ADB cuts Asia growth forecast on slow Covid vaccine rollout

Workers build a bridge in Ghaziabad, India. The Asian Development Bank has cut its growth forecast for developing Asia (AFP/Prakash SINGH)
·2 min read

The Asian Development Bank warned of "lasting scars" from the coronavirus pandemic as it cut its 2021 growth forecast for developing Asia on slow vaccination rates, surging infections and crippling lockdowns.

A shortage of doses, which has hampered efforts to inoculate the vast region stretching from the Cook Islands in the Pacific to Kazakhstan in Central Asia, could worsen as evidence of waning vaccine protection increases demand for booster shots, the lender said Wednesday.

The Philippines-based ADB forecast growth of 7.1 percent -- compared with its previous prediction in April of 7.3 percent and a slight contraction in 2020 -- but said the recovery "remains fragile".

Vaccination rates have been uneven across the region, where less than a third of the population was fully protected against Covid-19 at the end of August, the lender said in an update of its flagship Asian Development Outlook.

That compared with more than 50 percent coverage in the United States and nearly 60 percent in the European Union.

The ADB warned that delayed vaccine rollouts and the emergence of new variants were among the biggest risks to the outlook -- and could have long-term damaging consequences.

"Income losses caused by the pandemic in particular threaten to leave lasting scars and have a multidimensional effect on regional economies," the ADB said.

Progress on reducing poverty in developing Asia had been set back "at least two years", and prolonged school closures would lead to higher-than-expected learning and earning losses.

While the regional economy was expected to expand this year and next, the recovery had "diverged" in the first half of 2021 as the hyper-contagious Delta variant ripped through some countries.

In two-thirds of the developing Asian economies, the share of the population that has been fully vaccinated was 30 percent or lower, the ADB said.

"Growth tended to be stronger in economies that had progressed the most in controlling the pandemic," it said.

East Asia, where vaccination rates were among the highest in the region and governments were quick to contain outbreaks, was set to grow 7.6 percent this year, compared with an earlier forecast of 7.4 percent.

Forecasts were lowered for Southeast Asia and the Pacific, where nations have struggled to obtain enough doses to inoculate their populations as they battle fresh waves of infections.

Southeast Asia, including virus-ravaged Indonesia and the Philippines, was expected to grow 3.1 percent this year, compared with a previous forecast of 4.4 percent.

The ADB expects the Pacific to contract 0.6 percent, after forecasting in April 1.4 percent growth.

amj/axn/jfx

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Top global companies call for zero emissions shipping by 2050

    More than 150 leading companies and organisations including oil majors and port authorities on Wednesday called for the global shipping industry to be fully decarbonised by 2050, urging governments to step up action warning time was limited. With about 90% of world trade transported by sea, global shipping accounts for nearly 3% of the world's CO2 emissions and the sector is under growing pressure to get cleaner. UN shipping agency the International Maritime Organization (IMO), has said it aims to reduce overall greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from ships by 50% from 2008 levels by 2050, but industry groups are calling for accelarated action from governments.

  • Christine Lagarde slams crypto

    European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde has branded cryptocurrency as “suspicious”. The French politician and lawyer says she regards digital assets as “highly speculative”, and pushed for widespread regulation.

  • Two votes and coalition talks: How the German election works

    German voters elect a new parliament on Sept. 26, a vote that will determine who succeeds Chancellor Angela Merkel after her 16 years in power. That vote is critical because it determines the percentage of seats each party wins.

  • Lawmakers question German poll front-runner over searches

    Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, the frontrunner in Germany's election, canceled campaign events Monday to answer questions from lawmakers on Monday over an investigation of a unit of the country's customs service that resulted in a recent police search at his ministry. Scholz and his Social Democrats have raised questions over the necessity and motivation of the Sept. 9 searches at his ministry and the justice ministry, which also is run by his center-left party. Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel's center-right Union bloc, which polls show trailing by a few points before Sunday's election, has seized on the searches and on Scholz's reaction to assail the candidate.

  • New Study Dubs California No. 1 Most ‘Crypto-Ready’ State

    The U.S. is the most prepared country for the widespread use of cryptocurrency thanks to its high number of crypto ATMs and legislation ruling, and California is the most crypto-ready state, according...

  • Merkel seeks to boost Laschet in close German election race

    Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel sought to boost struggling would-be successor Armin Laschet on Tuesday in the tight race to become Germany's next leader, telling a rally in her longtime electoral district that he will look out for jobs and security. Merkel touted her government's record in bringing down unemployment and Germany's debt, decrying plans by Laschet's rivals to raise taxes. “There is a lot at stake on Sunday,” she told the crowd on a wet evening in Stralsund, in Germany's northeastern corner.

  • Struggling Laschet attacks rival on economy as German vote looms

    Germany's conservative candidate for chancellor scrambled to boost his flagging campaign on Monday, warning voters that a left-wing coalition led by his Social Democrat rival would bring on a "severe economic crisis" after Sunday's national election. Armin Laschet ratcheted up his rhetoric after Olaf Scholz of the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) won a third televised election debate https://reut.rs/3zsEEA2 on Sunday, cementing his position as frontrunner to succeed conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel. Acknowledging that "we are in a race to catch up", Laschet seized on Scholz's statement on Sunday that his preference is for a coalition with the Greens, and the conservative warned voters against a Scholz-led so-called Red-Red-Green https://reut.rs/3DIzZNV ruling alliance with the hard-left Linke.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – September 21st, 2021

    Following Monday’s broad-based crypto sell-off, Bitcoin would need to return to $45,000 levels to calm the markets.

  • In German leadership race, 'Boring Olaf' bets on craving for stability

    Throughout his campaign to become Germany's chancellor, Social Democrat Olaf Scholz has told voters his experience and steadfastness make him Angela Merkel's natural successor. Often labelled "boring", the 63-year-old finance minister has cast himself as a man of action who can be trusted to get things done. The vice chancellor and former Hamburg mayor is the frontrunner in Sunday's national election, with opinion polls https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/german-social-democrats-lead-narrows-days-before-election-2021-09-21 putting the Social Democrats ahead of the conservatives even though their rivals have narrowed the gap.

  • Russian hackers target Iowa farm co-op

    Russian hackers launched a ransomware attack on an Iowa farming co-op and demanded $5.9 million to unlock the company's computer networks, per the Washington Post. Why it matters: NEW Cooperative, a member-owned alliance of soy and corn farmers consisting of over 8,000 members, was forced to go offline on Tuesday due to the cyberattack. The system is used to track food supply chains and feeding schedules for millions of chickens, hogs and cattle. Stay on top of the latest market trends and econo

  • Two-alarm fire breaks out on roof of Superdome in New Orleans

    The Superdome roof was on fire Tuesday in New Orleans

  • In climate pledge, Xi says China will not build new coal-fired power projects abroad

    Chinese leader Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that China would not build new coal-fired power projects abroad, using his address at the United Nations General Assembly to add to pledges to deal with climate change. Xi provided no details, but depending on how the policy is implemented, the move could significantly limit the financing of coal plants in the developing world. China has been under heavy diplomatic pressure to put an end to its coal financing overseas because it could make it easier for the world to stay on course to meet the goals of the Paris climate agreement to reduce carbon emissions.

  • Debt Default Could Cost US Households $15 Trillion: Analysis

    With Republicans vowing to reject any bipartisan effort to raise or suspend the debt ceiling, and Democrats sticking to their plan to address the limit through a bill that requires support from both parties, the threat of default on U.S. payment obligations now looms over the economy – a scenario that could cause an immediate and deeply painful recession, according to a new report from Moody’s Analytics. In their analysis, Moody’s chief economist Mark Zandi and co-author Bernard Yaros found that

  • Colts’ unofficial depth chart vs. Titans in Week 3

    Here is the unofficial depth chart for the Colts in Week 3.

  • How Will Methane Regulations Impact America’s Oil And Gas Industry?

    The United States and European Union are calling on a new regulatory initiative to tackle methane emissions, and it could impact oil and gas producers in a big way

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – September 21st, 2021

    Following Monday’s sell-off, it’s been a bearish start to the day. Failure to move through the day’s pivot levels would leave support levels in play.

  • After threat from NC officials, here’s what will change in Union County schools

    Although not discussed during a public board meeting Monday, the school board says students leaving quarantine early will have to wear a mask.

  • Xi tells UN China will stop funding coal projects overseas

    China will stop funding coal projects overseas, President Xi Jinping said Tuesday, ending a major source of support for a dirty energy contributing to climate change.

  • Chainlink adoption rates continue to prove its value

    Decentralised Oracle provider Chainlink has now collaborated with more than 800 projects in the cryptocurrency industry. The projects comprise the full breadth of the industry, with the majority of integrations being DeFi projects across multiple cross-chain Layer-1 and Layer-2 platforms.

  • The Latest: Pakistan says no rush to recognize Taliban gov't

    Pakistan’s foreign minister says Afghanistan’s new Taliban rulers should understand that if they want recognition and assistance in rebuilding the war-battered country “they have to be more sensitive and more receptive to international opinion and norms.” Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Monday evening that countries are watching to see how things evolve in Afghanistan before considering recognition. The Pakistani minister says his country’s objective is peace and stability in Afghanistan and to achieve that “we would suggest to Afghans that they should have an inclusive government.”