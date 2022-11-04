Should You Add Builders FirstSource (BLDR) to Your Portfolio?

Praetorian Capital, an investment management company, released its third-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the fund declined by -0.30% net of fees. The fund delivered -2.87% net returns for the first three quarters of 2022. Many of the fund’s portfolio positions declined in the quarter. For more information on the fund’s top picks in 2022, please check its top five holdings.

Praetorian Capital discussed stocks like Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) in the Q3 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) is a building materials manufacturer and supplier. On November 1, 2022, Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) stock closed at $61.58 per share. One-month return of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) was -3.21% and its shares gained 2.19% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) has a market capitalization of $9.624 billion.

Praetorian Capital made the following comment about Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

"Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) produces and distributes building materials, primarily for the home building industry. It trades at a low-single digit cash flow multiple on recent earnings and is using that cash flow to rapidly repurchase shares. One could say that the low multiple is due to peak cyclical earnings. I take a different view and believe that we’re in the early stages of a long-term housing boom caused by migration to low tax states along with a catch-up phase as home construction rates were below trendline over the past decade. I believe that the US needs in excess of 1 million new single-family homes each year, just to provide for population growth, ignoring the other factors. As a result, this business does not appear to be at peak earnings; instead, I believe we are seeing a new baseline for earnings—though the earnings will be quite volatile—particularly if interest rates remain elevated or increase further." Copyright: lightkeeper / 123RF Stock Photo

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 53 hedge fund portfolios held Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) at the end of the second quarter which was 57 in the previous quarter.

