Should You Add Cintas Corporation (CTAS) to Your Portfolio?

TimesSquare Capital Management, an equity investment management company, released its “U.S. FOCUS Growth Strategy” third-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the strategy returned -2.78% (net), compared to -0.65% return for the Russell Midcap Growth Index. Macroeconomic pressures led the strategy to underperform relative to the benchmark in the quarter. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2022.

TimesSquare Capital highlighted stocks like Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) in its Q3 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohi0, Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) is a US-based corporate identity uniforms provider. On December 27, 2022, Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) stock closed at $459.03 per share. One-month return of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) was -0.60%, and its shares gained 3.17% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has a market capitalization of $46.638 billion.

TimesSquare Capital made the following comment about Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

"Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS), a supplier of corporate identity uniforms and facility services, gained 4%. Fiscal first quarter results featured beats to revenue and earnings estimates. The company is successfully winning new business and cross-selling into existing customers."

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 42 hedge fund portfolios held Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) at the end of the third quarter, which was 32 in the previous quarter.

