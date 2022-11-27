Should You Add Catalent (CTLT) to Your Portfolio for the Long-Term?

Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC, an investment advisor, released its “Small/Mid Cap Equity” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the fund returned -4.67% net of fees compared to -2.82% return for the Russell 2500 Index. Holdings in Financials, Communication Services, and Materials contributed positively to the fund’s performance, while Health Care, Information Technology, and Energy sectors were the major detractors. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

Aristotle Capital highlighted stocks like Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) in the Q3 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey, Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) provides solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. On November 23, 2022, Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) stock closed at $42.18 per share. One-month return of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) was -41.39% and its shares lost 67.45% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has a market capitalization of $7.591 billion.

Aristotle Capital made the following comment about Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

“Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT), a pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization, declined following a rate-of-change slowdown in its COVID-related revenues along with ongoing near-term cost pressures. We maintain a position, as we believe the long-term value creation opportunity for the company remains intact, driven by its competitive position in biologics, sticky customer relationships and growing demand from biopharma companies for complex dose solutions."

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 37 hedge fund portfolios held Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) at the end of the third quarter, which was 41 in the previous quarter.

