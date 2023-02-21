Adani Selloff Drags Group’s Market Value to Under $100 Billion

1
Abhishek Vishnoi
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The combined equity market value of Adani Group’s 10 companies slipped below $100 billion on Tuesday, a reflection that attempts to reassure investors following a scathing report by a US short seller are falling short.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The ports-to-power conglomerate has now lost more than $136 billion in market capitalization since Jan. 24, when US-based Hindenburg Research published a report alleging accounting fraud and stock manipulation —- allegations that Adani Group has denied repeatedly.

Billionaire Gautam Adani and his companies have hired legal and communication teams, cut expenses and repaid debt as they seek to calm traders concerned about the group’s access to financing. While the campaign brought the conglomerate’s dollar bonds back from distressed territory, the continued equity selloff is an indication that more is needed.

“Capex and debt remain major concerns,” said Sameer Kalra, founder of Target Investing in Mumbai. “These can further weigh on valuations.”

READ: Adani Stock Bearing the Brunt of Rout Has Lost 76% in Value (2)

The group tapped international bond buyers for more than $8 billion in recent years, while also turning to global banks for at least as much in foreign-currency loans, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Rating agencies have also revised the outlook for some companies, including Adani Green Energy Ltd. and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd.

Adani and his companies are now prioritizing financial health over aggressive debt-fueled expansion spree of recent years. The group’s focus has shifted to cash conservation, debt repayment, and recovering pledged shares as it attempts to repair the damage caused by Hindenburg’s report.

READ: Adani Maps Comeback Strategy After $135 Billion Hindenburg Rout

(Updates with analyst comment in the fifth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Hedge Fund Buying Sparks 380% Rally for Hard-Hit Education Stock

    (Bloomberg) -- A battered Chinese education stock has become a hedge fund investment darling, soaring 380% since its March-low.Most Read from BloombergUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaRussia and China Have a Stranglehold on the World’s Food SecurityStocks Muted, US Futures Fall as China Bets Fade: Markets WrapBiden Meets Zelenskiy on Surprise Trip Nearly Year Into WarNew Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. could see another 50% upside in price in the next 12 mont

  • Markets and the Presidents Day holiday

    After the market volatility of the past week, traders and investors will pause to recognize the Presidents Day holiday.

  • Adani Credit Facilities Send a Chill Through ESG Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Financing arrangements across the Adani Group conglomerate have sent a fresh chill through ESG markets as investors wake up to a new risk.Most Read from BloombergUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaRussia and China Have a Stranglehold on the World’s Food SecurityStocks Muted, US Futures Fall as China Bets Fade: Markets WrapBiden Meets Zelenskiy on Surprise Trip Nearly Year Into WarNorway’s largest pension fund, KLP, recently dumped its entire holding of shar

  • Turkey to Start Building 200,000 Homes in March, Erdogan Says

    (Bloomberg) -- President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced that Turkey will begin constructing almost 200,000 homes as early as March in areas devastated by twin earthquakes that hit the southeast of the country two weeks ago.Most Read from BloombergUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaRussia and China Have a Stranglehold on the World’s Food SecurityBiden Meets Zelenskiy on Surprise Trip Nearly Year Into WarStocks Muted, US Futures Fall as China Bets Fade: Markets WrapErdo

  • World's Failure to Wipe Out Covid Bodes Badly for Next Pandemic

    (Bloomberg) -- For much of the past century, a strategy known as elimination was the gold standard for dealing with deadly new viruses. But China’s abrupt reversal of its Covid Zero policy, which took it to an extreme, has cast doubts over the approach and left a gaping hole in the world’s game plan for the next pandemic. Most Read from BloombergUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaRussia and China Have a Stranglehold on the World’s Food SecurityStocks Muted, US Futures Fal

  • India's Adani Ports to prepay 10 billion rupees on CPs due in March - spokesperson

    India's Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, a group company of the beleaguered Adani Group, plans to prepay 10 billion rupees ($120.8 million) in commercial papers maturing in March, a company spokesperson said. Adani Ports has commercial papers worth 20 billion rupees due to mature in March, data from information service provider Prime Database showed. The company has also paid 15 billion rupees to SBI Mutual Fund on commercial papers that matured on Monday, as scheduled, it said.

  • 12 High Growth Value Stocks to Buy According to Seth Klarman

    In this article, we discuss 12 high growth value stocks to buy according to Seth Klarman. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, head over to 5 High Growth Value Stocks to Buy According to Seth Klarman. Legendary value investor Seth Klarman informed his hedge fund investors on February 8 that the […]

  • Samsung, Hynix Pain Deepens as Price Collapse Echoes 2008 Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- The memory chip industry is going through a historic decline in demand, with two of the worst quarterly drops on record at the end of last year.Most Read from BloombergUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaRussia and China Have a Stranglehold on the World’s Food SecurityStocks Muted, US Futures Fall as China Bets Fade: Markets WrapBiden Meets Zelenskiy on Surprise Trip Nearly Year Into WarThe average price for DRAM, the memory used to power phones and PCs, plu

  • Adani Decides Against Bid for Stake in Power Trader PTC

    (Bloomberg) -- Indian billionaire Gautam Adani has decided against bidding for a stake in state-backed electricity trader PTC India Ltd., people familiar with the matter said, as his business empire looks to preserve cash amid criticism from a US short-seller.Most Read from BloombergUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaRussia and China Have a Stranglehold on the World’s Food SecurityStocks Muted, US Futures Fall as China Bets Fade: Markets WrapBiden Meets Zelenskiy on Surpr

  • Hackers Start Selling Data Center Logins for Some of World’s Largest Corporations

    (Bloomberg) -- In an episode that underscores the vulnerability of global computer networks, hackers got ahold of login credentials for data centers in Asia used by some of the world’s biggest businesses, a potential bonanza for spying or sabotage, according to a cybersecurity research firm.Most Read from BloombergUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaRussia and China Have a Stranglehold on the World’s Food SecurityStocks Muted, US Futures Fall as China Bets Fade: Markets Wr

  • The 7 best and 5 worst MCU villains, ranked

    From Malekith and M.O.D.O.K. to the Scarlet Witch and Thanos, Insider rounded up the best and worst baddies of the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies.

  • World's Largest Hedge Fund Founder Ray Dalio Says Cash Is 'In Jeopardy' but Sees an Unexpected Solution

    Inflation has been a massive issue for nearly every major country for the past year or so. Consumers and corporations alike have felt the pain, with the previous four quarters of earnings proving to be relatively lackluster. While inflation is slowly declining, it has caused the debt of the U.S. and other countries to soar. Between strong inflation and the massive debt burden, the founder of the world's largest hedge fund is sounding the alarm. Bridgewater Associates Founder Ray Dalio has grown

  • Investors have pushed stocks into the death zone, warns Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson

    What’s the best metaphor to describe the stock market, that has sent the S&P 500 up 16% from its October lows, and up 6% this year? Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson has turned to the Jon Krakauer best-seller “Into Thin Air,” which chronicles the death of 12 mountaineers trying to scale Mount Everest. The book delves into the death zone, which starts 3,000 feet from the mountain’s summit, an altitude where oxygen pressure isn’t sufficient to sustain life for an extended period.

  • Pakistan current account deficit falls to $0.2 billion in Jan - cenbank

    Pakistan’s current account deficit (CAD) dropped to $0.2 billion in January 2023, down 90% from last year as the rupee's depreciation slowed down imports, the central bank said on Monday. In less than a month, the cash strapped nation’s currency has lost more than a quarter of its value against the U.S. dollar after the removal of artificial caps, and fuel prices have risen by more than a fifth as the government implemented fiscal measures required to unlocking funds from an International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout. During the first seven months of the current fiscal year, the country’s current account deficit decreased by 67% to $3.8 billion, compared with a deficit of $11.6 billion during the same period last year.

  • 75% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in 5 Stocks: Here's the 1 That's Made Him the Most Money

    Warren Buffett once said, "Keep all your eggs in one basket, but watch that basket closely." Nearly all of the billionaire's net worth is in one stock: Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B). A whopping 75% of Buffett's Berkshire portfolio is invested in just five stocks.

  • Ray Dalio will secretly get billions of dollars from Bridgewater for agreeing to retire without a fight, report says

    The Bridgewater founder, already worth $19 billion, agreed to step down if he received regular stock payouts dubbed "Ray's shares."

  • Bank branches turn away customers depositing cash

    For centuries customers have used bank branches to withdraw and deposit cash, but this everyday activity could soon be a thing of the past.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Are Gushing Gobs of Free Cash Flow

    Over the last couple of years, there has been a lot of talk about the importance of free cash flow (FCF). In this vein, FCF does a good job of showing if a company's operational costs, dividend, share buyback program, and other costs are being funded with cash from the business or using other means. Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN), Flowserve (NYSE: FLS), and United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) are three dividend stocks that are bursting with FCF.

  • If You Invested $10,000 in Nvidia in 2013, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Nvidia shares have skyrocketed over the last decade, with recent developments suggesting the gains could continue.

  • Buying These 3 Stocks Could Be the Smartest Investing Move You Ever Make

    An agriscience company, an instrumentation technology company, and an aerospace and defense giant all qualify as outstanding stocks.