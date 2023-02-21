Adani Decides Against Bid for Stake in Power Trader PTC

Adani Decides Against Bid for Stake in Power Trader PTC
3
Baiju Kalesh, P R Sanjai and Suvashree Ghosh
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Indian billionaire Gautam Adani has decided against bidding for a stake in state-backed electricity trader PTC India Ltd., people familiar with the matter said, as his business empire looks to preserve cash amid criticism from a US short-seller.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Adani was among the possible bidders reviewing preliminary information on the Mumbai-listed company, Bloomberg News reported in January. The tycoon will not proceed with any offer for the energy trading firm, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private.

A representative for the Adani Group said the company had not bid for PTC nor contemplated doing so.

State-owned entities NTPC Ltd., NHPC Ltd., Power Grid Corp. of India and Power Finance Corp. have been working with an adviser to weigh selling their stakes of 4% each in PTC India, people familiar with the matter have said. A 16% stake could be valued at around $52 million, based on the latest stock price of PTC. The shares have risen more than 11% this year, giving the company a market value of about $323 million.

The move comes as Adani Power Ltd. called off its plan to acquire a coal plant project in central India that could have been valued at 70.2 billion rupees ($848 million) in a deal. US short seller Hindenburg Research in late January accused the Adani Group of market manipulation and accounting fraud. While the conglomerate denied all the allegations, the slump in 10 Adani companies that has now wiped more than $130 billion from their combined market value.

The Adani Group has halved its revenue growth target and plans to hold off fresh capital expenditure as part of its efforts to win back the hearts of investors, Bloomberg News has reported.

PTC, formerly known as Power Trading Corp. of India, was incorporated in 1999 as a public-private partnership and began trading energy in 2001, according to its website. It has the largest market share in the country, and its clients include all of India’s state utilities as well as in some neighboring countries, the website shows.

(Updates PTC India’s market cap in fourth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Adani Cement's ACC and Ambuja to resume Himachal Pradesh operations

    India's Adani Cement, part of the embattled Adani Group of companies, on Monday said its ACC and Ambuja Cements businesses will resume operations at two plants in the Himachal Pradesh after resolving issues over freight rates. All stakeholders have amicably resolved the issues on freight rates in the state of Himachal Pradesh, the company said, adding that ACC and Ambuja will resume operations on Tuesday at the Gagal and Darlaghat plants.

  • Liberia may have 'parallel system' for illegal log exports

    The lush West African rainforests of Liberia are being cut down and illegally exported with the likely collusion of powerful government officials, according to a diplomatic document obtained by The Associated Press that described an apparent “parallel system” for trade in timber. It says the country's chief timber official, Mike Doryen, runs his own “special task force” to bypass the personnel stationed at checkpoints who are there to prevent logging virgin rainforest. The U.K. Foreign Office document describes a network of illicit sawmills, off-the-books exports and payments made to the Liberian forestry agency that were not deposited in official accounts, that could amount to a “parallel system” for the timber trade.

  • Does Baker Hughes Company (BKR) Have a Runway for Long-Term Growth?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, released its fourth-quarter 2022 “Mid Cap Growth Strategy” investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The strategy underperformed the Russell Midcap Growth Index in the fourth quarter. It gained across six of the 10 sectors in which it was invested in the quarter. The industrials, health […]

  • Health care vaccine mandate remains as some push for an end

    At Truman Lake Manor in rural Missouri, every day begins the same way for every employee entering the nursing home's doors — with a swab up the nose, a swirl of testing solution and a brief wait to see whether a thin red line appears indicating a positive COVID-19 case. An inspector subsequently cited it for violating the federal government's COVID-19 vaccination requirement for health care facilities. Truman Lake Manor is one of about 750 nursing homes and 110 hospitals nationwide written up for violating federal staff vaccination rules during the past year, according to an Associated Press analysis of data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

  • Tycoon Agarwal’s Plan to Trim Debt Hits a Roadblock in India

    (Bloomberg) -- Indian billionaire Anil Agarwal’s plan to trim a massive debt pile hit a roadblock after New Delhi said it would block the sale of a zinc manufacturing unit.Most Read from BloombergUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaBiden Meets Zelenskiy on Surprise Trip Nearly Year Into WarRussia and China Have a Stranglehold on the World’s Food SecurityStocks Muted, US Futures Fall as China Bets Fade: Markets WrapThe government has threatened to take legal action to stop

  • BofA Securities Joins Citi in Turning Bullish on Indian Rupee

    (Bloomberg) -- Bofa Securities Inc. is predicting more gains for the Indian rupee in the near term, joining Citigroup Inc., as the narrowest trade deficit in a year augurs well for the nation’s external finances. Most Read from BloombergUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaBiden Meets Zelenskiy on Surprise Trip Nearly Year Into WarRussia and China Have a Stranglehold on the World’s Food SecurityStocks Muted, US Futures Fall as China Bets Fade: Markets Wrap“The recent correc

  • José Altuve speaks on his future with Houston Astros

    José Altuve, one of the greatest players in the Houston Astros franchise history, hopes to finish his career in a Houston uniform. FOX 26's Sports Director Mark Berman spoke with Altuve about his future with the Astros and Martín Maldonado on Altuve's importance to the team.

  • Schumer in India stresses economic ties as ‘crucial counterweight’ to China

    Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) says ties between the U.S. and India are a “crucial counterweight to outcompete China” as he leads a congressional delegation to New Delhi to meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “We need nations such as India, the world’s largest democracy, to work with us to strengthen democracies in…

  • Housing market once again braces for higher mortgage rates—where 8 experts see rates going this year

    The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate just shot back up to 6.8%.

  • Adani Selloff Drags Group’s Market Value to Under $100 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- The combined equity market value of Adani Group’s 10 companies slipped below $100 billion on Tuesday, a reflection that attempts to reassure investors following a scathing report by a US short seller are falling short.Most Read from BloombergUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaRussia and China Have a Stranglehold on the World’s Food SecurityStocks Muted, US Futures Fall as China Bets Fade: Markets WrapBiden Meets Zelenskiy on Surprise Trip Nearly Year Into W

  • Gautam Adani: Will tycoon's $100bn loss hit India's green energy dreams?

    Adani Group has seen its market value plunge after a US firm made fraud allegations against it.

  • Mandhana guides India into T20 World Cup semi-finals

    Smriti Mandhana hit a career-best 87 as India beat Ireland in a rain-affected match in Gqeberha on Monday to book a semi-final meeting with Australia in the Women’s T20 World Cup semi-finals.India finished the group stage with three wins from four matches and will face Australia in the semi-finals in Cape Town on thursday. 

  • Trafigura Names New Battery-Metals Heads in Wake of Nickel Fraud

    (Bloomberg) -- Trafigura Group has appointed new co-heads of battery metals trading — a business the commodities giant has said was the victim of a “systematic fraud” that could cost it more than half a billion dollars. Most Read from BloombergUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaRussia and China Have a Stranglehold on the World’s Food SecurityStocks Muted, US Futures Fall as China Bets Fade: Markets WrapBiden Meets Zelenskiy on Surprise Trip Nearly Year Into WarMehdi Wette

  • Going Private Again Is All the Rage Among Newly Public Companies

    Ten companies that went public in 2020 or 2021 have already agreed to go private in another sign of a post-IPO-boom hangover.

  • How Much Income Could You Make This Year Investing $30,000 in Warren Buffett's Top 3 Dividend Stocks?

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) doesn't pay a dividend. Perhaps it never will. That doesn't mean, though, that Warren Buffett doesn't like dividend stocks. Actually, he appears to love them.

  • I Have $200,000 to Invest. How Can I Turn It Into $1 Million?

    If you're ready to invest $200,000 (or something close to it) with the goal of turning it into $1 million, this article will help you understand your options and focus your investment strategy. If you're not sure what you should do, … Continue reading → The post How to Invest $200K and Turn It Into $1 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • World's Largest Hedge Fund Founder Ray Dalio Says Cash Is 'In Jeopardy' but Sees an Unexpected Solution

    Inflation has been a massive issue for nearly every major country for the past year or so. Consumers and corporations alike have felt the pain, with the previous four quarters of earnings proving to be relatively lackluster. While inflation is slowly declining, it has caused the debt of the U.S. and other countries to soar. Between strong inflation and the massive debt burden, the founder of the world's largest hedge fund is sounding the alarm. Bridgewater Associates Founder Ray Dalio has grown

  • 4 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy in a Challenging Industry

    Stocks like Analog Devices (ADI), Microchip Technology (MCHP), Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) and STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) are likely to benefit on continued demand for semiconductors.

  • Pakistan current account deficit falls to $0.2 billion in Jan - cenbank

    Pakistan’s current account deficit (CAD) dropped to $0.2 billion in January 2023, down 90% from last year as the rupee's depreciation slowed down imports, the central bank said on Monday. In less than a month, the cash strapped nation’s currency has lost more than a quarter of its value against the U.S. dollar after the removal of artificial caps, and fuel prices have risen by more than a fifth as the government implemented fiscal measures required to unlocking funds from an International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout. During the first seven months of the current fiscal year, the country’s current account deficit decreased by 67% to $3.8 billion, compared with a deficit of $11.6 billion during the same period last year.

  • 75% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in 5 Stocks: Here's the 1 That's Made Him the Most Money

    Warren Buffett once said, "Keep all your eggs in one basket, but watch that basket closely." Nearly all of the billionaire's net worth is in one stock: Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B). A whopping 75% of Buffett's Berkshire portfolio is invested in just five stocks.