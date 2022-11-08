Adarus Black found guilty of killing Na'Kia Crawford in drive-by shooting

More background:Here's what to know about Adarus Black's trial in drive-by shooting death of Na'Kia Crawford

Adarus Black has been found guilty of murder in the drive-by shooting death of Na’Kia Crawford, 18, who was shot multiple times while running errands with her grandmother in June 2020.

The Akron shooting gained national attention, with initial reports indicating the slaying may have been racially motivated, but police later saying it was a case of mistaken identity.

Nearly two years later, Adarus Black, the teen accused of being the shooter, was arrested in Georgia by a fugitive task force.

Black, who was 17 at the time of the shooting and is now 19, is now on trial for Crawford’s slaying in Summit County Common Pleas court.

Jury selection was done Friday, with opening statements and testimony starting Wednesday. The trial is expected to last into next week.

Black is charged with murder, a felony with a gun specification that carries with it additional prison time. He is being held on a $100,000 bond.

As Black's trial begins, here are key points about the case, as well as highlights from the trial.

Grandmother recalls drive-by shooting

Lynn Williams, Crawford's grandmother who was the first witness in the trial, shared her recollections about the drive-by shooting that claimed her granddaughter's life.

Williams said she and Crawford were chatting at a red light when she heard a noise, then looked over and realized Crawford had a mark on her neck. She said Crawford told her she'd been shot, which were her final words.

Williams said she didn't see who shot Crawford or what type of vehicle the shooter was driving.

Openings: Attorneys dispute merits of evidence

Assistant Prosecutor Brian Stano said in his opening statement that Jaion Bivins and Black were the two people in the car used in the shooting. He said jurors won't be able to hear from Bivins because he is dead.

Stano said which of the two did the shooting doesn't matter. He said both are "guilty of murder."

John Alexander, one of Blacks' attorneys, though, emphasized the evidence prosecutors lack to tie his client to the slaying, including his image on surveillance video, DNA or fingerprints.

"He didn't do it," Alexander said.

Two men testify about seeing Black, Bivins at party on day of shooting

Two men testified Thursday about seeing Black and Bivins at a party on the day of Crawford’s shooting.

Brian Dickerson said the party at a house on Merton Street in Akron was to celebrate the birthday of Martel Spragling, a friend of his. He said Bivins came to the party in his black Camaro.

Dickerson said Bivins was with someone else, but he didn’t know who. He said he later found out it was Black.

Dickerson, though, said he didn’t see Bivins and Black get in or out of the car together.

Spragling, who had an attorney in court with him, said he sold the Camaro to Bivins for $5,000 and Bivins was going to take over the payments. When Spragling owned the car, he said he put a memorial on the hood in honor of his cousin who was shot and killed.

When Spragling saw the car on the news as being sought in connection with Crawford’s shooting, he said he told Bivins he needed to turn himself in with an attorney, which Bivins then did.

Spragling said he saw Black and Bivins at his party but didn’t see if they came or left together.

Assistant Prosecutor Brian LoPrinzi, though, asked Spragling about a statement he made to Whiddon shortly after Crawford’s shooting in which he said Bivins and Black left and returned to the party together. Crawford’s shooting happened during this time period.

Spragling said he said this because he was trying to end the interrogation and go home.

Alexander, one of Black’s attorneys, pressed Spragling about whether he saw if Black left or came back to the party with Bivins.

Spragling said he did not.

Closings: Attorneys debate merits of circumstantial evidence

Black's trial concluded Monday afternoon with closing arguments from the attorneys.

Prosecutors emphasized evidence presented in the case they say showed Black was in the car involved in the drive-by shooting, including from CyberCheck, a new technology tool, that found Black's cyber profile was at Howard and North streets at the time of the shooting.

Alexander, though, highlighted the evidence that wasn't found, including any DNA or eyewitnesses, that could tie Black to the shooting or place him in the car.

Jurors will resume their deliberations Tuesday morning.

Na'Kia Crawford’s shooting draws national attention

Na'Kia Crawford

Crawford’s shooting drew national attention when it initially appeared to be motivated by race.

Crawford was shot June 14, 2020, while she was stopped at a traffic signal at Howard and North streets. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Witnesses reported that the shooter was white, with concerns then raised that Crawford, who was Black, may have been targeted because of her race.

Ben Crump, a nationally known civil rights attorney, agreed to assist Crawford’s family. He has represented families in numerous high-profile cases, including the family of George Floyd, the Minneapolis man who was killed when an officer kneeled on his neck and whose death sparked protests in Akron and across the country.

Akron police and the FBI, however, dispelled the racial component when they said the main suspect in the shooting was Black, who is African American. Investigators said Black mistakenly shot Crawford because he thought the car she was driving belonged to a rival.

Crump withdrew from representing the Crawford family.

Adarus Black wasn’t the only one charged in Na'Kia Crawford’s shooting

Black was one of three people who were originally charged in Crawford’s shooting.

Bivins, 20, of Akron, was charged with obstruction of justice and tampering with evidence. Janisha George, 25, of Tallmadge, was charged with obstruction.

Prosecutors dropped the charges against Bivins and George in March 2021 without prejudice, which means they can refile the charges.

That won’t happen with at least Bivins, though, because he was killed in Kentucky.

George is listed as a potential witness for the prosecution in Black’s trial. Prosecutors declined to say whether charges may still be filed against her.

Adarus Black is arrested in February in another state

After Crawford’s shooting, a national manhunt began to find Black.

Police tracked down leads around Ohio and into Michigan, Kentucky, West Virginia and Tennessee.

Adarus Black was arrested Feb. 8, 2022, in Georgia.

Black eluded police, though, until February when the Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force got a report that he was living in Atlanta, Georgia, under a fake name. The task force, along with local law enforcement, arrested him and he was returned to Summit County.

Black, because of his age and the severity of the charge, was automatically bound over from Summit County Juvenile Court to common pleas court to be tried as an adult.

Adarus Black isn’t waiving his speedy trial rights

If it seems like Black’s trial is happening quickly, that’s because it is.

Black and his attorneys have refused to waive his speedy trial rights, which is requiring that his trial happen much faster than normal for a murder trial.

People charged with felonies in Ohio who are in custody must be tried within 90 days, but attorneys often waive this right to have longer to prepare for the trial and to have the chance to address issues like competency and suppression questions.

Alexander, who is representing Black with Ed Smith, declined to discuss why they aren’t waiving his speedy trial rights.

Murder trials in Summit County often take at least a year to go to trial and with the pandemic, some of have been delayed for up to two years.

Judge weighing evidentiary issues in Adarus Black's case

Judge Kelly McLaughlin is considering two issues that have been raised by the attorneys.

Prosecutors are seeking permission to use evidence that Black was tied to a drive-by shooting that happened five days before Crawford’s slaying.

In that earlier shooting, police found an abandoned car at Morgan and Inman streets on June 9, 2020. The car had multiple bullet holes but there were no victims or reports of injuries.

Shell casings from this shooting were found to have been fired from the same weapon used in Crawford’s shooting, according to court documents.

Prosecutors said they would like to use evidence of the earlier shooting to help establish Black’s identity and motive in Crawford’s slaying.

Alexander, though, said during a pretrial hearing Friday that this evidence shouldn’t be allowed in Black’s trial because his client can’t be directly tied to the earlier shooting. He said this would be prejudicial to Black.

“We believe it has no purpose in this case,” he said.

Alexander requested that prosecutors be prohibited from using any statements during the trial made by Bivins because he can’t be cross-examined.

Stano said prosecutors don’t plan to introduce any statements made by Bivins during the trial, except to discuss leads that came from information he provided to police, such as the location of the car used in Crawford’s shooting.

“That’s as close to the content as we will get,” he said.

McLaughlin said she will take both evidentiary issues under advisement.

Na'Kia Crawford’s slaying resonates in Akron community

Crawford’s shooting struck a chord in the Akron area, especially because it happened at a time of heightened concern about both gun violence and racial issues.

Protesters gathered June 15, 2020, on North Howard Street in Akron after the death of Na'Kia Crawford.

Vigils and protests were held and a large “Black Lives Matter” mural was done nearby by volunteers. A $50,000 reward was offered for information in the case.

Many referred to the shooting as senseless, especially because Crawford appeared to not be the intended target.

“Na’Kia Crawford was in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Deputy Chief Jesse Lesser said in a news conference in June 2020.

Crawford was a recent North High School graduate and planned to attend Central State University to study computer science. Her family said she was a kind, loving person. They said she stayed out of trouble and made no enemies, making her death even harder to believe.

Her family members were pleased by Black’s arrest after such a long delay and are now hoping for justice. Family members will watch the trial in the courtroom and via video in another area of the courthouse. They’d like to see Black locked up for the rest of his life.

“To me, he’s an animal,” Saria Crawford, Na’Kia’s grandmother, recently told the Beacon Journal. “They put animals in cages.”

Stephanie Warsmith can be reached at swarsmith@thebeaconjournal.com, 330-996-3705 and on Twitter: @swarsmithabj.

