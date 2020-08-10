    Advertisement

    Adaptive Biotechnologies: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

    SEATTLE (AP) _ Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. (ADPT) on Monday reported a loss of $33.5 million in its second quarter.

    On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents.

    The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 30 cents per share.

    The life-sciences research company posted revenue of $21 million in the period.

    Adaptive Biotechnologies shares have increased 26% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $37.60, a decrease of slightly more than 5% in the last 12 months.

    This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ADPT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ADPT

