Should You Add Clearwater Analytics Holdings (CWAN) Shares to Your Portfolio?

Artisan Partners, an investment management company, released its “Artisan Small Cap Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, its Investor Class fund ARTSX returned 3.23%, Advisor Class fund APDSX posted a return of 3.27%, and Institutional Class fund APHSX returned 3.27%, compared to a return of 0.24% for the Russell 2000 Growth Index. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2022.

In the third-quarter letter, Artisan Partners discussed stocks like Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN). Headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) is a software-as-a-service solution company. On November 11, 2022, Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) stock closed at $17.90 per share. One-month return of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) was 13.80% and its shares lost 20.44% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) has a market capitalization of $5.284 billion.

Artisan Partners made the following comment about Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

"Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) provides automated investment accounting, compliance and risk reporting for insurance companies, corporations and asset managers. The company’s cloud software allows clients to simplify their investment accounting operations, enabling them to focus on higher value business functions such as asset allocation strategy and investment selection. Clearwater has nearly $6 trillion of assets on its platform for 1,000 clients (including JP Morgan, AIG, Apple and Facebook), across which it can extract best practices and insights for its customers. The company’s ~$5 billion market is lightly penetrated with a long runway for it to capture additional share, particularly within the asset management, US insurance and European markets."

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 10 hedge fund portfolios held Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) at the end of the second quarter which was 4 in the previous quarter.

