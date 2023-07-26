Add This 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 429 Fastback To Your Collection

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

It's about to cross the auction block!

Muscle car enthusiasts, get ready to rev your engines, as the iconic 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 429 Fastback is about to take center stage at the highly anticipated Monterey 2023 auction. Lot F116 is set to make hearts race and collectors' pulses quicken with its impressive credentials and stunning restoration.

This 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 429 Fastback, with the renowned KK No. 2224, is a true gem that has undergone a meticulous concours rotisserie restoration. The restoration, completed in 2022 by Gary Pollack Classic Cars, has brought this legendary muscle car back to its former glory, leaving no detail overlooked.

Resplendent in its original Grabber Blue hue, this Boss 429 boasts a period-correct V-8 engine that has been masterfully restored. The powerful engine is mated to a Toploader 4-speed manual transmission, ensuring an exhilarating driving experience with every gear shift.

The craftsmanship and attention to detail extend to the interior, featuring a white clarion knit vinyl interior that exudes elegance and luxury. Embodying the spirit of a true muscle car, this Boss 429 is equipped with power steering and power brakes with front discs, ensuring a smooth and controlled ride.

This exceptional vehicle has a remarkable history, having arrived at the renowned Kar Craft in 1969 for its conversion. It was subsequently released to Fred Jones Ford in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where its legend was further solidified.

To add to its allure, this Boss 429 comes with a Deluxe Marti report, providing a comprehensive and authenticated history of this rare gem. Additionally, the lucky new owner will receive restoration photos and receipts, further highlighting the dedication and passion poured into its revival.

If you've been dreaming of owning an exquisite piece of automotive history, this 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 429 Fastback is the ultimate prize. Don't miss your chance to bid on this immaculate classic at the Monterey 2023 auction. Secure your place in history and drive away with a true American automotive legend.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.