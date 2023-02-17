Adani Power Said to Scrap $850 Million Coal Plant Purchase

16
Baiju Kalesh and P R Sanjai
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Adani Power Ltd. has called off its plan to acquire a coal plant project in central India, according to people familiar with the matter, as billionaire Gautam Adani looks to rein in spending and rebuild investor confidence in the wake of a bruising short seller report.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Adani Group company and DB Power Ltd. mutually agreed not to proceed with the transaction after a long-stop date expired on Wednesday, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. DB Power operates a 1.2 gigawatt coal power project in the Indian state of Chhattisgarh.

In August, Adani Power agreed to take control of DB Power at an enterprise value of 70.2 billion rupees ($850 million). The acquisition was approved by the country’s competition regulator a month later.

Representatives for Adani Power and DB Power didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

The move comes after US short seller Hindenburg Research accused the Adani Group of market manipulation and accounting fraud, triggering turmoil in stocks and bonds of the conglomerate that wiped out more than $100 billion in value.

The Adani Group has halved its revenue growth target and plans to hold off fresh capital expenditure as parts of its efforts to win back the hearts of investors, Bloomberg News has reported.

Shares of Adani Power rose about 5% in early Mumbai trading on Friday, extending a two-day gain to 10%. The stock is still down by 48% since the start of this year.

--With assistance from Rajesh Kumar Singh.

(Updates with Adani Power’s share price in the last paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Dollar jumps to six-week high on higher rate expectations

    The dollar surged on Friday to hit a six-week high against a basket of currencies as a bout of resilient economic data out of the United States raised market expectations that more interest rate hikes were in the offing. Against a basket of currencies, the U.S. dollar index rose to a fresh six-week top of 104.31 and was on track for a third straight week of gains. U.S. Treasury yields have also surged on the back of further hawkish rate repricing, with the two-year yields last at 4.6762%.

  • China Set to Name New Chiefs at Banking, Market Regulators

    (Bloomberg) -- China is poised to name regulatory veterans known for their strict campaigns against financial wrongdoing as new chiefs of the country’s banking and securities watchdogs, according to a person familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergChina Hits Back at US with Sanctions on Lockheed, RaytheonStocks Sink as Fed Officials Embrace Bigger Hikes: Markets WrapChina Warns of Retaliation Against US Over Balloon SagaTesla Recalls More Than 362,000 Cars Due to Self-Driving Crash Risk

  • Hedge Funds Make Way as Long-Only Investors Snap Up China Tech

    (Bloomberg) -- Long-only funds have replaced hedge funds as the main buyers of China’s tech stocks since January, according to Morgan Stanley, as investors remain split on the prospect of further gains.Most Read from BloombergChina Hits Back at US with Sanctions on Lockheed, RaytheonStocks Sink as Fed Officials Embrace Bigger Hikes: Markets WrapChina Warns of Retaliation Against US Over Balloon SagaTesla Recalls More Than 362,000 Cars Due to Self-Driving Crash RiskAdderall’s Disappearing Act Has

  • India's January merchandise trade deficit hits 1-year low of $17.75 billion

    India's merchandise trade deficit in January hit its lowest in a year at $17.75 billion, according to a Reuters calculation based on export and import data released by the government on Wednesday. The trade deficit in January was down from $23.76 billion in the previous month. The trade deficit for April-January widened to $232.95 billion from $153.78 billion a year ago.

  • Credit card debt soars to new record as high inflation squeezes Americans

    U.S. households are racking up credit card debt as they confront relentlessly high prices for everyday necessities, the New York Federal Reserve reported Thursday.

  • Adani Credit Flashes Warnings After Group Gorged on Cheap Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Gautam Adani’s sprawling corporate empire embraced the era of cheap debt like few others. But with yields spiking and access to overseas financing suddenly in question, investors and analysts say the borrowing blitz has made it all the more vulnerable amid its worst crisis ever.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns of Retaliation Against US Over Balloon SagaChina Hits Back at US with Sanctions on Lockheed, RaytheonASML Stolen Data Came From Technical Repository for Chip MachinesUS S

  • Why the Adani Rout Is a ‘Wake Up Call’ for the World

    (Bloomberg) -- Subscribe to In The City on Apple podcastsSubscribe to In The City on SpotifyMost Read from BloombergChina Warns of Retaliation Against US Over Balloon SagaChina Hits Back at US with Sanctions on Lockheed, RaytheonASML Stolen Data Came From Technical Repository for Chip MachinesUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkUkraine to Receive Fewer Battle Tanks From Allies Than PromisedThis week’s In the City focuses on a story that’s transfixed the global finance com

  • Sri Lanka, India to sign power grid linking pact within two months - envoy

    Sri Lanka and India will sign a pact to link their power grids and start negotiations on an upgraded trade agreement within two months, a Sri Lankan diplomat said on Wednesday, as the island nation seeks a way out of its worst economic crisis in decades. India has provided some $4 billion in assistance to its southern neighbour since the crisis hit early last year, but Sri Lanka is now seeking to enhance trade and investments as it moves to close a $2.9 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund, the country's envoy to New Delhi told Reuters.

  • India beats W. Indies, Muneeba hits 1st T20 100 for Pakistan

    Teenage wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh guided India to a second victory in two games at the Women's T20 World Cup on Wednesday as her effective finishing overshadowed the return of star Smriti Mandhana. Opener Mandhana, who became the most expensive player at this week's Women's Premier League auction, was out for 10 on her comeback from a finger injury as India chased the West Indies' modest 118-6 at Newlands in Cape Town. India was 43-3 in the eighth over when the 19-year-old Ghosh arrived at the crease, and she stroked five fours in her 44 not out and constructed a 72-run stand with captain Harmanpreet Kaur (33) to take their team home for a six-wicket win with 11 balls to spare.

  • Why marriage is good for your health

    The vows, of course, cover you both in sickness and in health, but a study published last week suggests that marriage actually helps to ward off that sickness, preventing Type 2 diabetes. The research is merely the latest in a library that suggests marriage might well be a form of medicine. So just how can getting (and staying) hitched help your health?

  • Ford’s EV battery deal with China’s CATL echoes industrial history

    Almost exactly a century ago, Sun Yat-sen, the father of modern China, wrote a letter to Henry Ford. He asked Ford to invest in his country and to help China build a “new industrial system.”

  • Judge suggests jail to limit FTX founder's communications

    A federal judge showed growing impatience Thursday with FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s use of the internet while on bail, suggesting that incarceration might eventually be the most effective way to prevent him from communicating on electronic devices in ways that can't be traced. Judge Lewis A. Kaplan did not immediately change a $250 million bail package that lets Bankman-Fried live with his parents in Palo Alto, California, while preparing for trial on charges that he cheated investors and looted customer deposits at FTX, his cryptocurrency trading platform. “There is a solution, but it’s not one anybody’s proposed yet,” Kaplan said as Bankman-Fried sat passively at the defense table.

  • Why Does My Bank Have Savings Account Transfer Limits? It's My Money!

    Some banks limit how often you can transfer money out of a savings account. Exceeding the allowed quota of transfers via ATM, electronic bill payment or other methods could result in being charged a fee, having your savings account changed … Continue reading → The post Savings Account Transfer Limit appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • FBI searched University of Delaware in Biden docs investigation

    The FBI has conducted two searches at the University of Delaware as part of a probe into President Joe Biden’s retention and handling of classified documents.

  • Adani Pledge to Tackle Debt Deadlines Triggers Record Bond Jump

    (Bloomberg) -- An Adani Group bond jumped the most on record Thursday after executives told investors they will address upcoming debt maturities, including by potentially offering private placement notes and using cash from operations.Most Read from BloombergChina Hits Back at US with Sanctions on Lockheed, RaytheonChina Warns of Retaliation Against US Over Balloon SagaStocks Sink as Fed Officials Embrace Bigger Hikes: Markets WrapTesla Recalls More Than 362,000 Cars Due to Self-Driving Crash Ri

  • YouTube CEO Wojcicki, one of the first Google employees, steps down

    Wojcicki, 54, will be replaced by her deputy Neal Mohan, a senior advertising and product executive who joined Google in 2008. The change of guard comes as YouTube's advertising revenue fell for the second straight quarter amid intense competition for viewing time with short-form video services such as TikTok and Facebook's Reels, and streaming services like Netflix. Mohan, a Stanford graduate, was appointed chief product officer at YouTube in 2015.

  • MPW Soars 8% In One Day: What In The World Happened?

    Stocks can fly up or down very quickly for many reasons, including rumors, analyst upgrades or downgrades, dividend increases or solid earnings reports that beat the Street. But when a stock that has been sinking — both short and long term — suddenly soars 8% in one day on heavier than usual volume, it bears a closer look. Here is one real estate investment trust (REIT) that soared 8% on Feb. 16. What in the world happened? Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE: MPW) is a Birmingham, Alabama-based

  • Google is mismanaged and has ‘delusions of exceptionalism,’ entrepreneur who sold his startup to the search giant says

    After selling his company, the startup founder worked as a software engineer at Google for three years.

  • China to Scrutinize Ford-CATL EV Battery Deal to Ensure Core Technology Isn’t Shared

    (Bloomberg) -- China will scrutinize Ford Motor Co.’s recent agreement with Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. to ensure the Chinese battery giant’s core technology isn’t handed over to the US carmaker, another sign of geopolitical tensions between the two powers complicating business deals.Most Read from BloombergChina Hits Back at US with Sanctions on Lockheed, RaytheonStocks Sink as Fed Officials Embrace Bigger Hikes: Markets WrapChina Warns of Retaliation Against US Over Balloon SagaTe

  • Lenovo Beats Profit Estimates After Enduring Slumping PC Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Lenovo Group Ltd.’s quarterly profit beat estimates, helped by the company’s efforts to diversify its business to counter waning personal computer demand.Most Read from BloombergChina Hits Back at US with Sanctions on Lockheed, RaytheonStocks Sink as Fed Officials Embrace Bigger Hikes: Markets WrapChina Warns of Retaliation Against US Over Balloon SagaTesla Recalls More Than 362,000 Cars Due to Self-Driving Crash RiskAdderall’s Disappearing Act Has Left Millions Without TreatmentN