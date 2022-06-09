ADB approves up to $4.3 billion loan for Philppine railway project

Commuters ride a makeshift trolley in a railway in Metro Manila
·1 min read

MANILA (Reuters) - The Asian Development Bank (ADB) said on Thursday it has approved a loan of up to $4.3 billion for a railway project in the Philippines, a much-needed boost for its ageing rail infrastructure.

From more than 1,100 kilometers (683.5 miles) prior to World War II, the Philippines had only 77 km of operational railway as of 2016, well behind other urban centres across Asia, government data shows.

The 55-kilometre South Commuter Railway project is ADB's largest infrastructure financing in the Asia and Pacific region to date, the bank's vice president Ahmed Saeed said in a statement.

The project will halve travel time between Manila and Calamba city in Laguna province, from the current 2.5 hours. The Japan International Cooperation Agency is funding the rolling stock and railway systems.

All ADB-financed infrastructure like civil works for the railway viaduct, 18 stations, bridges, tunnels, and depot buildings will be designed to be disaster-resilient and able to withstand typhoons and earthquakes, according to the statement .

In 2019, the Manila-based lender committed to fund a $2.5 billion railway line north of the capital that is currently under construction.

Two railway projects were completed under President Rodrigo Duterte while six are underway and six more have yet to start construction. Upon completion, the Philippines will have 1,209km of railways.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Global Food Import Bill Set for Record, Taking Toll on Poorest

    (Bloomberg) -- The global food import bill is set to reach a fresh record in 2022, but surging prices mean buyers will barely be getting any more for the money. Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet That Now Faces ReckoningAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForMusk’s Twitter Bid Includes Financier Linked to Russian TycoonTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersFood imports are ex

  • Greece plans to reduce state energy consumption by 30% by 2030

    Greece on Thursday urged state entities to reduce use of air conditioning, install window shields and shut computers after working hours, to help cut electricity consumption and set an example for the rest of the country. The country now plans to slash state energy consumption by 10% in the short term and by at least 30% by 2030 to save costs, government officials said during a joint press conference. "We all understand the importance of these simple energy-saving actions," said Alexandra Sdoukou, secretary general at the energy ministry.

  • China's May new yuan loans seen rebounding on central bank support -Reuters poll

    China's new yuan loans likely rebounded sharply in May after a drop in April, a Reuters poll showed, as the central bank ratchets up policy support for the slowing economy. Chinese banks are estimated to have issued 1.3 trillion yuan ($194.71 billion) in net new yuan loans last month, doubling the 645.4 billion yuan in April, according to the median estimate in the survey of 27 economists. But the expected new loans would be lower than the 1.5 trillion yuan issued in the same month a year earlier.

  • As top U.S. retailers drown in goods, rotation to services picks up inflation slack

    Major retailers like Target Corp and Walmart Inc may be cutting prices to clear overstocked warehouses, but for hotel operators the revenue is pouring in with daily room rates and occupancy that have broken above pre-pandemic levels. In the battle against inflation, now front of mind for the Federal Reserve and the Biden administration, the expected rotation of spending from a COVID-lockdown splurge on goods to in-person services was supposed to also take the edge off of prices. Services, after all, are more immune to the supply-chain bottlenecks that kept goods off of shelves and fueled price rises through scarcity.

  • Top U.S. official meets Philippines' Marcos to boost "longstanding alliance"

    Philippine President-elect Ferdinand Marcos met with a top U.S. official in Manila on Thursday, underscoring efforts to preserve an alliance strained by incumbent leader Rodrigo Duterte's animosity toward Washington and his embrace of Beijing. The Philippines is a fulcrum of the geopolitical rivalry between the United States and China. Analysts also see Marcos as more favourable to Beijing than Washington, but last month he said he would defend sovereign territory and stand up to Chinese encroachment, in his strongest comments yet on foreign policy.

  • Crypto meltdown is wake-up call for many, including Congress

    Novice investors took to online forums to share tales of decimated fortunes and even suicidal despair. When the stablecoin TerraUSD imploded last month, an estimated $40 billion in investor funds was erased — and so far there has been little or no accountability. Stablecoins are supposed to be less vulnerable to big swings — thus the name — but Terra suffered a spectacular collapse in a matter of days.

  • U.S. to propose standards for government funded EV charging projects

    The U.S. Transportation Department (USDOT) is on Thursday proposing minimum standards and requirements for electric vehicle (EV) charging projects funded under a $5 billion government program. "Everyone should be able to count on fast charging, fair pricing and easy-to-use payment," Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said. Deploying a nationwide network of fast, reliable EV charging stations is critical to the Biden administration's efforts to prod more Americans to switch to electric vehicles even as efforts to win substantial additional funding for EVs in Congress have stalled.

  • The U.S. Treasury Officially Labels China a Currency Manipulator

    The U.S. Treasury Department officially labels China a currency manipulator after the Peoples Bank of China devalues the yuan in response to new tariffs from the U.S.

  • Vandals leave bloody trail, red graffiti at pregnancy clinic, North Carolina cops say

    “It was a direct attack on our ministry,” Kristi Brown, executive director of the clinic, told McClatchy News.

  • Oil Fluctuates as New Shanghai Curbs Counter Strong Fuels Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil erased an earlier gain as renewed lockdown in parts of Shanghai was weighed against a robust market for refined fuels around the world.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet That Now Faces ReckoningAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForMusk’s Twitter Bid Includes Financier Linked to Russian TycoonTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersWest Texas Intermediate fu

  • Volunteers who defend Mykolaiv share their stories of the battlefield

    A group of volunteers that includes military veterans, local farmers, and even U.S. citizens, is defending Ukraine’s south from the Russian military, operating close to the occupied city of Kherson. This city is in the center of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine’s Black Sea coast.

  • ‘Worst Over’ Call for China Tech Booms on Ant IPO Revival News

    (Bloomberg) -- A growing chorus of traders are saying that the bottom for China’s technology stocks may finally be here, bolstered by a report Thursday that China may allow Ant Group Co. to revive its initial public offering.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet That Now Faces ReckoningAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForMusk’s Twitter Bid Includes Financier Linked to Russian TycoonTarget's

  • Janet Yellen wants a new way for people to file their taxes for free after very few Americans used the current program

    Just 1 in 25 Americans were able to file their taxes for free last year. The Treasury Secretary wants to change that.

  • Southwest Airlines announces 3-day sale to make travel 'more affordable and easier'

    Southwest Airlines announced a 3-day fare sale Tuesday with 40% off base fares for flights in the late summer and fall into early November.

  • Ukraine to buy Polish howitzers as long war looms with Russia

    The arms are meant to strengthen Ukraine’s artillery forces by giving them the capability to strike targets at a distance of up to 40 km (25 miles), according to data from the manufacturer.

  • NATO chief Stoltenberg has shingles, cancels Berlin visit

    NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg called off a series of in-person meetings in Germany and Romania because he has contracted shingles after having a coronavirus infection last month, his office said Thursday. The 63-year old former Norwegian prime minister had been due to attend meetings in Berlin on Thursday with Germany’s chancellor and with the country’s defense minister.

  • Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Urges Unity in Renewed Push for Arms

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged global leaders to revive the unity they showed during the pandemic and coordinate efforts to deter Vladimir Putin. Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet That Now Faces ReckoningAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForMusk’s Twitter Bid Includes Financier Linked to Russian TycoonTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All Retailers“Wea

  • Keanu Reeves and Girlfriend Alexandra Grant Hold Hands During Rare Red Carpet Appearance Together

    Keanu Reeves and artist Alexandra Grant first went public with their relationship in November 2019, when they made their red carpet debut together

  • China Weighs Reviving Jack Ma’s Ant IPO as Crackdown Eases

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese financial regulators have started early stage discussions on a potential revival of Ant Group Co.’s initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter, one of the clearest signs yet that authorities are dialing back a crackdown on the tech industry that began with the scuttling of the world’s biggest listing almost two years ago.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet

  • Russia puts journalist on 'wanted' list after he exposed Putin's purges of spy agency blamed for failings in Ukraine

    Andrei Soldatov highlighted chaos in Russia's FSB, where senior officials were suspended in retribution for poor intelligence ahead of the invasion.