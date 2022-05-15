Adani to become India's second-biggest cement maker with $10.5 billion Holcim deal

The logo of the Adani Group is seen on the facade of one of its buildings on the outskirts of Ahmedabad
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Gautam Adani
    Indian businessman

(Reuters) -India's Adani Group acquired a controlling stake in Holcim AG's cement businesses in India in a $10.5 billion deal to become the second biggest cement producer in the country, Adani Group said in a statement on Sunday.

Asia's richest person Gautam Adani's conglomerate acquired 63.19% of Ambuja Cements Ltd and its subsidiary ACC in fierce bidding with local companies.

The divestment is the latest move by Holcim as it seeks to reduce its reliance on cement production, an industrial process which produces high levels of carbon emissions and has therefore deterred many environmentally-conscious investors.

In recent years the Switzerland-based company accelerated its efforts to get out of carbon-intensive cement making.

Ambuja and ACC have a combined capacity to produce at least 70 million tonnes of cement annually, second to UltraTech Cement which has 120 million tonnes capacity.

The Adani family, through an offshore special purpose vehicle, had entered into definitive agreements for the acquisition of Holcim Ltd’s entire stake in Ambuja and ACC, the Adani Group said in a statement.

Holcim said in a statement it had signed a binding agreement for the Adani Group to acquire Holcim's business in India, comprising its stake in Ambuja Cement, which owns a 50.05% interest in ACC, as well as its 4.48% direct stake in ACC. Holcim would receive nearly $6.4 billion for the stakes.

The Adani Group said it would acquire more shares through an open offer.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2022, Holcim said.

Adani Group's flagship firm Adani Enterprises Ltd has two cement subsidiaries. Adani Cementation Ltd plans to build an integrated facility in western Gujarat and Maharastra states, according to an official in the Adani group.

Ambuja Cement has 14 cement plants, employing 4,700 people. ACC has 17 cement plants and 78 ready mix concrete factories and employs 6,000 people.

Official sources said the latest deal was the biggest divestment since Holcim merged with French rival Lafarge in 2015.

Since then the company has been selling fringe parts of its business as it seeks to concentrate on North America and Europe.

Last year the company sold its Brazilian operation for $1.025 billion and it also exited the Philippines and Indonesia.

($1 = 1.0017 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru, Rajendra Jadhav, Rupam Jain in Mumbai, John Revill in Zurich; Editing by Peter Graff and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Mao Zedong scroll thieves jailed in Hong Kong

    The thieves were unaware of its value and sold it to an amateur collector for less than $25 (£20).

  • 'Nation elated' as ruthless India win first Thomas Cup crown

    India made history by winning the Thomas Cup for the first time with a ruthless 3-0 upset of reigning champions Indonesia in Bangkok on Sunday.

  • Exclusive: India's Reliance to acquire dozens of brands in $6.5 billion consumer goods play - sources

    India's biggest retailer Reliance will acquire dozens of small grocery and non-food brands as it targets building its own $6.5 billion consumer goods business to challenge foreign giants like Unilever, two sources familiar with the plan told Reuters. Reliance, run by Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, plans to build a portfolio of 50 to 60 grocery, household and personal care brands within six months and is hiring an army of distributors to take them to mom-and-pop stores and bigger retail outlets across the nation, the sources added. The consumer goods push under a vertical named Reliance Retail Consumer Brands will come on top of Ambani's brick-and-mortar store network of more than 2,000 grocery outlets and ongoing expansion of "JioMart" e-commerce operations in India's nearly $900 billion retail market, one of world's biggest.

  • Bezos: Disinformation board should investigate Biden tweet

    Amazon founder Jeff Bezos criticized President Biden for a tweet the president wrote suggesting that taxing wealthier corporations could help bring down inflation, calling lumping the two topics together a “misdirection.” “You want to bring down inflation? Let’s make sure the wealthiest corporations pay their fair share,” Biden tweeted on Friday evening. “The newly created…

  • U.S. Dollar Index (DX) Futures Technical Analysis – Safe-Haven Liquidation Pressures Greenback

    The direction of the June U.S. Dollar Index into the close on Friday will be determined by trader reaction to 104.780.

  • 15 months and counting, massive China bill tests ability of a divided US Congress to compromise

    In late February 2021, as US President Joe Biden's administration was just getting started, a Congress hungry to confront Beijing dived into a new project - sweeping legislation meant to jolt American industry and alliances in the competition with China. Fifteen months later, after scores of hearings, speeches, votes, and even name changes, the bill now faces a final, towering hurdle: actually becoming law. In a potential coup for Beijing, observers inside and outside Congress say they do not kn

  • Tax cut for California pot industry: Too little, too late?

    California's governor on Friday proposed a temporary tax cut for the state's struggling legal marijuana industry, but businesses said it falls far short of what’s needed to revive a foundering pot economy. Broad legal sales began in California in 2018, but the industry has been burdened by hefty taxes that can approach 50% in some areas, costly regulation and competition from a flourishing illegal marketplace, which industry analysts estimate is at least twice the size of the legal one. California was once envisioned as a national model for legal sales, but industry leaders warned Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in December that the state's licensed industry was verging on collapse and needed immediate tax relief and a swift expansion of retail outlets to survive.

  • Blow for Scholz as conservatives win key German state vote

    Exit polls suggest that voters backed the incumbent conservative governor and dealt a blow to Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats in Germany’s most populous state Sunday. Figures released after voting ended at 6 p.m. (1600 GMT; 12 p.m. EDT) in the North Rhine-Westphalia state election showed the Christian Democrats making small gains to take 35% of the vote. Public broadcaster WDR reported that the Social Democrats were projected to get 27.5%, while the environmentalist Greens' share stood at 18.5%, a new record for the party in the state.

  • Sunday Night's Full Moon, Known As Flower Moon, Will Be Part Of Total Lunar Eclipse

    Tammie Souza reports.

  • Suicide bomber kills 6, gunmen kill 2 Sikhs in NW Pakistan

    A suicide bombing near a security forces vehicle killed three soldiers and three children in northwest Pakistan near the border with Afghanistan on Sunday, while gunmen shot dead two minority Sikhs in Peshawar, officials said. A military statement said the suicide bomber triggered his explosives-laden vest near a vehicle on security patrol in a village near the town of Mir Ali in the tribal district of North Waziristan.

  • Rivian Bull Slashes His Price Target in Half

    Going by past performance, the market appeared to be expecting the worse ahead of Rivian’s (RIVN) Q1 earnings. Shares shed ~40% off their value in the week leading up to the report, with the stock down by 80% on a year-to-date basis. However, with a loss per share of $1.43 edging the $1.44 consensus estimate, and the company reiterating its goal to produce 25,000 cars this year whilst touting the strong demand for its offerings, investors appeared to breath a sigh of relief. Rivian said it now h

  • After ‘personal and toxic’ fight over Chicago’s ward map, can City Council look past the acrimony and get back to business?

    Chicago aldermen’s ugly, monthslong ward map feud will probably end next week, leaving city officials to hope they can move past the very public acrimony and get back to tackling the city’s seemingly insurmountable stack of real problems. If at least 41 aldermen vote for a compromise map before May 20 as expected, that’s the City Council equivalent of the groundhog not seeing its shadow: They ...

  • Crypto VCs can't just buy 'community'

    This newsletter lands in inboxes every Thursday afternoon, subscribe on TechCrunch's newsletter page to get it! Subscribe to Chain Reaction on Apple, Spotify or your alternative podcast platform of choice to keep up with us every week.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Sluggish Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. PVH Corp. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • GOP candidates in Pennsylvania make final pitch to voters before primary

    CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa reports from Pennsylvania, where top Republicans are flocking in the final days before Tuesday's red-hot Senate primary election.

  • All the Celebrity Weddings and Celebrities Who Got Married in 2022

    They liked it so they put a ring on it.Originally Appeared on Glamour

  • Despite the Recent Crypto Meltdown, the First Bitcoin-Based Stablecoin Is in the Works

    Lightning Labs CEO says its new Taro upgrade will enable enhanced smart contracts and stablecoins on Bitcoin's (BTC) blockchain.

  • Bonds Suddenly Look Like a Smart Hedge Again Even After 12% Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- A few brave souls in the investing world are starting to move back into bonds to ride out an oncoming economic storm. Most Read from Bloomberg$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be OverWhereabouts of Terra’s Bitcoin Reserve a Mystery After TransfersCathie Wood Just Keeps Buying Coinbase and Getting More InflowsTerra Hasn’t Killed Crypto, But It Was a Narrow EscapeNATO Lauds Historic Moment as Finland Asks to Join AllianceWhile debt bulls on Wall Street have been

  • Crude Oil Price Update – Late Session Buying Spree Turns WTI Higher for Week

    The direction of July WTI crude oil into the close on Friday will be determined by trader reaction to $105.77.

  • 27 Ugly Truths About Retirement

    From dealing with unexpected medical costs to supporting adult children, Americans often find themselves facing expenses they weren't anticipating in their golden years. Plus, it's harder to...