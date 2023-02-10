Adani Stock Rout Worsens as MSCI Action Raises Outflow Concerns

Ishika Mookerjee
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The selloff in Adani stocks worsened on Friday as MSCI Inc. cut the amount of shares it considers freely tradable for four of the group’s companies, a move that will cause their weightings in its indexes to drop.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd. slumped as much as 10% before paring losses as the global index provider cut its determined free float for the stock. It also made changes for Adani Total Gas Ltd., Adani Transmission Ltd. and ACC Ltd. Mumbai-based Nuvama Wealth Management estimates the move would result in a combined outflow of more than $400 million from the stocks.

Adding to pressure on the embattled Adani Group, Norway’s $1.4 trillion sovereign wealth fund on Thursday said it had sold its remaining stake in related companies, while shareholder Life Insurance Corporation of India has said it will engage with the conglomerate’s management soon. Meantime, the Supreme Court of India will hear on Friday two public interest litigation pleas related to the Hindenburg report.

The actions by MSCI and Norway’s fund are souring sentiment again after Adani stocks staged a rebound earlier in the week as the group’s founders prepaid some loans to calm investor nerves and the key ports unit pledged to improve its debt ratio. Still, the pace of the rout sparked by US short seller Hindenburg Research’s damning Jan. 24 report has eased this week wiping out a half of the group’s market value at one point.

“The pressure will remain on the stocks till the companies get all clear,” said Sameer Kalra, founder of Target Investing in Mumbai. “The plea in Supreme Court if granted will complicate matters.”

Six of the 10 Adani stocks were lower in the morning session in Mumbai. Adani Total Gas and Adani Transmission dropped as much as 5%.

--With assistance from Abhishek Vishnoi and Ashutosh Joshi.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Adani faces fresh risk as MSCI examines free float of its stocks

    SYDNEY/NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India's Adani Group faced fresh concerns on Thursday after financial index provider MSCI said it was reviewing the free float designation of some of its companies' securities. Billionaire Gautam Adani has seen some $110 billion wiped off the value of seven firms in the group he founded after U.S. short seller Hindenburg Research accused it of improper use of offshore tax havens and stock manipulation. The Adani Group, which has denied any wrongdoing, did not respond to a Reuters request for comment on Thursday.

  • Deutsche Bank Defies Treasury Bulls by Calling Yields at 4.20%

    (Bloomberg) -- Benchmark US Treasury yields could rise to 4.20% as the economy recovers from a slowdown by the end of the year, according to Deutsche Bank AG’s private banking arm. Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudUS Makes Case That Chinese Balloon Was Part of Spying ProgramUS Takes Custody of Venezuela Embassy in Wake of Guaidó VoteChina Balloon Had Western-Made

  • Appeals court will hear dispute over control of van Gogh art

    A federal appeals court has agreed to hear a dispute over control of an 1888 painting by Vincent van Gogh that was recently displayed for months at a Detroit museum. The court granted an injunction Monday and ordered the Detroit Institute of Arts to continue to hold onto the painting while the case is pending. A painting of a woman with a book, titled “The Novel Reader,” was part of a rare U.S. exhibition of dozens of van Gogh's works lent by collectors around the world.

  • San Francisco Mayor Urges Tax Breaks, Safety Push for Economic Revival

    (Bloomberg) -- San Francisco Mayor London Breed is seeking a combination of tax incentives, revamped zoning and enhanced public-safety efforts to revive the city’s struggling downtown as it faces record office vacancies and a slow return of workers.Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudUS Makes Case That Chinese Balloon Was Part of Spying ProgramUS Takes Custody of Ven

  • Mexico’s Inflation Taking Longer to Slow, Banxico Governor Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s inflation is taking longer than expected to slow, Central Bank Governor Victoria Rodriguez Ceja said after leading a bigger-than-expected interest rate increase that shocked investors on Thursday.Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudUS Makes Case That Chinese Balloon Was Part of Spying ProgramUS Takes Custody of Venezuela Embassy in Wake of Gua

  • Tax Officials Inspect Adani Wilmar Facility as Scrutiny Mounts

    (Bloomberg) -- Indian state government officials inspected Adani Wilmar Ltd.’s warehouse and office in northern Himachal Pradesh to find out if there are any tax violations just as scrutiny of Adani Group companies grows. Most Read from BloombergCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudChinese Balloon Was Part of Years-Long Spying Program, US SaysMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveGeorge Santos Gets Into Fight With Mitt Romney at S

  • Matthew McConaughey Drops a Major Truth Bomb About Filming 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days'

    Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey's iconic rom-com movie "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" premiered 20 years. See their iconic reunion here.

  • Death toll rises, rescues dwindle in earthquake aftermath

    A teenager was pulled largely unscathed from beneath the rubble of a collapsed building in the Turkish city of Gaziantep early Friday, in a dramatic rescue that belied the reality that the chances of finding many more survivors four days after a catastrophic earthquake killed tens of thousands are shrinking fast. The 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit the border region between Turkey and Syria, an area home to more than 13.5 million people, killing more than 20,000 people. Before dawn in Gaziantep, near the epicenter of the quake, rescuers pulled Adnan Muhammed Korkut from the basement where had been trapped since the temblor struck Monday.

  • White House balks at shooting down more Chinese spy flights: 'Can't get into hypotheticals'

    President Biden's White House shied away from stating the U.S. would shoot down any future Chinese spy balloons that enter U.S. airspace after Biden ordered one down Saturday.

  • Factbox: Crisis-hit Pakistan's macro economic indicators

    Below are four key economic indicators of the cash-strapped country. Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves have fallen to the lowest level in 10 years and cover only three weeks' worth of imports.

  • US and allies hold joint air force exercise aimed at China after spy flight shootdown

    The United States, United Kingdom and Australia deployed for China-focused air force exercises over Nevada, simulating dogfights with Chinese jets and attacks from air defenses.

  • India's Modi hits back at opposition after Adani furore

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday defended his record after criticism of his close association with tycoon Gautam Adani, whose business empire has been rocked by corporate fraud allegations.Modi was speaking a day after Rahul Gandhi of the opposition Congress party told the legislature that Adani's close ties with Modi had led to "tremendous growth and expansion of his businesses". 

  • US Sanctions Firms in Singapore, Malaysia Over Iran Petrol Links

    (Bloomberg) -- The US sanctioned three firms in Singapore and Malaysia for their roles in allegedly facilitating the sale and shipment of millions of dollars worth of petroleum and petrochemicals on behalf of a company with known connections to Iran.Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudUS Makes Case That Chinese Balloon Was Part of Spying ProgramUS Takes Custody of Ve

  • When Will Tesla Stock Give Us a Dip to Buy? The Chart Holds Clues.

    Tesla stock has been roaring, doubling off the January low. Here are the support levels to watch now.

  • Mexico Stuns Markets With Half-Point Rate Hike on New Inflation Gain

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexico stunned markets Thursday by increasing interest rates by half a percentage point, in a move by the central bank to outpace the US Federal Reserve that no top economist predicted. The peso jumped on the surprise decision. Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudUS Makes Case That Chinese Balloon Was Part of Spying ProgramUS Takes Custody of Venezuela

  • Air Force Ships 170,000 Pounds of Supplies Along with Rescue Dogs and Search Teams to Turkey

    Two Air Force C-17 Globemaster left for Turkey carrying 161 urban search-and-rescue members, 12 rescue dogs and 170,000 pounds of equipment,.

  • 3 Reasons Tesla Stock Gained Again

    The electric-vehicle maker's annual meeting and investor event on March 1 will be big. Tesla stock is running up in advance of that encounter.

  • A new 20% tax makes it more expensive to move money out of India

    India’s steep new tax on funds remitted out of the country may be aimed at rich tax avoiders⁠—but it will also end up hurting less wealthy families with relatives overseas.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Shakeout Deepens; Tesla Raises Model Y Price In China

    The market rally got a needed shakeout, but here's what you should do. Tesla slightly raised the base Model Y price in China. Cloudflare leapt on earnings after hours

  • Etherstack plc's (ASX:ESK) Stock Is Going Strong: Is the Market Following Fundamentals?

    Most readers would already be aware that Etherstack's (ASX:ESK) stock increased significantly by 38% over the past...