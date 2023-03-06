Adaptimmune Agrees To Merge With Another Cell Therapy Focused Company

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ADAP) is merging with TCR² Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TCRR) in an all-stock deal to create a cell therapy company focused on treating solid tumors.

The lead clinical franchises for the combined company utilize engineered T-cell therapies targeting MAGE-A4 and mesothelin.

These targets are expressed on a broad range of solid tumors.

The combined company also has a preclinical pipeline of additional target opportunities, with development initially focused on PRAME and CD70.

With a cash runway extended into early 2026, the new company will keep the Adaptimmune name and be run by the same team led by Adaptimmune CEO Adrian Rawcliffe.

Shareholders of Adaptimmune will emerge as the majority owner of the new company, owning around 75% of the shares.

The transaction is currently expected to close in Q2 2023.

As of December 31, 2022, Adaptimmune had cash and cash equivalents of $108.0 million.

The company reported Q4 sales of $11.03 million, beating the consensus of $4.12 million.

Q4 EPS came in at $(0.18) better than the analyst estimate of $(0.25).

Price Action: ADAP shares are down 20.70% at $1.40, and TCRR shares are up 33.80% at $1.62 on the last check Monday.

