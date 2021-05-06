ADB head urges fiscal resilience with eye on U.S. monetary normalisation

Asian Development Bank President-elect Masatsugu Asakawa speaks during an interview with Reuters in Tokyo
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tetsushi Kajimoto and Takaya Yamaguchi
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Tetsushi Kajimoto and Takaya Yamaguchi

TOKYO (Reuters) - Emerging Asian countries must raise tax revenue and mobilise domestic financial resources as they brace for U.S. interest rate hikes that could cause another financial crisis, Asian Development Bank President Masatsugu Asakawa told Reuters.

Rises in U.S. long-term rates and some speculation that the Federal Reserve may shift to normalise monetary policy stoke worry about developing countries saddled with dollar-denominated debt, who could face capital outflow and currency devaluation.

To help fix the issue, Asakawa said the regional lender launched on Monday an Asia Pacific tax hub to maximise regional and international resources to boost domestic resource mobilisation and international tax cooperation in ADB's member countries.

"Sooner or later the United States will normalise monetary policy, so we must brace for regional capital markets to come under large pressure when that happens," Asakawa said in an interview conducted on Wednesday, adding that rising debt in ADB's emerging members due to the COVID-19 pandemic was a source of concern.

"One way to deal with that is to strengthen regional financial cooperation such as Chiang Mai Initiative, and the other is to make efforts to boost tax revenue in each country to enhance fiscal resilience. In the medium to long term, they will also need to mobilise domestic (financial) resources," he said on the sidelines of ADB's annual meeting.

History shows when the United States raised interest rates in the process of monetary policy normalisation, that led to Latin America's debt crisis in the late 1980s and the "tequila crisis" involving the Mexican peso in the 1990s, Asakawa added.

Turning to Myanmar, to which ADB provided loans and aid totalling $2.4 billion from 2013 through 2019, Asakawa voiced a deep concern over a surge in violence with security forces killing hundreds of civilians amid protests against military rule.

"I'm deeply concerned about the situation in Myanmar given that there could be serious impacts on sustainable socioeconomic development in the country," Asakawa said.

ADB has had a temporary hold on sovereign project disbursements to Myanmar since February.

"We will take a wait-and-see stance for the time being and consider how to respond according to circumstances, while continuing to talk with shareholders and international organisations," he said.

Asakawa, formerly Japan's top currency diplomat, became the ADB president in January 2020 to serve the remaining term of his predecessor to late November. If re-appointed, he would serve a five-year term thereafter.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Recommended Stories

  • Driver shortage, looming regulation cloud Uber, Lyft recovery

    As U.S. customers gradually hail more rides after a year of pandemic restrictions, Uber Technologies Inc's and Lyft Inc's recovery story is clouded by driver shortages and regulatory threats to have workers reclassified as employees. U.S. President Joe Biden campaigned on the promise of delivering benefits to gig workers and U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh last week intensified the debate, telling Reuters in an interview that "a lot of gig workers should be classified as employees." Shares in Uber and Lyft dropped as much as 8% and 12% respectively following Walsh's comments, with the companies' business dependent on low-cost flexible labor.

  • U.S. solar jobs fell 7% in 2020 on pandemic, efficiency gains

    The decline extends a volatile period for solar sector jobs, which have yet to return to a peak reached in 2016 before the U.S. imposed tariffs on foreign-made panels that increased prices. Still, the solar sector is among the fastest-growing segements of the U.S. energy industry, driven by demand from governments and businesses seeking to source cheap, emissions-free power to satisfy customer, taxpayer and investor demands to address climate change. There were 231,474 workers in the solar industry in 2020, according to the annual report from the Solar Energy Industries Association trade group, down from 248,034 in 2019.

  • Results tally up billions in profit from Texas freeze for gas and power sellers

    Natural gas suppliers, pipeline companies and banks that trade commodities have emerged as the biggest market winners from February's U.S. winter blast that roiled gas and power markets, according to more than two dozen interviews and quarterly earnings reports. The deep freeze caught Texas's utilities off-guard, killed more than 100 people and left 4.5 million without power. Demand for heat pushed wholesale power costs to 400 times the usual amount and propelled natural gas prices to record highs, forcing utilities and consumers to pay exorbitant bills.

  • Stuart MacGill: Ex-Australian cricketer kidnapped and released in Sydney

    Former Test bowler Stuart MacGill was abducted and released in an alleged gang kidnapping last month.

  • Copper Holds Near $10,000 as China’s Return Puts Focus on Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Copper hovered around $10,000 a metric ton as the return of Chinese investors from a three-day break put the spotlight on the strength of demand in the world’s top consumer.The metal climbed to the highest in a decade this week, fueling bets it will rally further to take out the record of $10,190 set in February 2011, as the reopening of major industrial economies sparks a surge across commodities markets from iron ore to lumber.While there’s a growing list of lofty price targets -- Trafigura Group said in March it expects copper to top $15,000 in the coming decade on the push toward decarbonization -- the rally is boosting concerns about short-term Chinese demand. Some manufacturers and end-users have been slowing production or pushing back delivery times after costs surged, while weaker-than-expected domestic consumption has opened the arbitrage window for exports.Read more: Copper’s Surge Toward a Record High Is Hitting Chinese Industry“Copper prices will remain strong as a continued rebound in global PMIs bolstered investors’ bullish sentiment,” Citic Futures Co. said in a note on Thursday. While Chinese demand doesn’t support overheated prices, the broker recommended investors holding onto their positions for the time being.On the supply side, Peru reported a 19% jump in March copper output, potentially offering some relief to tight global supplies.Copper rose as much as 0.8% to $10,028.50 a ton on London Metal Exchange before trading at $9,990.50 as of 11:09 a.m. in Shanghai. In other markets, nickel fell 1.7% and aluminum rose 0.5%.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Buy a house during COVID? The housing market is a tale of two Americas and first-time buyers are struggling

    In the current housing market, the ability to purchase homes seems proportional to the price range – the higher the range, the greater the sales.

  • Lumber Futures Extend Record Rally to Top $1,500 for First Time

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. lumber futures extended their steep rally to fresh record highs, shooting above $1,500 as sawmills try to keep up with surging demand.The extended rally comes as voracious home construction demand sends builders scrambling to secure the wood they need, while lumber producers struggle to bulk up their inventories and labor shortages from truckers to construction workers exacerbate the situation.Prices have quadrupled in the past year, vaulting higher on an unexpected surge in home building and renovations that caught sawmills off guard amid the pandemic. Weyerhaeuser Co. reported a record quarterly profit last week, having sold out of some products for the next five to six weeks, while Resolute Forest Products Inc. said its order book exceeds its inventory.“The buying frenzy with escalating prices continued yesterday,” William Giguere, who buys and sells eastern spruce with mills for Sherwood Lumber in Massachusetts, said in a note on Wednesday. “The only thing that kept buyers in check was when there was nothing else to buy. It seemed that the tighter material was, the stronger the urge it was to buy.”The rally, which some expect could continue even higher, is hitting pocketbooks and potentially pushing first-time home buyers out of the market, as North America heads into its peak building season. It has lifted the price of an average new single-family home by $35,872 over the past 12 months, according to the national Association of Home Builders.July lumber futures on Chicago Mercantile Exchange rallied as much as 4.3% to $1,544.50 per 1,000 board feet, the highest-ever for a most-active contract. The May contract, which will expire May 14, rose 1.9% to $1,639.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • WTA roundup: Elise Mertens upsets Simona Halep in Madrid

    No. 13 seed Elise Mertens rallied from a break down in each of the final two sets to eliminate No. 3 seed Simona Halep 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 and advance to the quarterfinals of the Mutua Madrid Open on Tuesday. Mertens, of Belgium, needed two hours and 34 minutes to defeat the Romanian on the clay courts of Spain. It was Mertens' second win in six attempts against Halep and her first on clay.

  • Gold Price Prediction – Prices Consolidate Following ADP Payrolls

    Gold prices edged lower on Wednesday as the dollar crept higher. U.S. Treasury yields moved lower following a slightly softer than expected ADP private payroll report. Gold prices moved higher on Wednesday but remained rangebound.

  • The Highlight of Tracee Ellis Ross's Beach Party For One? Her High-Waisted Lounge Pants

    View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) Never underestimate the feel-good power of a windy beach day and a comfy pair of lounge pants that look good from every angle. In keeping with her tradition of blowing us away with her unmatched style game, Tracee Ellis Ross interrupted our regularly scheduled Instagram scrolling with a video of her beach party for one, and she has earned her spot at the top of the best-dressed list.

  • India Posts Record Cases, Deaths; Moderna Shots: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- India reported its highest-ever daily tally of 412,262 new virus cases and also a record 3,980 deaths. Indian drugmakers warned that halting some cargo flights from China could disrupt the global supply chain. China supplies 60% to 70% of the raw materials used by Indian pharmaceutical firms as well as ingredients for finished medicines sent worldwide, said Mahesh Doshi, national president for the Indian Drug Manufacturers’ Association.Asia authorities are taking steps to prevent an Indian-like wave of infections happening in their countries. Tokyo will ask the Japanese government to extend a virus emergency, Jiji Press reported, with the request expected later on Thursday. Australia, Vietnam and Malaysia also toughened restrictions.Moderna Inc. said mid-stage trials showed its booster shots were effective against virus strains that emerged in Brazil and South Africa. Canada may allow patients to receive two different types of vaccines as it deals with a shortage of shots. The U.S. will support a proposal to waive intellectual-property protections for vaccines, joining an effort to increase global supply and access to the shots as the gap between rich and poor nations widens.Key DevelopmentsGlobal Tracker: Cases near 154.8 million; deaths exceed 3.23 millionVaccine Tracker: More than 1.21 billion doses have been givenModerna Covid booster shots prove effective against variants (Video)India’s struggle to track new Covid variants could worsen crisisVaccines work on this India variant. Experts fret about the nextHere comes the Covid-19 community corps and they want youWhat are vaccine passports and how would they work?: QuickTakeSubscribe to a daily update on the virus from Bloomberg’s Prognosis team here. Click CVID on the terminal for global data on cases and deaths.Tokyo May Extend Virus Emergency (11:08 a.m. HK)Tokyo will ask the Japanese government to extend a virus emergency, Jiji Press reported, a request likely to be approved by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga as he seeks to stem infections ahead of the capital hosting the Olympics from July.The official decision to make the request will come later Thursday, the news agency said, citing sources close to the matter. The length of the extension and details of the rules to be applied are to be discussed, Jiji said.Sydney Imposes Mask, Gathering Curbs (9:46 a.m. HK)Restrictions on gatherings are being imposed in Sydney and surrounding areas due to two Covid-19 cases detected in Australia’s most-populous city.From 5 p.m. Thursday, the maximum number of people allowed into homes will be 20, while singing and dancing in all indoor venues except those hosting weddings will be banned, New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters. Masks will be compulsory on public transport and in all public indoor venues, such as retail, theaters, hospitals and aged-care facilities. The restrictions will last until at least the end of the weekend.Hong Kong Vaccinations Pass 1 Million (9:03 a.m. HK)The number of people who have received their first Covid-19 vaccine dose has exceeded 1 million on Wednesday, Hong Kong’s government said. The vaccination program has been running since Feb, 26.Still, only about 13.4% of the Hong Kong population has received at least one dose, according to Bloomberg’s Covid-19 Vaccine Tracker. That’s still well behind rival financial hubs like Singapore, London and New York.Thailand Steps Up Virus Stimulus Spending (8 a.m. HK)Thailand is planning to spend billions of dollars in providing financial relief to low-income groups to cope with the economic hit from the biggest Covid-19 outbreak sweeping the nation since the pandemic began.The cabinet gave in-principle approval on Wednesday for fiscal stimulus measures at a cost of 85.5 billion baht ($2.8 billion). It also proposed 140 billion baht worth of spending for co-payment and e-voucher programs and more cash handouts to welfare cardholders and special groups, officials said.Philippines Could Get 7 Million Doses in May (8 a.m. HK)The Philippines’ coronavirus inoculation drive could leap this month, with the possibility of increasing vaccine supplies to about 7 million shots from 4 million, which could lead to a further reopening of the economy.Kuala Lumpur Tightens Movement Restrictions (8 a.m. HK)Malaysia tightened restrictions on movements in the capital Kuala Lumpur to stem the rise in new Covid-18 infections, a day after imposing similar curbs in Selangor, its richest state.The movement control order, or MCO, will stay in force from May 7 to May 20, Defense Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said in a statement on Wednesday, adding the protocols already in place for other areas under MCO will apply.Case Cluster at Hanoi Hospital Grows (7:23 a.m. HK)Vietnam reported eight more infections linked to a cluster in the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases Campus of Dong Anh in Hanoi, taking the tally in the center to 22, the health ministry’s newspaper Suc Khoe Doi Song reported.The nation has reported 3,030 virus infections, including 64 local cases from April 27 when the country confirmed the first domestic patient in a month, and 35 deaths as of May 6 morning, the newspaper reported.Vietnam has ordered a strict border control and mandatory quarantines of three weeks while imposing some movement restrictions as it traces the recent flare up in coronavirus cases to overseas travelers.China Flight Halt May Snarl Supplies (6:50 a.m. HK)Drugmakers in India warn that a halt on some cargo flights from China could imperil an important link in the global pharmaceutical supply chain.The U.S. relies heavily on India to stock its medicine cabinets, and any slowdown in output could leave pharmacies short of drugs used regularly by millions of Americans.On April 26, China’s state-run Sichuan Airlines suspended cargo flights to India for 15 days amid an alarming second Covid-19 outbreak there. If the flights remain on hold, the drug industry fears “cascading effects on its entire supply chain,” Mahesh Doshi, national president for the Indian Drug Manufacturers’ Association, wrote in an April 29 letter to India’s external affairs minister.Argentina Has Record Number of Daily Deaths (6:45 a.m. HK)Argentina reported a record 663 deaths in the last 24 hours for a total of 65,865, according to the country’s evening report.There were 24,079 new Covid-19 cases reported, bringing the total to 3,071,496.Novavax Shows Efficacy Against Variant (5:41 p.m. NY)Novavax said initial primary analysis of Phase 2B results for its vaccine showed efficacy against a South African variant of the coronavirus.Among healthy adults without HIV, the Novavax vaccine showed efficacy of 60% in the initial analysis and 55% in the subsequent complete analysis, the company said. Novavax may have lost the race on vaccinating millions of Americans but a successful trial can still help developing nations like India and Brazil where shots are in high demand.Canada May Mix Vaccines Amid Supply Crunch (4:47 p.m. NY)Canada is considering allowing patients to receive two different types of vaccines as the country deals with shortages of shots from AstraZeneca Plc and Moderna Inc.Federal health officials are closely watching a U.K.-based trial in which participants received two kinds of shots. Results are expected in the next month or so, said Supriya Sharma, chief medical adviser at Health Canada.If adopted, the new protocol would mark another major deviation from original vaccine guidelines. Canada has opted to extend the length of time between mRNA vaccines from the recommended three to four weeks to as long as four months, in order to stretch supplies.Moderna Booster Effective on Variants (4:08 p.m. NY)Moderna Inc.’s booster shots gave positive results against immune system-evading strains that emerged in South Africa and Brazil, according to early results from a mid-stage trial.Two types of booster shots studied spurred higher levels of virus-halting antibodies, Moderna said in a statement. One of the boosters is an additional low-dose shot of its existing vaccine, while the other type is customized against the South Africa strain.“We are encouraged by these new data, which reinforce our confidence that our booster strategy should be protective against these newly detected variants,” Stephane Bancel, Moderna’s chief executive officer, said in a statement. “We will continue to make as many updates to our Covid-19 vaccine as necessary to control the pandemic.”U.S. to Back Waiver of Vaccine IP Protections (3:25 p.m. NY)The U.S. will back a proposal to waive intellectual-property protections for Covid-19 vaccines, joining an effort to increase global supply and access to the life-saving shots as the gap between rich and poor nations widens.“We are for the waiver at the WTO, we are for what the proponents of the waiver are trying to accomplish, which is better access, more manufacturing capability, more shots in arms,” U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said in an interview on Wednesday.The Biden administration will now actively take part in negotiations for the text of the waiver at the World Trade Organization and encourage other countries to back it, Tai said. She acknowledged the talks will take time and “will not be easy,” given the complexity of the issue and the fact that the WTO is a member-driven organization that can only make decisions based on consensus.Biden Touts Relief Funds for Restaurants (3 p.m. NY)President Joe Biden visited a Washington restaurant owned in part by Mexican immigrants on Wednesday to highlight $28.6 billion in federal aid for restaurants that struggled during the pandemic.Under the Covid-19 relief measure Biden signed in March, restaurants can apply for grants ranging from $1,000 to $5 million per location, or $10 million for those with 20 or fewer locations.U.S. Cases Could See ‘Sharp Decline’: CDC (11:20 a.m. NY)U.S. Covid-19 cases could see a sharp decline by July if nationwide vaccination efforts continue to be successful, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.Researchers used scenario modeling techniques to show long-term projections of potential trends in Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in data released Wednesday in the agency’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.Canada Clears Pfizer Shot for Teens (10:39 a.m. NY)Canadian public health officials authorized the use of the Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE Covid vaccine for teenagers, making Canada one of the first nations to do so. Supriya Sharma, chief medical adviser with Health Canada, made the announcement Wednesday at a press conference. The department determined the vaccine was “safe and effective” for the younger age group, Sharma said. The U.S. is considering similar action.G-7 Meeting Goes Ahead in U.K. (7:06 a.m. NY)The U.K. insisted a meeting of top Group of Seven diplomats in London should go ahead after India’s foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said he would self-isolate over possible exposure to coronavirus.The news risked derailing a high-profile event that marked the G-7 debut of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Britain is hosting the gathering, which began on Tuesday.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Halep knocked out of Madrid Open, Thiem cruises through

    World number three Simona Halep was dumped out of the Madrid Open on Tuesday, losing 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 in the last 16 to Belgian Elise Mertens, while Dominic Thiem claimed a straightforward win in his first match since March.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures open flat after Dow hits record

    Stock futures traded flat Wednesday evening following a mixed session on Wall Street, with performance between the Dow and Nasdaq diverging as investors weighed concerns over inflation and higher rates that might drag on growth stocks.

  • Covid: US backs waiver on vaccine intellectual property

    Supporters say the move would boost vaccine production but the pharmaceutical industry disagrees.

  • Argentinian soccer player was sent off during the Champions League semi-final, and a commentator said it was because of his 'Latino temperament'

    CBS Sports commentator Jim Beglin said, "it's that Latino temperament," in reference to why Angel Di Maria reacted angrily and stamped player's foot.

  • Inside the World’s Most Beloved Independent Bookstores

    The original owners, William and Lilla Baldwin, began selling books in 1934 and had a book wagon that would go from town to town. Readers will find books arranged by country in a cathedral-like space at the Marylebone location of Daunt Books, which James Daunt opened in 1980.

  • 6 simple tips to prevent eczema flare-ups, and what to do if you get them, according to experts

    Eczema affects nearly 15 million people in the US, and there are many triggers that cause a flare-up, including the summer heat.

  • Biden is getting closer to a deal with Iran, and Democrats in Congress need to get with the program

    To restore the 2015 nuclear deal, Biden needs Congress' support, including that of hawkish Democrats.

  • Katy Perry bleached her eyebrows to transform into Tinker Bell, and she's almost unrecognizable

    It's unclear as to why Katy Perry bleached her brows, as Disney's version of Tinker Bell has thin, brown eyebrows.

  • Man arrested for attacking two Asian women in their 60s with a cinder block at liquor store

    Attacks against Asian Americans have surged 169 per cent during first quarter of 2021 compared to same period last year, study says