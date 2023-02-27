Adani Stocks Fall as Firm Starts Tour to Win Back Investors

6
Chanyaporn Chanjaroen, Archana Narayanan and P R Sanjai
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Most Adani Group stocks fell as the embattled Indian conglomerate kicked off a charm offensive with fixed-income investors in Asia, its latest effort to stem the fallout from a short-seller’s attack.

Most Read from Bloomberg

All of the group’s 10 stocks dropped, led by a 10% plunge in flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd., taking its market value wipeout to about $154 billion since US-based Hindenburg Research made allegations of accounting fraud and stock manipulation in a report in January. Adani Group has repeatedly denied those claims.

The continued selling came as the conglomerate began a series of investor meetings at a hotel in Singapore Monday, with help from about a dozen global banks. The company backed by billionaire Gautam Adani will then meet investors at the Barclays Plc office in Hong Kong on Tuesday and Wednesday. Group chief financial officer Jugeshinder Singh and corporate finance head Anupam Misra will attend the meetings.

The roadshow marks a fresh effort by the ports-to-power conglomerate to restore investor confidence, after adopting a series of rescue moves from cutting expenses to early debt repayment in recent weeks. The steps have helped bring the conglomerate’s key dollar bonds back from distressed levels but failed to ease the stock meltdown.

At the meetings, Singh and his deputy Misra will lead presentations that feature a so-called three-pillar strategy as follows, according to people familiar with the matter who requested anonymity discussing private matters:

  • Liquidity planning for the next three years, including a roadmap for repaying or pre-paying maturities via already-underwritten commitments, cash reserves and internal accruals. The executives will also closely examine the financial health of several group firms whose credit rating outlook has recently been downgraded

  • Address Hindenburg’s allegations of undisclosed related-party transactions and convince investors that there has been no illegal transfer of money from operating companies to the founding family

  • Share steps taken to bolster corporate governance as the group has become more global in nature; this could include recent appointments of global law firms, accountants and crisis consultants

A representative of the Adani Group didn’t respond to Bloomberg News’ email seeking comment.

At least 200 financial institutions around the world — including the likes of BlackRock Inc., the world’s biggest asset manager — have had exposure to Adani Group’s $8 billion in dollar bonds, according to Bloomberg-compiled data.

The conglomerate has held calls with fixed-income investors on several occasions since Hindenburg’s report was published on Jan. 24. Executives labeled the publication “bogus” in a call with noteholders just a few days later, according to participants.

--With assistance from Ameya Karve, Suvashree Ghosh and Lianting Tu.

(Updates with detail on meetings.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Pakistani police arrest prominent Imran Khan supporter

    Pakistani police arrested Monday a retired army general and prominent supporter of former Prime Minister Imran Khan on charges of inciting the public and government employees against national institutions, officials said. The charge against retired Gen. Amjad Shoaib, which carries a seven-year sentence, came after he appeared on Pakistani BOL news channel on Saturday criticizing authorities for keeping Khan’s supporters jailed, especially in remote areas of the country. Last Wednesday in the former premier's hometown of Lahore and some other urban areas, Khan’s supporters protested, hopped into police vans and posed for cameras, taunting police to arrest them en masse and defying a ban on rallies.

  • Canada’s Largest Pension Cut Apple Stake, Bought Tesla, NIO, Li Auto

    The manager of Canada Pension Plan sold most of its Apple stock, and bought shares of Tesla, NIO, and Li Auto in the fourth quarter.

  • Memorable moments from the Women's T20 World Cup

    The Women's T20 World Cup ended on Sunday with Australia claiming a sixth title thanks to a 19-run victory over South Africa in the final.- WPL calling - The first few days of the World Cup were played under a cloud.

  • Indians are loving South Korean embassy staffers’ ‘Naatu Naatu’ dance

    ‘Now this is what the global influence and impact of the Indian cinema looks like,’ one person wrote on Twitter

  • South Korean embassy staff in India recreate 'Naatu Naatu' dance during G20 summit

    Embassy staff at the South Korean embassy in India have recreated the famous Naatu Naatu dance during a G20 summit in Bengaluru.RokEmbIndia, Twitter

  • American workers have bigger hands, and other lessons Panasonic learned in Tesla’s Gigafactory

    As electric-vehicle battery production shifts to America, Tesla partner Panasonic's experience offers insights into what's ahead.

  • Four held after model Abby Choi's dismembered body found

    Abby Choi's in-laws and ex-husband are in custody after her remains were found in a fridge in Hong Kong.

  • Manish Sisodia: Delhi deputy chief minister arrested over corruption allegations

    Delhi's deputy chief minister denies the allegations - his party says "dirty politics" is behind the move.

  • Returns At FW Thorpe (LON:TFW) Appear To Be Weighed Down

    What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term...

  • War in Ukraine Drives New Surge of U.S. Oil Exports to Europe

    A year of war in Ukraine has highlighted the return of oil as a source of U.S. financial influence and geopolitical power, with the West shunning most Russian energy.

  • Top Delhi minister arrested in India liquor probe

    India's federal investigating agency arrested a top local minister in the capital territory of New Delhi late on Sunday in connection with alleged irregularities in a liquor policy, the most high-profile arrest in the case so far. Manish Sisodia, the deputy chief minister in the Delhi government was arrested by India's federal crime agency, the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) late Sunday night and will be produced in a local court on Monday. Sisodia was arrested in an ongoing investigation in "a case related to alleged irregularities in framing & implementation of the excise policy", the CBI said in a release.

  • Temple Grandin encourages hands-on, visual learners at Career Pathways Summit

    Temple Grandin, a noted CSU professor with autism, told sudents identifed as having barriers to employment, that they can have successful careers.

  • Need to rethink retirement? These areas face the biggest climate-change risk.

    Moody's data reveals which U.S. cities are most at risk to sea rise, extreme heat and water stress. And researchers suggest which areas could prove resilient.

  • Oil Drops as Rate Jitters Drown Out Halt to Poland Pipe Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Covid-19 Pandemic Most Likely Came From Lab Leak: WSJUkraine Latest: Saudi Foreign Minister in Surprise Visit to KyivMusk Deflects Criticism of Dilbert Cartoonist’s Racist CommentsGoldman Turns to ‘Make-or-Break’ Unit as CEO Solomon Put to TestOil fell as concerns that the Federal Reserve will keep on raising US interest rates to combat inflation eclipsed the latest disruption to supplies in Eu

  • Teacher arrested by police in riot gear over wrongful sex abuse claim by student is awarded $5m

    Charges were dropped in 2019 against Kimbery Winters, a high school teacher accused of abuse by a past pupil

  • Contract killings come cheap in South Africa

    Getting rid of an insufferable husband comes relatively cheap in South Africa, while political hits are more expensive. Politically motivated and organised crime related hits cost more.  

  • China considers sending artillery and ammunition to Russia, U.S. officials say

    New intelligence suggests China is considering sending artillery and ammunition to Russia, according to three U.S. officials familiar with the matter.

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: 3 Top-Rated Stocks That Tick All the Right Boxes

    This year started off gangbusters, with strong across-the-board gains for stocks in January – and it’s been followed in February by moderate losses, as stocks first leveled off and now are trending down. The market shifts have investors worried that last year’s volatility is still with us, making for an unpredictable market environment. And it has those same investors looking for a way to cut through the data ‘noise’ and find the right stocks for an unsettled time. TipRanks’ Smart Score is just

  • India Federal Police Arrest Leader From Key Opposition Party

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s top investigating agency arrested a senior minister from the party that governs the capital Delhi, which may dent the group’s aspirations of challenging Prime Minister Narendra Modi in next year’s national elections.Most Read from BloombergNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Covid-19 Pandemic Most Likely Came From Lab Leak: WSJUkraine Latest: Saudi Foreign Minister in Surprise Visit to KyivMusk Deflects Criticism of Dilbert Cartoonist’s Racist C

  • 5 die in SW China mine as hope fades for 47 trapped in north

    At least five workers were killed in a roof collapse at a mine in southwestern China, as hope appeared to be fading for 47 miners trapped under tons of rubble after a mining disaster last week in northern China. Deadly mine disasters occur regularly in China, although authorities have reduced their toll greatly by emphasizing safety and closing smaller operations that lacked necessary equipment. Meanwhile, rescue efforts were continuing at the open-pit mine in the Inner Mongolian region’s Alxa League.