after his namesake conglomerate canceled a planned share sale worth more than $2 billion.

  • Who is Mukesh Ambani? He is now Asia’s richest person after Adani’s stock-market tumbles.

    Mukesh Ambani overtook Gautam Adani as India’s richest man on Wednesday as the fallout from a short seller report into the Adani Group continues to erase market value from Adani’s net worth.

  • Short-seller Jim Chanos warned of a US debt default black swan, slammed Tesla's rally and said bulls have dreamed up a 'nirvana' outlook in a recent interview. Here are his 11 best quotes.

    Chanos also shared his thoughts on meme stocks, Hindenburg Research, and a potentially "apocalyptic" war between China and the US.

  • Michigan football flips 2023 defensive lineman Cameron Brandt from Stanford

    Michigan football announced on Wednesday, national signing day, that it flipped four-star DL Cameron Brandt, who was verbally committed to Stanford.