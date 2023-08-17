How to add captions on your phone for any app you use
You can add captions to any app on your phone.
You can add captions to any app on your phone.
WhatsApp is getting an upgrade that will allow users to share HD photos through the messaging app, according to an announcement shared by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on his Instagram broadcast channel and via a Facebook post. Earlier this summer, users spotted the option became available through the Android beta version of WhatsApp and the TestFlight app on iOS, suggesting a public launch was nearing. WhatsApp says this choice was made to ensure that sharing photos remains fast and reliable.
"My dad is a living room parent and my mom is a bedroom parent." The post TikTokers are revealing whether their parents were ‘bedroom parents’ or ‘living room parents’ appeared first on In The Know.
Skich, a Tinder-like game recommendation app where users swipe and discover mobile games based on their interests, rolled out a new feature that allows users to launch, collect, sort and delete games on their devices without leaving the app. Dubbed “Game Launcher,” the new feature collects games that users have downloaded on their phone and organizes them based on title, playtime, most recently played and when it was installed. Skich automatically adds games to Game Launcher if they’re in the database.
Series, an iOS photo app that helps you lay out your photos in creative ways for posting on social media, is now shaping up to become the must-have companion app for users posting their photos to Instagram Threads. On Threads, you can view images full screen, and with the right formatting, you can share full-screen seamless panoramas of your photos as well. This has already led some users to experiment with the new format, as artist Pete Halvorsen did, by experimenting with different aspect ratios and then splitting up photos so users could click on them in full-screen mode and swipe through.
A technical issue temporarily gave Snapchat's My AI posting powers and people are freaking out.
Snapchat's My AI feature, an in-app AI chatbot launched earlier this year with its fair share of controversy, briefly appeared to have a mind of its own. "My Snapchat AI posted a random 1 second story and isn't replying to me AND IM FREAKED OUT," posted one user, @RyanJKrul on X (formerly Twitter). Did Snapchat Ai just add a picture of my wall/ceiling to their Snapchat story?
Tweetdeck (now called X Pro), a version of Twitter (X) used by social media pros, journalists and others, has become part of the paid Blue subscription.
Amazon is discounting a number of Anker chargers and accessories with some devices going for 45 percent off.
Who doesn't love a little Labor Day lawn cleanup? Save up to 30% on Greenworks electric tools right now and give your yard one last makeover before winter.
If you have an older Samsung foldable phone, tablet or watch, you may soon see some new features trickling down from the latest devices. The company announced today that the One UI 5.1.1 update — Samsung’s latest custom UI sitting atop Android — will roll out soon, bringing enhancements from the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, Tab S9 series and Watch 6 series to pre-2023 gear. The features will support most of Samsung’s foldable phones and its recent tablets and smartwatches.
Couples are hiring tattoo artists to give their wedding guests very permanent party favors — and people are torn on the idea.
"Why is it when I look up this movie there's no pictures, I can't find the cast, I can't find anything about this movie."
A retail-heavy earnings week began with caution and China painted a grim picture for the world's second-largest economy.
Substack is adding a new feature to make its platform feel more like a social network, as the company announced on Tuesday that users can now follow writers. The company says that since launching its Twitter-like Notes feature in April, following has been one of the most requested features from writers and readers. "Following helps writers grow their audience via the Substack network, which is already home to millions of the world’s most valuable readers," Substack wrote in a blog post.
Fisker is the latest EV maker to join Tesla’s Supercharger network, though not as soon as other manufacturers.
Google Photos just got a major update that adds generative AI to its popular Memories view. This toolset already creates scrapbook montages using your photos and videos, but now these montages will be highly personalized, with collections that make sense according to your life. AI-enhanced algorithms now collect the images into relevant categories, a recent vacation as an example, and create a catchy title to accompany the montage.
YouTube Music is launching a new TikTok-style short-form personalized video feed called "Samples," the company announced on Monday. Each clip in the feed offers a glimpse into the artist, music video and feel of a song recommended to you. As with TikTok and other copycat short-form video feeds, users can swipe vertically in the new Samples feed to discover songs and music videos.
Phone case lanyards perfectly blend fashion with function. Choose from leather, metal, fabric, rope, pearls and more materials.
Nikola is recalling 209 electric trucks due to a coolant leak that can cause a fire. The brand initially blamed the June 2023 fire on "foul play."
The discounts end tonight. It's your last chance to save big on everything from patio furniture to headboards.