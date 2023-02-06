Adani shares dive again as Indian opposition stages demos

6
·2 min read

Investors dumped more Adani stock on Monday as India's opposition staged protests calling for a full enquiry into allegations of major accounting fraud at the country's biggest conglomerate.

The group owned by tycoon Gautam Adani has lost around $120 billion in value since the claims were levelled by short-seller US investment group Hindenburg Research on January 24.

Trading in Adani Total Gas, in which French oil giant TotalEnergies owns a 37.4-percent stake, and in Adani Power was again suspended after the stocks fell five percent.

Shares in flagship Adani Enterprises, which before the rout gained more than 1,000 percent in five years, were down 2.0 percent, having been off almost 10 percent in volatile early trade.

The slide has raised concerns about the group's ability to raise fresh financing -- it cancelled a share sale last week and reportedly also a bond issue -- to pay down its debts.

The main opposition Congress party, which has called for a "serious investigation" by the central bank and regulator, on Monday staged protests including in New Delhi and Mumbai.

The party says that Gautam Adani's close ties with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is also from Gujarat state, has won contracts unfairly and avoided proper oversight.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said on Saturday that Indian regulators "are very competent and our financial markets are amongst the most respected and well regulated markets in the world."

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said that Adani had also won business in Indian states not run by Modi's governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"Any project under Prime Minister Modi goes through the open tender process (of) global tendering," Sitharaman told broadcaster Times Now.

The company has rejected the claims made by Hindenburg and last week Adani, 60, insisted that the "fundamentals of our company are very strong, our balance sheet is healthy and assets robust".

His personal wealth has more than halved, seeing him fall from number three in the Forbes real-time rich list to 22nd as of Monday with a fortune of $58.5 billion, down from $127.0 billion.

India's securities regulator SEBI said Saturday that it was "committed to market integrity" and without naming Adani said it always properly examines all "specific entity related matters".

stu/mtp

Recommended Stories

  • Indian watchdog tells investors markets stable despite Adani rout

    MUMBAI (Reuters) -India's market regulator moved to calm investor concerns on Saturday, saying that its financial markets remain stable and continue to function in a transparent and efficient manner, despite recent dramatic stock falls in Adani Group companies. Shares in Adani Group firms, controlled by billionaire tycoon Gautam Adani, have dropped by $100 billion, or half their market value, since U.S-based short-seller Hindenburg Research made allegations of stock manipulation and unsustainable debt. "During the past week, unusual price movement in the stocks of a business conglomerate has been observed," the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said in a statement, without naming any specific entity.

  • Indonesia president warns regulator to boost supervision after Adani rout

    Indonesian President Joko Widodo urged on Monday his country's financial regulator to strengthen supervision on capital markets in the wake of the crisis at India's Adani Group. Speaking in an annual financial services authority meeting, Widodo pointed to the depreciation of the rupee and capital outflows from India after the meltdown in stock market values of Adani Group companies.

  • Adani sell-off extends; India's opposition lawmakers launch protests

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Lawmakers of India's main opposition party kicked off planned protests at some state-run companies on Monday over the crisis at Adani group, whose seven listed firms saw another sell-off that drove their market loss to $112 billion in under two weeks. Members of the Congress party plan to protest outside several offices of state-owned insurer Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) and State Bank of India (SBI), both of which have exposure to Adani group companies. The crisis was triggered by U.S.-based short-seller Hindenburg Research's Jan. 24 report that accused the Adani group of stock manipulation, unsustainable debt and use of tax havens.

  • Bageshwar Dham Sarkar: The Indian guru making headlines over 'miracle' cures

    Bageshwar Dham Sarkar's supporters claim he has divine powers and can heal the sick.

  • Dell to slash about 6,650 jobs -Bloomberg News

    The company is experiencing market conditions that "continue to erode with an uncertain future," co-Chief Operating Officer Jeff Clarke wrote in a memo to employees, the report said. The department reorganizations and job cuts are an opportunity to drive efficiency, a company spokesperson told Bloomberg News. Dell did not immediately respond to a Reuters email for comment.

  • What to know about Paxlovid, the COVID antiviral that keeps people out of the hospital

    Paxlovid is one of the only antiviral pills to effectively treat COVID-19 symptoms. As a more contagious variant spreads, here's what to know.

  • Adani Crisis: How a Short Seller Wiped Out Billions in Wealth From One of India’s Richest Men

    Gautam Adani an Indian businessman, is one of the richest people in the world. Here is what you need to know about the Adani saga. There are seven India-listed companies bearing the Adani name, including firms in power transmission, green energy and port operation.

  • China has reasons to keep cool after U.S. downs suspected spy balloon

    BEIJING/HONG KONG (Reuters) -China may respond to the U.S. shooting down its suspected spy balloon after warning of "serious repercussions", but analysts say any move will likely be finely calibrated to keep from worsening ties that both sides have been seeking to repair. Regional analysts and diplomats are closely watching China's response after a U.S. fighter jet shot down the balloon - which Beijing says was an errant weather-monitoring craft - in the Atlantic off South Carolina on Saturday. China on Sunday condemned the attack as an "over-reaction", saying it reserved the right to use the necessary means to deal with "similar situations", without elaborating.

  • India's aircraft carriers key to Indo-Pacific strategy

    India is preparing to relaunch its INS Vikramaditya aircraft carrier after a major refit, a critical step toward fulfilling its plan to deploy two carrier battle groups as it seeks to strengthen its regional maritime power to counter China's increasing assertiveness. The Vikramaditya, a former Soviet carrier acquired from Russia, is expected to be launched imminently and will join India’s first domestically built carrier that was launched in September, the INS Vikrant, in undergoing outfitting and sea trials, with the plan to have both fully operational later this year. “This is significant in terms of India's power projection capabilities, primarily within the Indian Ocean,” said Viraj Solanki, a London-based expert on Indo-Pacific defense with the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

  • Japan needs stable, sustained inflation, govt executive says

    Japanese Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara on Sunday stressed the need to achieve an economy where inflation rises stably and sustainably, when asked whether the next central bank governor should maintain ultra-easy monetary policy. "What's important is to create economic conditions where prices rise stably and sustainably," Kihara told a television programme. Kihara also said the government was ready to "respond flexibly as needed," when asked whether additional steps could be taken to cushion the economic blow from rising fuel and raw material costs.

  • Australia, China Trade Ministers Hold First Talks Since 2019

    (Bloomberg) -- China and Australia’s top trade officials have met for the first time since 2019, in the latest sign of a warming in diplomatic relations between the two countries.Most Read from BloombergChina Moves From Contrite to Confrontational Over US BalloonStrongest Quake in Decades Kills Hundreds on Turkey-Syria BorderUS Downs Chinese Balloon, Prompting Protests from BeijingUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing RetaliationTrump Offers $1 Million Bond to Appeal Clinton Suit Sa

  • Officials: Israeli troops kill 5 Palestinian gunmen in raid

    Israeli forces killed five Palestinian gunmen in a raid on a West Bank refugee camp on Monday, Israeli security officials said, in a response to a botched attack on Israelis that was likely to further exacerbate tensions in the region. The Palestinian Health Ministry did not immediately confirm the deaths, saying only that three were injured, one of them critically. The violence comes amid one of the deadliest periods in recent years in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and in the first weeks of Israel’s new government, its most right-wing ever, which has promised to take a tough stance against the Palestinians.

  • Las Vegas Strip Gets a Different Kind of Adult Venue

    While it seems like the Strip has everything, it does not have anything like what's coming to a key Caesars-owned location.

  • Kraken add some size, acquire D Jaycob Megna from San Jose

    The Seattle Kraken acquired defenseman Jaycob Megna from the San Jose Sharks on Sunday in exchange for a 2023 fourth-round draft pick. Megna is in the midst of his best season with 12 points in 48 games for the Sharks while averaging more than 19 minutes per game. “Jaycob has shown with his play this season that he is a responsible defenseman that can be relied on in all situations,” Seattle general manager Ron Francis said.

  • In pro-Putin Serbia, liberal-minded Russians seek a home

    At a central square in Serbia's capital of Belgrade, dozens of Russians gathered recently to denounce President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine, holding up photos of political prisoners from their homeland. Across the plaza, a billboard touts the Russian propaganda outlet RT, which has launched an online news portal in the country but is banned elsewhere in Europe. Heroic portraits of a bare-chested Putin adorn souvenir T-shirts and coffee mugs, or are painted on city walls.

  • Two Wall Street Powerhouses Hit by the Fall of Billionaire Adani's Empire

    Indian billionaire Gautam Adani saw his net worth melt by tens of billions of dollars in a matter of days. Last September, Adani became by far the richest man in Asia and the second richest man in the world behind Elon Musk with a fortune estimated at $150 billion. This fortune is currently valued at $59 billion as of Feb. 4, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index. It has melted a total of $91 billion in six months.

  • Kroger Merger Is Good for You (and Maybe Bad for Walmart, Costco, and Amazon)

    A consumer group has sued to block the Kroger and Albertsons merger, but it's missing the obvious.

  • George Santos' former staffer accuses congressman of sexual harassment, violating pay rules

    George Santos' former staffer said in an ethics complaint that the congressman sexually harassed him and violated House ethics' pay rules regarding his employment.

  • Bayern know only winning will soothe burn of Neuer saga

    Immediately after a 10-man Bayern Munich defeated Wolfsburg 4-2 on Sunday, midfield leader Joshua Kimmich admitted the only true solution to the club's off-field woes was to win games on it."There's always more calm in the club when we win games.

  • ‘Ghost guns’ and ammo found, man arrested after search of car and home, Merced police say

    Police said the incident began as a traffic stop.