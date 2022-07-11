Add This 1971 Mustang Marketing Car To Your Ford Collection

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This is an introductory show unit Ford marketing car.

The Ford Mustang changed the car scene for the better. Offered with a sleek body and lots of power, Ford made performance cars accessible for the everyman type of driver. Without a doubt, Ford took the hearts of an entire generation of car enthusiasts ready to get on the road at an early age. As a result, the Ford Mustang is one of the most iconic cars on the collector and classic car market. This particular car is an excellent example of one of those pony cars, and you might be able to get your hands on it.

Not only does it represent some of the best 1970s years of the Mustang, it’s an ultra unique introductory show unit Ford marketing car. It is a non-Mach 1 Sport Roof car that’s powered by a 429 cubic inch V8 Super Cobra Jet Drag Pack engine, which is backed by a 4-speed close ration transmission. The transmission feeds into a 4.11 Detroit Locker rear, and it gets stopping power from power front disc brakes. It’s loaded with options like the Drag Pack.

This is one of only two show units produced, so this is a very rare opportunity to get your hands on one. When the GAA Classic Cars auctions kicks off from July 21st through the 23rd, you’ll have your chance to bid on it, so don’t pass it up, you’re not likely to see another like it for sale anytime soon.

