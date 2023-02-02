Adani shares plunge after botched $2.5 billion share sale

FILE PHOTO: Indian billionaire Gautam Adani addresses delegates during the Bengal Global Business Summit in Kolkata
1
·1 min read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Shares in India's Adani group of companies plunged on Thursday after the tycoon Gautam Adani-led conglomerate shelved a $2.5 billion share sale amid a turbulent market, citing the need to insulate investors from potential losses.

Adani on Wednesday called off the share sale as a rout sparked by a U.S. short-seller's criticisms wiped billions more off the value of the Indian tycoon's stocks.

Shares in Adani Enterprises dropped 8%, after opening 10% higher, while Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone fell 10%.

Adani Total Gas was down 10%, Adani Power lost 5%, Adani Wilmar sank 5% while Adani Green Energy tumbled 10%.

The withdrawal of the Adani Enterprises share marked a stunning setback for Adani, the school dropout-turned-billionaire whose fortunes rose rapidly in recent years in line with the stock values of his businesses.

"Today the market has been unprecedented, and our stock price has fluctuated over the course of the day. Given these extraordinary circumstances, the company’s board felt that going ahead with the issue will not be morally correct," Adani said late on Wednesday.

Citigroup's wealth unit has stopped extending margin loans to its clients against securities of Adani group, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Citi declined to comment.

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Recommended Stories

  • TD Strikes Deal With Canada Immigration Site as Newcomers Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Toronto-Dominion Bank struck a deal to provide financial content for the immigrant-geared CanadaVisa website, part of its bid to win a greater share of the new Canadians who are an increasingly important source of growth for the country’s big lenders.Most Read from BloombergSony Slashes PlayStation VR2 Headset Output After Pre-Orders DisappointTrump Sues Journalist Bob Woodward for Releasing Interview RecordingsBrexit Is Costing the UK £100 Billion a Year in Lost OutputWall Street

  • Taliban asks Pakistan not to blame them for violence at home

    Afghanistan's Taliban-appointed foreign minister Wednesday asked Pakistani authorities to look for the reasons behind militant violence in their country instead of blaming Afghanistan. The comments from Amir Khan Muttaqi came two days after Pakistani officials said the attackers who orchestrated Monday's suicide bombing that killed 101 people in northwest Pakistan staged the attack on Afghan soil. During a ceremony to inaugurate a drug addiction treatment center in the capital of Kabul on Wednesday, Muttaqi asked Pakistan's government to launch a serious investigation into Monday’s mosque bombing in Peshawar.

  • Alec Baldwin officially charged with involuntary manslaughter for ‘Rust’ shooting

    Criminal defense attorney and former prosecutor Bernarda Villalona joins with legal analysis on the charges filed in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchinson.

  • Pakistan mosque blast: What is behind the deadly attack?

    Police on the frontline believe they were targeted to demoralise them after militants ended a truce.

  • Meet Gautam Adani, the Indian industrialist who started 2023 worth almost as much as Elon Musk, but whose wealth has plummeted rapidly

    Gautam Adani started 2023 as the world's third-richest person. The industrialist is now in 11th place after his fortune fell by more than a quarter.

  • Adani Speaks About Turmoil for First Time After Scrapping Share Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Embattled billionaire Gautam Adani said his ports-to-power conglomerate would examine its capital market plans after abruptly pulling his flagship firm’s $2.5 billion domestic stock offering following fraud allegations made by short-seller Hindenburg Research.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000Plenty of Americans Are Drinking Bleach, Still for Sale on AmazonNational Archi

  • What Boeing's new 737 production line means for its Everett factory

    The Boeing Co.’s (NYSE: BA) announcement Monday that it will open a new production line for the 737 Max in Everett — dubbed the North Line — sets the stage for the next decade of narrow-body production by the jet maker. With no new jet program on the horizon, the decision secures additional work at the facility through 2035, said Scott Hamilton, aerospace analyst at Leeham Co. But it won’t entirely fill the holes left by the consolidation of final assembly work on the 787 Dreamliner to South Carolina in early 2021 and the discontinuation of the 747, the last of which will be delivered to customer Atlas Air this week. Rework on the Dreamliner currently underway in Everett following a delivery stoppage over quality control problems will similarly last only a couple of years, Hamilton said.

  • Ukraine ‘needs up to 200 multipurpose aircraft, F-16 most likely candidate to replace Soviet-era jets’

    Ukraine for its defense needs to replace obsolete Soviet warplanes of various types with a single multipurpose fighter, perhaps the F-16, Air Force Command spokesman Yuriy Ihnat told French TV channel La Chaîne Info, NV’s sister publication UkrainskaPravda reported on Jan. 31.

  • Newsmaker: Gautam Adani, one of India's most powerful men, suffers a rare defeat

    India's Gautam Adani, the school dropout who rose to become one of the world's richest men, suffered a stunning defeat on Wednesday when his flagship firm withdrew a blockbuster share sale after an attack by a small U.S. investment firm over his business practices. The move came after Adani's companies lost nearly $86 billion in the stock market as investors bailed out on the tycoon who built a conglomerate spanning ports, coal mines, food businesses, airports and lately media. On Tuesday, the Adani group appeared to have fought back the attack by the New York-based short-seller Hindenburg and rallied investors behind the $2.5 billion share issue of flagship firm Adani Enterprises.

  • Conservatives worry GOP will go soft on Big Tech after Jim Jordan’s surprise committee decision

    Jim Jordan's appointment of Thomas Massie to lead the House Judiciary antitrust subcommittee over Ken Buck is leading to worries about reining in Big Tech.

  • Biden says no F-16s for Ukraine as Russia claims gains

    STORY: The U.S. will not provide F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, President Joe Biden said on Monday.His comments come after the U.S. and Germany announced plans last week to provide Ukraine with heavy tanks, ending weeks of diplomatic deadlock on the issue.Ukraine's defense minister said he will now push for Western fourth-generation fighter planes, the F-16 included.France and Poland have signaled they are willing to entertain such a request, but when asked about the issue, Biden was categorical.REPORTER: "Will the United States provide F-16s to Ukraine?"BIDEN: "No."Biden's remarks could put him at odds with other Western allies.Just hours earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron told reporters in the Hague that "by definition, nothing is excluded" when it comes to military assistance.Poland's prime minister also did not rule out a possible supply of F-16s, though he said any such transfer would take place "in complete coordination" with NATO countries.All this comes as Biden is reportedly planning a trip to Europe to coincide with the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.Biden confirmed on Monday that he would visit Poland, QUOTE: "SOON".Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is urging the West to hasten delivery of its promised weapons so his forces can go on the offensive.He accuses Russia of relentlessly attacking the east as revenge for Ukraine's resistance.Meanwhile, the Kremlin has warned any additional supplies of Western weaponry to Ukraine could escalate the conflict.

  • Cathie Wood says inflation is unwinding and will surprise on the low side of expectations

    Cathie Wood, the founder and chief executive officer of Ark Investment Management, said the inflation is unwinding after surging to a 40-year high over the past year, and a significant meltdown in the bond market in 2022 means the Federal Reserve is close to the end of its tightening cycle.

  • Mark Zuckerberg is finally embracing his new role as Meta's Chopper-in-Chief. Here are the plans he just laid out to further cut costs in 2023.

    Investors have been calling for months for the social media giant to pull back on spending. The founder and CEO just got on board with the plan.

  • White House: U.S. has no hostile intent toward North Korea

    The White House on Wednesday rejected North Korean accusations that joint military exercises in the region are a provocation and said the United States has no hostile intent toward Pyongyang. "We have made clear we have no hostile intent toward the DPRK (North Korea) and seek serious and sustained diplomacy to address the full range of issues of concern to both countries and the region," said a spokesperson for the White House National Security Council.

  • 10 Most Profitable Companies in the World (2021)

    With Apple leading the pack and other tech firms following, these are the 10 most profitable companies in the world by 12-month trailing net income.

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Growth Stock Down 60% to Buy and Hold Forever

    This category-leading tech company is building the foundations for incredible long-term performance.

  • 'Big Short' legend Michael Burry issues a grave warning to investors with a one-word tweet: 'Sell.'

    Burry made the grim pronouncement days after comparing the S&P 500's latest rebound to its short-lived rally during the dot-com crash.

  • Dollar plunges as Fed says disinflation now in play

    The dollar tumbled on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it had turned a corner in the fight against inflation, giving markets a confidence boost that the end of its rate-hike campaign is near. Investors took a dovish cue from Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks on Wednesday that "the disinflationary process has started" in the world's largest economy, although he also signalled that interest rates would continue rising and that cuts were not in the offing. The Fed's statement on Wednesday, which came after the conclusion of its two-day policy meeting where policymakers agreed to raise rates by 25 basis points, marked the central bank's first explicit acknowledgment of slowing inflation.

  • Retirees Can Double Their Money in 5 Years With These 3 Time-Tested Stocks

    These highly profitable, industry-leading businesses can deliver triple-digit total returns for retired investors.

  • Billionaire Charlie Munger Reveals The Reason Berkshire Hathaway Is Sitting On $88 Billion in Cash

    The S&P 500 dipped by 19% in 2022, but stocks still don’t seem cheap to Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s billionaire partner at Berkshire Hathaway. “In my whole adult life, I have never hoarded cash, waiting for better conditions,” Munger said in an interview in late 2022. “I’ve just invested in the best thing I could find.” Yet he acknowledged that Berkshire Hathaway is sitting on billions of dollars in cash. The reason isn’t that Buffett and Munger think they can wait for stocks to get even ch