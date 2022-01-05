Adani Wins Key Coal Tender as India Acts to Avoid Energy Crisis

Rajesh Kumar Singh
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Adani Enterprises Ltd. has won a contract to supply overseas coal to India’s top electricity generator as the nation aims to avoid a repeat of last year’s energy crisis, according to people familiar with the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Adani, India’s largest trader of imported thermal coal, will deliver 1 million tons to state-run NTPC Ltd., which in October issued its first tender for coal imports in more than two years, the people said, requesting anonymity as the details are still private.

Kolkata-based Damodar Valley Corp. Ltd., also state-owned, is examining a proposal from Adani for the supply of the same volume to its power plants, the people said.

Adani, NTPC and DVC didn’t respond to requests seeking comment.

Indian power producers are under pressure to bolster coal stockpiles after supply disruptions and rising demand left the country grappling with shortages in the second half of 2021, leading to outages in some provinces and curbs on energy-hungry industries.

The decision to purchase coal from overseas comes despite the government’s commitment to reduce reliance on fuel imports. Coal accounts for about 70% of India’s electricity generation, and consumption is forecast to rise in the next few years, even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes a huge push to add renewables.

Read more: At 14 Million Tons a Day, India and China Still Addicted to Coal

Adani last month began shipping the first export cargo from its controversial Carmichael coal mine in Australia. The shipment is headed to India, one of the people said, without giving details of buyers.

Benchmark seaborne coal prices hit a record in October though have since pared those gains, helping to boost the case for imports.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • AmEx Postpones Return to U.S. Offices as Omicron Variant Spreads

    (Bloomberg) -- American Express Co. postponed its return to U.S. offices amid a surge in Covid-19 cases linked to the highly contagious omicron variant.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightWHO Official Downplays Coronavirus Variant Found in FranceHow Safe Is Flying With the Omicron Variant Surging?Taiwan’s Tech Giants Are Being Hit by India Culture ShockThe New York-based credit-card giant will

  • Is Novavax Stock A Buy Or Sell As It Approaches A Potential U.S. Filing?

    Is Novavax stock a buy or a sell after filing additional data in the hopes of seeking a U.S. authorization? Is NVAX stock a buy or sell?

  • Newly unsealed $500,000 settlement between Virginia Giuffre and Jeffrey Epstein doesn't explicitly mention Prince Andrew

    Prince Andrew has argued that he is among the "other potential defendants" who are not specified in the settlement's release.

  • Epstein’s Secret Settlement With Rape Accuser Virginia Giuffre Finally Revealed

    PoliceJeffrey Epstein paid Virginia Roberts Giuffre $500,000 to settle her 2009 lawsuit, according to newly unsealed court documents.The settlement was unsealed as part of Giuffre’s civil suit against Prince Andrew, in which she is seeking unspecified damages, claiming that Andrew raped her three times when she was 17, and that she had been trafficked to him by Epstein and his accomplice, convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell.A source close to Giuffre exclusively told The Daily Beast that h

  • How Much Less You’ll Spend Throughout Retirement Depends on These 2 Factors

    How much will you spend in retirement? This is a vital question to ponder as you approach your golden years. After all, a successful retirement plan not only focuses on the accumulation of money and assets, but also the sustainable … Continue reading → The post How Much Less You’ll Spend Throughout Retirement Depends on These 2 Factors appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Company fired woman with autism over ‘unprofessional’ communication, NC lawsuit says

    The woman’s lawyer said she had asked for help understanding what was unprofessional in her messages before she was fired.

  • Legal experts see good news for Prince Andrew in Virginia Giuffre's newly unsealed deal with Jeffrey Epstein. But the royal isn't out of the woods yet.

    Virginia Giuffre's 2009 settlement with Jeffrey Epstein on sex-trafficking claims was unsealed Monday.

  • Should You Retire Now To Maximize Time in Retirement, or Keep Working To Save More?

    Nearly half of working Americans worry about running out of money in retirement (45%), while the rest (55%) say running out of time to do what they want in retirement is a bigger concern, a recent...

  • U.S. manufacturing catches breath; supply logjam starting to break up

    U.S. manufacturing activity slowed in December amid a cooling in demand for goods, but supply constraints are starting to ease and a measure of prices paid for inputs by factories fell by the most in a decade. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) survey on Tuesday also suggested some improvement in labor supply, with a gauge of factory employment rising to an eight-month high. The survey does not fully capture the impact of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, which is rapidly spreading across the United States and abroad.

  • How Much You Should Have in Your Retirement Fund at Ages 30, 40, 50 and 60

    "An employer match on your 401(k) is free money, but roughly a quarter of employees are leaving free money on the table by not taking advantage of their match," said Brian Walsh, a certified financial planner and financial planning manager at SoFi. While eliminating debt is important, you also need to prioritize saving for your future. Both Fidelity and Ally Bank recommend having three times your annual salary put away for retirement at age 40.

  • Nord Stream 2 go-ahead could come in mid-2022 - Uniper CEO

    The Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which is to transport Russian gas to Germany, could get approved in the middle of the year, the CEO of one of the project's financial backers told a newspaper. The pipeline, led by Russia's Gazprom, has been completed since September and is waiting for final certification by the German network agency, which has said that no decision would be taken in the first half of 2022. This has burdened diplomatic relations that are already strained by the risk of open conflict between Russia and Ukraine, fuelling speculation the pipeline could be used to exert political pressure on Moscow.

  • Insiders reveal what it's really like working at Amazon when it comes to hiring, firing, performance reviews, and more

    Amazon employs 1.3 million people, and it can be a tough place to work. Here's what it's like to work at the world's largest e-commerce company.

  • U.S. oil producers plan to boost output despite rising costs

    Data: Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas; Chart: Axios Visuals Companies in the heart of the U.S. oil patch plan to keep boosting production this year despite rising costs.Driving the news: The Dallas Fed's fourth-quarter 2021 survey of oil-and-gas execs finds that "costs rose sharply for a third straight quarter." However, most expect to keep boosting output as prices and demand have recovered from the pandemic.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscr

  • Permian Basin starts new year with more oil and gas deals, supply to meet demand in 2022

    Baker Hughes’ latest data released on Dec. 31, 2021 showed New Mexico added one rig in the last week for a total of 94.

  • After a year of shortages and shutdowns, here's what's ahead for the auto industry in 2022

    From shortages of crucial semiconductor chips to shutdowns at major assembly plants, as well as skyrocketing car prices and empty dealerships, 2021 was a year

  • Prince Andrew effort to toss sex assault suit hits roadblock

    A judge was mostly dismissive Tuesday of arguments by a lawyer for Prince Andrew who wants to win fast rejection of a lawsuit filed by a woman who says she was sexually trafficked to the royal by the millionaire Jeffrey Epstein when she was 17. U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan did not immediately rule at the end of a video conference, but he made clear that he was not leaning Andrew’s way as he rejected much of the reasoning offered by the prince's attorney, Andrew Brettler, who said the case “should absolutely be dismissed.” Kaplan repeatedly shot down Brettler's arguments or disputed them with other reasoning.

  • General Motors 90-year streak as top US car seller ends

    Japan's Toyota outsold GM, which had held the top spot for nearly a century.

  • Virginia Giuffre's 2009 Settlement With Jeffrey Epstein Made Public

    A 13-year-old settlement agreement between Virginia Giuffre and the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has been made public, and Prince Andrew’s lawyers say it shields him from her current civil lawsuit against him. The 2009 deal, in which Giuffre received $500,000, contains a liability release in which she agreed not to sue anyone connected to Epstein who could be described as a "potential defendant," BBC News reports. Prince Andrew’s lawyers argue that the damages agreement, filed in federal co

  • Investors Buy up Metaverse Real Estate in Virtual Land Boom

    Real-estate transactions in the metaverse are reaching record highs. We spoke with companies investing in digital real estate to understand the economic model, and why investors are spending millions on virtual property. Photo: Republic Realm

  • Oil and Gas Investor 2022 Outlook: The Great Price Hike

    Oilfield service companies are beginning to increase prices, but E&Ps are in no mood to spend.