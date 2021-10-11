Add Fall Flavor to This Week's Dinners By Making Our Favorite Savory Apple Recipes
They're definitely not just for pie! In addition to being delicious, these savory apple recipes are easy, too.
They're definitely not just for pie! In addition to being delicious, these savory apple recipes are easy, too.
Insider's food reporter loves her dad's celebration cake, which barely takes 15 minutes to make and can be easily modified to satisfy any taste.
When you're light on the ingredients and are craving a sweet treat, this cinnamon apple cookie recipe is here to satisfy your cravings all season long.
Happy small-idays! Skip the big roast, but don't skip the celebration with these holiday dinners for one, two, three, and four, featuring seafood, chicken, duck, and vegetarian recipe ideas.
What's better than a hearty plate of pasta for dinner? Making that meal in one pot!
It seems like a good idea -- getting that membership to Costco so you can save lots of money on groceries and household products. But if you're on the fence about whether a membership would be right...
It's an uncontested fact: Bacon makes everything better. Crumbled onto cupcakes, next to a hearty plate of eggs and pancakes, hot and crispy from the fryer all on its own. We might make the potentially sacrilegious assertion that man and woman can live on bacon alone…but with these delectable bacon-wrapped recipes, why would we want to?
Bowls of rice noodles were a perfect example; the springy noodles come topped with a combination of savory seared meat and fresh raw ingredients. For our take from our book “Milk Street Tuesday Nights,” which limits recipes to 45 minutes or less, we liked the rich, meaty flavor of sirloin tips. After pounding the meat ½ inch thick to speed even cooking, we soaked the beef in a gingery marinade with fish sauce and a bit of brown sugar, which helps brown the meat, A topping of mint, cilantro and peanuts provided crunchy, fresh contrast.
Great gifts for the person that “can’t even” without their coffee.
With just a little prep, you'll be able to get your five-a-day in, no problem.View Entire Post ›
Making our best baking recipes is the perfect way to fill some free time. Try an easy beginner recipe with few ingredients or get creative with something new!
Charlotte’s Classic Eats: The livestock auction yard is gone, but the food is still fresh at this West Charlotte staple on Rozzelles Ferry Road.
The boss of the food giant says rising prices are partly due to pandemic disruption.
Chocolate bars and caramel apples are better options for your teeth than sticky, tacky treats like caramels and taffies.
Grocery store shelves might be a little lighter than you're used to this year. CNN reported that some of the nation's biggest food makers are telling grocers that they will have limited quantities of...
Quest protein powders, cookies and chips are delicious and provide the fuel you need to stay full and energized all day long.
Though classic Cubano sandwiches get most of the attention, the slightly sweeter medianoche is a star in its own right.
Wondering how to defrost chicken safely? To thaw it in time for dinner, you can use one of three methods: in the refrigerator, in cold water, or the microwave.
Great Jones Distillery is the first whiskey distillery to operate in Manhattan since Prohibition, making bourbon and rye whiskey.
U.S. prices for organic soybeans used to feed livestock and manufacture soy milk have surged to record highs as imports that make up most of the country's supply have declined, triggering price increases for food including organically raised chicken. The costly soybeans and higher-priced organic products are fueling food inflation at a time consumers are eager to eat better and focus on health during the COVID-19 pandemic. The $56 billion U.S. organic food sector is also grappling with a shortage of shipping containers and a tight labor market as global food prices hit a 10-year high.
Britons are cutting their meat consumption, but not quickly enough, according to scientists.