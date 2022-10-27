Should You Add Amazon.com (AMZN) to Your Portfolio Now?

Polen Capital, an investment management company, released its “Polen Global Growth Strategy” third-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The fund was down -8.63% in the third quarter compared to a -6.82% decline for the MSCI ACW Index. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2022.

Polen Capital discussed stocks like Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in its Q3 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) engages in the sale of consumer products and subscriptions. On October 20, 2022, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock closed at $115.25 per share. One-month return of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was 1.29% and its shares lost 30.90% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has a market capitalization of $1.174 trillion.

Polen Capital made the following comment about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

"At an individual company level, the top three absolute contributors were Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), ADP, and Autodesk. Amazon reported better-than-expected earnings during the quarter driven by robust earnings and margins in AWS, its cloud division. The company also posted positive numbers for advertising in the face of a tough environment for the sector." Photo by Bryan Angelo on Unsplash

