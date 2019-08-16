Add to Cart: These school supplies will make your kid excited to go back to school

Welcome to "Add to Cart," a video series that features must-have products for every occasion from graduations and weddings to holiday essentials.

Summer's almost over, but that doesn't have to be a bad thing. These creative and fun school supplies will have your kid looking forward to going back to school! From a bento lunch box to awesome backpacks, see all of our top school supply picks in action in the video above.

1. Society6 backpacks ($69.99): Students of all ages will flip over Society6's backpack selection. They have thousands of different designs, so every student is sure to find a style they love -- that no one else in school has seen!

2. Back to School Essentials Supplies Kit Bundle ($29.99): Instead of running around to a bunch of different stores trying to roundup all of your kid's supplies, bring home this bundle that is perfect for students from kindergarten through 8th grade. This kit is complete with markers, glue sticks, pencils and more.

3. Bentgo Kids Childrens Lunch Box ($27.99): If your student is a picky eater -- or you are just an organization-lover -- this bento-style lunch box is for you. It's durable and spill-proof, so you don't have to worry about any backpack messes.

4. Weekly Dry Erase Board Calendar ($16.95): Keep track of the whole family with this dry erase board calendar that clearly outlines your entire week. From doctor's appointments to school functions, this calendar will help you to never forget an important date.

5. Chalkboard Style First Day of School Photo Prop ($19.99): Snap a photo of your student before their first day of school each year and look back on how much they've grown! This chalkboard style photo prop can be filled in with all of your student's details so you never forget a moment.

Shop dorm room essentials from Amazon below: