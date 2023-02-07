Some Adani shares climb, after group's market losses top $110 billion

Congress protest against investments in Adani Group in New Delhi
·1 min read

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Shares of some listed Adani group companies, including its flagship, rose in early trade on Tuesday while others fell further as the reverberations from a U.S. short-seller's critical report on the Indian conglomerate continued to be felt.

The sell-off was unabated in some companies even as the group announced it is pre-paying $1.11 billion of loans on shares ahead of their maturity in 2024. Adani group's seven listed companies have lost $110 billion in cumulative stock market value since Hindenburg Research's report was released on Jan. 24.

The crisis in the group spilled over to the streets on Monday, with hundreds of members of India's main opposition Congress party protesting and pressing for a probe into Hindenburg's allegations of stock manipulation and use of tax havens by Adani, which the conglomerate has denied.

Indian bourse National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) revised the maximum daily permissible limit for price moves for Adani Green Energy Ltd and Adani Transmission Ltd to 5%, according to data on its website on Monday.

Shares of Adani Green Energy, Adani Total Gas Ltd, Adani Power were down 5%, while Adani Transmission rose 3.5%.

The group's flagship company, Adani Enterprises Ltd, was up 9.5% and Adani Wilmar gained 5%.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone also edged up 7.7%.

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

  • Adani woes spur protests as stock turmoil turns political

    Hundreds of demonstrators from India's main opposition party turned out Monday in India's capital New Delhi and other cities demanding an investigation into allegations of fraud and stock price manipulation by India’s second-biggest business group, headed by coal mining tycoon Gautam Adani. The Adani Group said Monday that its major investors, known in India as “promoters," had pledged to prepay $1.1 billion in share-backed loans due for repayment by September 2024. The repayments include shares in Adani's ports business, Adani Green Energy and Adani Transmission.

  • Analysis-Despite stupendous win on Adani, India short-selling boom unlikely

    Hindenburg Research's spectacular short bet against India's Adani group could lead other investors to consider using similar strategies in the South Asian nation but regulatory hurdles and shareholding constraints will make them tough to implement. U.S.-based Hindenburg revealed a short position last month in the ports-to-cement conglomerate, alleging improper use of offshore tax havens and stock manipulation by the group, which Adani denies. The report and its aftermath wiped out $110 billion from Adani's listed stocks in slightly more than a week, and its flagship Adani Enterprises was forced to abandon a $2.5 billion stock offering.

  • Adani shares dive again as Indian opposition stages demos

    Investors dumped more Adani stock on Monday as India's opposition staged protests calling for a full inquiry into allegations of major accounting fraud at the country's biggest conglomerate.The main opposition Congress party, which has called for a "serious investigation" into Adani's companies by the central bank and regulator, on Monday staged protests, including in New Delhi and Mumbai.

  • Adani Group Share Clues Can Be Seen in Surging Options Market

    (Bloomberg) -- The selloff in Adani Group shares is stretching into a third week despite efforts to stem contagion, spurring a flurry of bets in option markets that may give traders clues on how long the declines will last.Most Read from BloombergQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsTurkey’s South Hit by a Second High-Magnitude EarthquakeDell to Cut About 6,650 Jobs, Battered by Plunging PC SalesUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing RetaliationChina Moves From

  • India Opposition Attacks Modi on Silence Over Adani Allegations

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s main opposition party ramped up the pressure on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his silence on the Adani turmoil and planned a nationwide protest on Monday to highlight the risk to small investors. Most Read from BloombergQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsTurkey’s South Hit by a Second High-Magnitude EarthquakeDell to Cut About 6,650 Jobs, Battered by Plunging PC SalesUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing RetaliationChina Moves From

  • India's Adani crisis spills over into street protests as losses top $110 billion

    The crisis engulfing the Adani Group intensified on Monday as hundreds of members of India's opposition parties took to the streets to press for a probe into allegations by a U.S. short-seller against the conglomerate which triggered its market rout. Shares in billionaire Gautam Adani's companies have been in free-fall since a Jan. 24 critical report by Hindenberg Research, with group cumulative market losses now topping $110 billion, sparking fears of wider financial contagion. Opposition parties, who last week called for a parliamentary panel to investigate the saga and disrupted proceedings, have questioned Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's closeness with Adani.

  • Post-QE bond losses rising reality for central banks - BIS

    Central banks face mounting losses on the trillions of dollars of bonds they bought in the past 15 years of rolling crises, a paper from the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) said, warning that the deficits could leave them open to political attack. Having rapidly raised interest rates to fight inflation, the Federal Reserve and its European peers are now making huge interest payments to commercial banks on deposits they themselves created with their massive support efforts, which were known as quantitative easing (QE). The Fed's cumulative loss from its quantitative easing now stands at almost $26 billion.

  • Adani Crisis: How a Short Seller Wiped Out Billions in Wealth From One of India’s Richest Men

    Gautam Adani an Indian businessman, is one of the richest people in the world. Here is what you need to know about the Adani saga. There are seven India-listed companies bearing the Adani name, including firms in power transmission, green energy and port operation.

  • India's SBI has 'well-manageable' exposure to Adani Group -CreditSights

    State Bank of India's exposure to the embattled Adani Group is "well-manageable", given its strong buffer of provision reserves, CreditSights, a unit of Fitch Ratings, said in a note on Tuesday. SBI's total exposure to the conglomerate was 0.9% of its total loan book, or around 270 billion rupees, Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara said on Friday. CreditSights pointed out that the country's largest lender has a provision reserves buffer of around 338 billion rupees ($4.08 billion), or around 1% of net loans.

