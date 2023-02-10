Adani Stock Rout Worsens as MSCI Action Raises Outflow Concerns

(Bloomberg) -- The selloff in Adani stocks worsened on Friday as MSCI Inc. cut the amount of shares it considers freely tradable for four of the group’s companies, a move that will cause their weightings in its indexes to drop.

Flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd. slumped as much as 10% before paring losses as the global index provider cut its determined free float for the stock. It also made changes for Adani Total Gas Ltd., Adani Transmission Ltd. and ACC Ltd. Mumbai-based Nuvama Wealth Management estimates the move would result in a combined outflow of more than $400 million from the stocks.

Adding to pressure on the embattled Adani Group, Norway’s $1.4 trillion sovereign wealth fund on Thursday said it had sold its remaining stake in related companies, while shareholder Life Insurance Corporation of India has said it will engage with the conglomerate’s management soon. Meantime, the Supreme Court of India will hear on Friday two public interest litigation pleas related to the Hindenburg report.

The actions by MSCI and Norway’s fund are souring sentiment again after Adani stocks staged a rebound earlier in the week as the group’s founders prepaid some loans to calm investor nerves and the key ports unit pledged to improve its debt ratio. Still, the pace of the rout sparked by US short seller Hindenburg Research’s damning Jan. 24 report has eased this week wiping out a half of the group’s market value at one point.

“The pressure will remain on the stocks till the companies get all clear,” said Sameer Kalra, founder of Target Investing in Mumbai. “The plea in Supreme Court if granted will complicate matters.”

Six of the 10 Adani stocks were lower in the morning session in Mumbai. Adani Total Gas and Adani Transmission dropped as much as 5%.

--With assistance from Abhishek Vishnoi and Ashutosh Joshi.

